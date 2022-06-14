Top 10 Headlines: Recruitment Plan For Armed Forces Agnipath Announced; Ukraine War & More

Recruitment Plan For Armed Forces 'Agnipath' Announced; Youth To Be Inducted For 4 Years

Aiming to make mega reforms in the tri-defence serves, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an attractive military recruitment scheme named 'Agnipath' for the induction of young soldiers into the Indian Army. Under the Agnipath scheme, 'Agniveers' would be recruited in the Army, Air Force or Navy for short a four-year tenure. The average age profile of the Armed forces would be reduced from 32 to 26 with the implementation of this scheme.

PM Modi Instructs Ministries, Govt Departments To Recruit 10 Lakh People In Next 1.5 Years

In a major development, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday informed that the Centre will recruit 10 lakh people in different departments and ministries in the next 1.5 years. Announcing a major boost to the employment drive in the country, PMO informed that PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of human resources in all departments and ministries of the government. He has ordered the departments and ministries to begin recruitment in mission mode to fill around 1 million posts in the next 18 months.

Delhi Court Reserves Order On Satyendar Jain's Bail Plea, To Pronounce Verdict On June 18

In a key development, the Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday reserved the judgment on the bail application of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in the disproportionate assets and money laundering case. The CBI court has reserved the order till June 18 after hearing the argument of ED and defense counsel in the case.

Ukraine 'not Threatened' By Shortage Of Grain, Says Deputy Agrarian Minister Dmytrasevych

Ukraine's Deputy Agrarian Minister on Tuesday asserted that the embattled country is not facing a grain shortage currently because production is over five times higher than domestic demand. On June 14, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Markiyan Dmytrasevych stated that the overall harvest last year was 106 million tonnes, with Ukrainians using 20 million tonnes of all crops. The ratio of consumption to output in the war-torn country is rather low, and it has dwindled as a result of people fleeing the war, so Ukrainians should have no problems, according to Dmytrasevych.

North Korea Possesses 20 Or Less Nuclear Warheads, Claims Sweden-based Think Tank

In a recent development, a leading international security think tank claimed that North Korea possesses not more than 20 nuclear warheads. The report comes amid mounting concerns that Pyongyang could launch a nuclear test anytime in the future. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimated the amount of actually assembled warheads North Korea possesses as of the year 2022. For the first time, the estimates for North Korea were included in the global nuclear-weapons inventory, Kyodo News reported.

As US Stocks Plunges Into Bear Market, Wall Street Investors Fear Of Drastic Rate Hike

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDU) which fell 876 points (or 2.8%) on Monday, placed United States stocks in a 'bear market' with Wall Street investors worried about the surge in rates. According to a CNN report, the Nasdaq (an American stock exchange) was down by 4.7%, having lost over 10% in the previous two trading days. The broader S&P 500 plummeted by 3.9%. This index is currently over 20% below its all-time high established in January 2022, indicating a bear market in stocks.

Over 15,000 Millionaires Likely To Depart Russia By 2022 Due To Ukraine War: Report

Over 15,000 millionaires are predicted to leave Russia this year as wealthy residents turn against Vladimir Putin's regime following the invasion of Ukraine. According to the 2017 Henley Global Citizens Report which examines global investment migration trends, the war in Ukraine, political instability and the possibility of hiking taxes are forcing the world's wealthiest out of Russia, Ukraine, the UK, and even the US.

Bhupesh Baghel, Surjewala Detained As Cong Continues Protest Over Rahul Gandhi's ED Summon

High-octane drama unfolded outside the office of the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday as top Congress leaders were taken into custody for creating ruckus ahead of Rahul Gandhi's summoning. Senior leaders including Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi, and others were detained and taken to the Tughlak Road Police Station amid intensified protests over ED action against Rahul Gandhi.

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: All You Need To Know About New Scheme For Indian Armed Forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has finally announced the Agnipath recruitment scheme for India's armed forces. Under this scheme, the selected candidates will be addressed as "Agniveers" who will be enrolled under their respective services for four years, and even after that, they will be allowed to work as volunteers. The three service chiefs at a press conference announced all the details related to the recruitment process of Agniveers at the different departments of defense including, the Army, Air Force, and Navy. Through this recruitment, nearly 50,000 people will be selected, and the recruitment procedure will go up by 5,000 every year.

Delhi Police Refutes Congress' 'manhandling' Claims; 'No Such Incident Of Use Of Force'

In the aftermath of the high-voltage drama that erupted in the national capital during Rahul Gandhi's Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogation, the Delhi Police has issued a statement denying using 'force' against Congress leaders. According to a statement of the Delhi Police, complaints had been received at Tughlak Road police station regarding 'injuries' to Congress leaders and workers during police action. However, no such incident of use of force by police took place, Special CP (L & O) Sagar Preet Hooda stated.

