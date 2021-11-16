Top 10 Headlines: RBI Guv Reiterates Reservations About Crypto; Amravati Violence & More

RBI Governor Reiterates His Reservations About Crypto, States It Has ‘far Deeper Issues’

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday exhorted his disapproval of the legalisation of cryptocurrency in India by conveying that the online currency has ‘far deeper issues’. The RBI governor has expressed his concerns for the second time in a week when the central government is looking forward to making measures to regularise it.

CBI Registers 23 Online Child Sexual Abuse & Exploitation Cases, Searches Across 14 States

In a massive crackdown on online child sexual abuse, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered 23 separate cases against 83 people accused for the allegations related to online child sexual abuse.

Indian Air Force Orders HAMMER Bunker Buster For Tejas Fighter Jets From France

In the latest move that would further enhance the capabilities of India’s LCA Tejas fighter aircraft, the Indian Air Force has ordered ‘HAMMER’ missiles from France. The latest addition would allow IAF’s Tejas to take out any hardened bunkers or ground targets at stand-off ranges of more than 70 kilometres. As per ANI report, the capability enhancement of LCA Tejas fighter aircraft is being done amid the military stand-off with China using the emergency procurement power granted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to the country’s defence forces.

CM Mamata Banerjee Kicks Off 'Ration At Doorstep' Scheme; 'Will Aid 10 Cr In West Bengal'

On Tuesday, November 16, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the 'Duare Ration' scheme (ration at the doorstep). CM Banerjee claimed that the initiative will be benefitting as many as 10 crore people of the state.

Sachin Tendulkar Visits MP's Sewaniya To Take Stock Of Children's Social Welfare Projects

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday visited a remote village Sewaniya in the tribal heartland of Madhya Pradesh to take stock of various children's social welfare projects that he is associated with including a school in the memory of his late father Professor Ramesh Tendulkar.

Indian Para Shuttlers In Uganda Witness Twin Blasts Near Team Hotel In Kampala

Indian para shuttlers competing at the Uganda Para badminton international suffered a jolt when there were multiple explosions near the team hotel at the capital city of Kampala on Tuesday. The two bomb blasts led to the death of at least three civilians and caused chaos in Kampala as terrified residents fled the city's centre.

JP Nadda Launches Attack On Mamata Govt; 'Bengal Synonymous With Corruption And Anarchy'

Spotlighting cases of corruption, anarchy, and political friction in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that West Bengal has been going through a 'tough time'. Nadda was interacting with people of the Bengali community in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur. The BJP president is on a two-day visit to Devbhoomi, amid preparations for the 2022 Assembly elections.

Ashok Gehlot Red-faced As Teachers Claim They Have To Pay For Transfers; BJP Hits Back

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday found himself in an embarrassing situation during an event in Jaipur when teachers screamed 'yes' on being asked when they have to pay cash for transfers and new posts. Addressing a felicitation program for teachers in Jaipur on Tuesday, Rajasthan CM Gehlot asked if they need to pay money during transfer. However, the teachers sitting in the crowd responded with a huge yes giving a reality check to the Congress leader.

Political Parties Welcome Centre's Move To Reopen Kartarpur Corridor; 'Invaluable Gift'

The Centre's decision to reopen the Kartarpur corridor from November 17 met with praise from several political factions, with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party welcoming the move. SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior party member Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed their happiness over the resolution taken by the government. On the other hand, the Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu called it an 'invaluable gift for devotees of Guru Nanak Dev.

Devendra Fadnavis Calls Amravati Violence 'conspiracy'; Launches Attack On MVA Govt

At the BJP state executive meeting on Tuesday, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis raised the Amravati violence and called it a conspiracy to spread unrest and polarise minorities. Alleging that 'facts were distorted', the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly said that deliberately some different photos were shared on social media that showed a mosque was set ablaze.

