Top 10 Headlines: Reaction On Assembly Elections 2022 Schedule; Rise In COVID Cases & More

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin booster trial shows 'long-term safety, no serious side-effects'

In a key development, vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Saturday said that its trial of COVID vaccine Covaxin has demonstrated 'long-term safety with no serious adverse events', as a booster dose. The Hyderabad-based company has conducted a phase 2, double-blind, randomised controlled trial.

Maharashtra issues new COVID restrictions: Here's what's allowed & what's not from January 10

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on Saturday, January 8, imposed new set of restrictions. The order that will come into force from January 10 bans the movement of people in groups of five or more from 5 am to 11 pm. "No movement from 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential purposes," it adds.

Asaduddin Owaisi & AIMIM 'take Up UP Election 2022 Challenge'; Express One Hope To EC

As the Election of Commission of India announced dates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that the party will take up the challenges of UP elections 2022 with all their strengths. Sharing this on Twitter, Asaduddin Owaisi wrote, "We have taken up the challenge for Elections 2022 in Uttar Pradesh & inshallah we will fight with all of our strength. Hope that @ECISVEEP will review its guidelines post-15th. ECI must be mindful of the digital divide in India, especially in Uttar Pradesh."

Elections 2022: Amit Shah welcomes COVID protocol; 'BJP determined for safe elections'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday welcomed the safety measures taken by the Election Commission regarding the polls in five states. He said that it is the responsibility of political parties to follow them. He also appealed to people of the election-bound states to elect a government that contributes to the progress of the state and the country.

Congress welcomes EC's COVID protocol for Assembly Elections 2022; assures victory

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the dates for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur. While Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa will have a single-phase poll, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur Assembly elections shall be conducted in seven and two phases respectively. The Congress party, which is currently in power in the state of Punjab and is in opposition in the rest of the four states, has welcomed the ECI's announcement.

Punjab Election 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh 'all set for Big Day' as EC announces dates

Following the announcement of poll dates by the Election Commission of India, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that he is ready for the big day that will decide the future of the state. He also appealed to people to exercise their franchise.

Manipur elections: CM Biren Singh assures to maintain COVID SOPs & follow EC's guidelines

After the Election Commission of India briefed on COVID protocols to be followed during the upcoming Assembly elections 2022, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh told Republic TV that the state government will ensure all the laid guidelines will be strictly implemented during the polls.

PM Modi's security breach: Punjab govt transfers Ferozepur SSP after sacking DGP

In a key development, the Punjab Government on Saturday transferred Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ferozepur Harmandeep Singh Hans. Narinder Bhargav will take over as the new SSP of the region, as per government order. The change in SSP come days after a lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security.

Bulli Bai case: Alleged mastermind Niraj Bishnoi claimed he's hacking since age 15

During the investigation in the Bulli Bai case, several shocking details have emerged about the alleged mastermind Niraj Bishnoi. According to sources, during interrogation, Bishnoi allegedly revealed that he is habitual of hacking, defacing the websites and was learning the same since he was 15 years old. He reportedly hacked/defaced websites of schools and universities in India as well as Pakistan. The police are trying to verify his claims.

Jacqueline Fernandez decries viral pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar; 'hoping that...'

Amid Jacqueline Fernandez's picture with Sukesh Chandrashekhar doing the rounds amid their legal woes, the actor put forth a request on Saturday. Taking to her official Instagram account, Fernandez requested the people, especially her friends in the media, to not circulate images of a nature that intrudes her 'privacy and personal space'.

Novak Djokovic's pictures show him at PR event a day after testing COVID positive: Report

Amidst the fiasco involving Novak Djokovic's detention at the Australian airport, shocking reports have emerged that contain unverified images of him attending a PR event in December, a day after his lawyers claimed he had tested positive for COVID.

As per the images, he was attending a young players event in Belgrade on December 17 without a mask.

Image: Republic World