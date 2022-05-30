Top 10 Headlines: Rakesh Tikait Attacked With Ink; UPSC Civil Services Result Out & More

Sidhu Moosewala murder: 5 detained from Dehradun after Uttarakhand & Punjab's joint-op

In a massive development, the Punjab Police has detained five people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's murder. The detention of six people comes after the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and the Punjab STF carried out a joint operation in connection with Moosewala's murder in Punjab's Mansa.

Splattered with Ink & assaulted with a mic, Rakesh Tikait blames BJP-led Karnataka govt

Hours after black ink was being thrown at him while he met with a massive protest in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait lashed out at the state police for not providing any security when the incident took place, claiming that the police personnel were standing outside. He also alleged that the attack has been carried out in collusion between the local police and the BJP-led state government.

Visa scam case: Court reserves order on Karti Chidambaram's bail plea, CA remains with CBI

In a key development, a special CBI court has reserved order for June 3 on the anticipatory bail application of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, his associate S Bhaskar Raman and Vedanta's Vikas Makharia. In addition, Bhaskar Raman has been further remanded to CBI's custody till June 1. This is in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Chinese Visa scam. Chidambaram has been accused of accepting bribes to facilitate visas for Chinese nationals.

Zelenskyy sacks Kharkiv security chief for 'not working enough to defend city' amid war

Amid the ongoing ruthless war against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sacked the security chief of the Kharkiv region owing to his "poor performance." In his first official appearance outside of Kyiv since Russia's invasion, Zelenskyy paid a visit to troops on the frontlines in Kharkiv's northeastern region on Sunday. In his daily video address, Zelenskyy lauded regional authorities in Kharkiv and also spoke about the sacking of the regional security of the country's top security agency (SBU).

Video moments after Sidhu Moosewala shooting shows his aide horrifically injured

Republic has accessed a fresh video that shows the moments after the gruesome killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. The video shows Moosewala's aide who was shot at along with the singer as they were travelling in his jeep. The visuals show Moosewala's aide who has clearly suffered an injury on his arm. As per the new video, Moosewala's body can also be seen lying on the driver's seat having crumpled. There were two persons in the car apart from Sidhu Moosewala, who have been referred to a medical facility in Patiala.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2022 out, 180 selected for IAS, 200 for IPS; Full details here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has on Monday declared the UPSC civil services final result 2021. A total of 749 candidates have cleared the UPSC exam this year. Shruti Sharma has bagged the first rank and emerged as the UPSC topper this year. Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have become second and third toppers, respectively. UPSC result of 126 candidates have been kept in the reserve list. The candidature of 80 recommended candidates is provisional.

'I have no regrets': Arrested PFI leader on 'judges wearing saffron underwear' remark

Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Yahya Thangal, who was arrested by the Kerala Police on Sunday in connection with the Alappuzha hate slogan case, said he does not regret his derogatory comments on the Kerala High Court judges. Thangal was arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the alleged provocative sloganeering by a minor boy at a recent rally organised by the PFI in Kerala's Alappuzha district. He was taken into custody as one of the organisers of the event where the provocative slogans were raised.

Congress divided on Rajya Sabha ticket row; concede 'final call lies with leadership'

Cracks within the Congress have once again come to the fore over the high command's Rajya Sabha poll candidate choices. Contrary remarks have erupted over the nomination list with some defending, and others opposing the selected names. Speaking to the reporters on Monday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram refused to comment on the selection but asserted that there were several others more qualified than him. "Any number of qualified candidates...I'd be the first to say there are many more qualified candidates than me. But that decision was taken by Congress higher officials. I cannot comment on that," he said.

AIUDF questions Assam Cabinet's decision to grant minority certificates to 6 communities

A day after the Assam Cabinet announced its decision to provide Minority Certificates to people of six religious minority communities, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has politicised the decision by calling it a "divide and rule policy." Slamming the decision taken by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Cabinet, AIUDF general secretary Aminul Islam said, “Constitution already gives Minority status to these groups.”

Lord Hanuman birthplace row: Anjaneri Village locals file complaint against Karnataka seer

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque survey row, a controversy has erupted over the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. In order to resolve the dispute, Swami Aniket Shastri Deshpande Maharaj of Mahant Shri Mandalacharya Peethadheeshwar has organised a Dharma Sansad (Parliament of Religion) on May 31 in Maharashtra's Nashik. While locals from Anjaneri Village which is learned to be Lord Hanuman's birthplace have registered a complaint with the Nashik Police to stop the Rath Yatra of Mahant Govindnand who claims the site was in Kishkindha, Karnataka.

