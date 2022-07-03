Top 10 Headlines: Rahul Narwekar Elected As Maharashtra Speaker; Udaipur Murder & More

Rahul Narwekar elected as the new Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly

NDA candidate and BJP’s Rahul Narwekar has been announced as the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Narwekar sailed past the majority mark with 164 votes, as opposed to 107 votes for MVA candidate and Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi.

Notably, Samajwadi Party and AIMIM abstained from voting. SP's two MLAs Abu Azmi and Raees Shaikh and AIMIM's Shah Faruq Anwar also abstained from casting his vote. In total, three MLAs abstained from voting.

Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde govt over Aarey Metro Shed decision; 'not just about trees'

Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray lambasted the Eknath Shinde-led government for shifting of the Metro 3 car shed to Aarey urging them to not cast 'hate' for them on Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray announced that he would not be able to partake in the scheduled protests owing to the 2-day special session of the Vidhan Sabha and stated that Aarey wasn’t only about 2700+ trees, but about the biodiversity that they are seeking to preserve in Mumbai.

AAP leaders to send Rs 420 to PM Modi as 'symbolic protest' against Agnipath scheme

In a bid to express their protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will adopt a new way to show their unhappiness with the recruitment scheme. As per the latest updates, AAP members have decided to send cheques and demand drafts of Rs 420 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a way to display the party's symbolic protest.

JDU's Kushwaha snubs Pradhan's 'Nitish will be CM till 2025' remark; 'sends wrong message'

In an apparent snub to the remarks of ally BJP, JD(U) parliamentary board chief Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday asserted that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will continue to remain the CM face even after 2025. His statement came in response to the remarks made by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who, in an attempt to iron out differences with JD(U) during his recent visit to Patna, asserted that Kumar will "definitely complete his current term".

Bihar: Fire breaks out at DMU train engine near Bhelwa station; dousing operation underway

In a sudden turn of events, the engine of a passenger train in Bihar caught fire on Sunday morning near the Bhelwa railway station. As per the latest information, the train was on its way from Raxaul to Narkatiaganj town in Bihar when the fire suddenly broke out, bringing the train to a halt.

PM Modi says Gujarat's 'One Day, One District' programme must be replicated across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on day 01 of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national executive meeting in Telangana's Hyderabad, lauded Gujarat's "One Day, One District" programme and said that it must be replicated across India.

While the states were presenting their work and accomplishments on the first day of the BJP national executive in Hyderabad, it was Gujarat's turn to do the same. Bhupendra Patel, the chief minister of Gujarat, was down with COVID, therefore the responsibility fell to BJP state president CR Patil to discuss the accomplishments of the party as well as the government.

Udaipur Murder: Curfew relaxed for 8 hours; Internet services to remain suspended

With the situation gradually returning to normal, the Udaipur district administration has decided to relax the curfew for eight hours on Sunday. The decision to relax the curfew was taken after reviewing the situation, official sources said. However, mobile internet services will be remained suspended.

Ukraine says pension payments to those temporarily out of the nation will not be stopped

At a time when the repercussions of the Moscow-Kyiv war are being felt globally, Ukraine announced that pension payments to senior citizens who fled to other nations to escape the conflict will not be stopped. While responding to an Ukrinform question, the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU) made this statement. PFU noted, “If a pensioner moves out of Ukraine temporarily, the payment of their pension in Ukraine shall not be stopped for this reason. The offices of the Pension Fund of Ukraine keep no records of pensioners who cross out," Ukrinform reported.

Kamala Harris lambasts 'outrageous' US SC's ruling on abortion; urges people to 'speak up'

United States Vice President Kamala Harris, who has a long history of advocating reproductive rights, lambasted Supreme Court for overturning the landmark Roe v Wade ruling of 1973 and taking away women’s constitutional right to abortion. Harris called the decision "outrageous" and noted that it was a "serious matter". While speaking at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, the US VP said, "This is a serious matter. It requires all of us to speak up, speak out and to be active."

Russia-Ukraine War: Moroccan and a Briton appeal against death sentences by DPR court

A Moroccan and a Briton, who were sentenced to death by a pro-Russian separatist court in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, have appealed against their sentences, according to Russian news agency TASS. The report stated that the Supreme Court of self-proclaimed Donetsk people’s Republic (DPR), a territory recognised only by Russia and Syria, had received appeals from lawyers of Moroccan Brahim Saadoun and Britain’s Shaun Pinner.

