Top 10 Headlines: Rana Couple's Bail Plea Order Reserved, ED On Nawab Malik's Plea & More

Mumbai Sessions Court Reserves Order On Navneet, Ravi Rana's Bail Plea For May 4

The Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday reserved its order on the bail plea filed by Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. The court, which was earlier set to pronounce its order by 5 PM on Monday, observed that the order was not ready. Given that Tuesday, May 3 is a holiday on account of Eid, the order will be pronounced by the Mumbai Court by 11 AM on Wednesday, May 4.

"Today the order was going to come out. But for some reasons, including other cases, and the expectations of detailed order, the judgment will come out on May 4 now. We have been called by 11 AM," said Public Prosecutor Gharat.

ED Opposes Nawab Malik's Bail Plea; Says Maha Minister Intends To 'escape Process Of Law'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday opposed the bail plea filed by Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in the Special PMLA Court. In its reply, the ED stated that the accused, being a cabinet minister in the Government of Maharashtra and an influential political figure, may 'hamper the further investigation'.

The ED alleged that Malik could possibly influence the witnesses and also attempt to obfuscate the money trail in the D-gang-linked probe. "He may tip off the other suspected persons to evade the investigation," the ED said in its plea, adding that by seeking relief of interim bail for treatment in a private hospital of his choice, the accused intends to 'escape the process of law'.

Centre's COVID Vax Policy Not Unreasonable; Vaccination Can't Be Mandatory: Supreme Court

No person can be forced to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai ruled. Their verdict came on a plea filed by former National Technical Advisory Group member Dr. Jacob Puliyel who sought disclosure of clinical trial data of vaccines. He also sought a declaration that mandating novel coronavirus vaccination by making it a precondition for accessing public areas or services is constitutional as it violates the rights of citizens.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Puts Delhi Riots On Magazine Cover 11 Days After Violence, Peddles Propaganda

In a super exclusive, Republic Media Network on Monday exposed the massive ISIS propaganda. With the pictures of the Delhi Riots on the cover of the magazine, the terrorist organisation ISIS released its 27th edition of the mouthpiece. ISIS featured the Delhi Riots issue along with the pictures of clashes in its magazine, just 11 days after the violent clash that took place in the National Capital. The images show the youth pelting stones during the riots in order to spread radicalisation. As per the sources that Republic TV has learned, this is an attempt by ISIS to radicalise and instigate Indian Muslims and youth.

Chennai Custodial Death Case: CCTV Footage Reveals Victim Was Chased & Beaten By Cops

In a key development in the Chennai custodial Vignesh death case, the clincher CCTV video of the victim Vignesh running for his life was accessed by Republic exclusively from Kellys area in Chennai. The CCTV footage shows Vignesh running for his life before being caught by two policemen.

In the video, Vignesh can be seen running across the road, trying to escape before one of the policemen threw a stick at his leg. Vignesh fell to the floor following which the two policemen took him along with them. The family of the victim has alleged that there was a grand attempt to 'cover up' the death of Vignesh in exchange for wads of cash.

EXCLUSIVE: Kumaraswamy To Seek Sharad Pawar's Intervention As Karnataka-Maha Border Dispute Simmers

Amid Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar again raking up the border dispute with Karnataka, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy revealed in an exclusive interview to Republic TV that he will seek the intervention of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. According to the ex-Karnataka CM, some politicians were unnecessarily raising this issue to accrue political gain and divert the attention of the people. Kumaraswamy revealed that he would seek an appointment with Sharad Pawar and tell him to advise MVA leaders to not create any problems between the two states.

Mehul Choksi's Woes Compound As CBI Files FIR Against Him For Allegedly Defrauding IFCI

In more trouble for the PNB fraud case accused Mehul Choksi, the CBI registered a fresh case against him and others on April 30 for allegedly defrauding Industrial Finance Corporation of India Ltd. (IFCI). Basically, IFCI Mumbai's Assistant General Manager (Law) Yamini Das had filed a complaint with the CBI on November 24, 2020, accusing Gitanjali Gems Ltd. (GGL), its Director Mehul Choksi, 4 valuers and others of indulging in a criminal conspiracy to cheat the corporation. The GGL through Choksi induced IFCI to sanction a corporate loan of Rs.25 crore in March 2016 in order to meet its long-term working capital requirement.

Pakistan Govt To Arrest Imran Khan For Conspiracy To Hound Shehbaz Sharif At Medina

Pakistan government on Monday said that they would be arresting former Prime Minister Imran Khan for hooliganism and sloganeering against his successor to the post, Shehbaz Sharif. In a statement, Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah referred to sloganeering against Sharif and his delegation during their visit to Medina earlier this week and said Imran Khan and his associates would be arrested, mostly after Eid.

Russia-Ukraine war | Zelenskyy Says Possibility Of Russia Using Nuclear Weapons Can't Be Ruled Out: Report

Amid the ongoing ruthless war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he doesn't rule out the possible use of nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation. In an interview with the Australian TV channel Nine Network, he outlined that Russians have already demonstrated their recklessness at nuclear power plants in Ukraine, so it can't be stated that "Russia will definitely not use nuclear weapons," Ukrainian Pravda reported.

Amit Shah On 3-day Visit To Bengal From May 4, To Stop Internal Strife In BJP State Unit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit West Bengal from May 4 to May 6. The three-day visit to the state comes on a mission to rejuvenate the BJP cadres and stop infighting in the party’s state unit ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This is Shah’s first visit to the state since the 2021 Assembly polls after TMC returned to power.

