Top 10 Headlines: Remembrance Day; NCPCR Summons Facebook India Head & More

PM Modi Labels 14 August As 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'; Vows To Remove Disharmony

As Pakistan marks its 75th Independence Day, PM Modi on Saturday, announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Citing that millions of Indians were displaced due to mindless hate and violence, PM Modi said that this day will remind India of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony. India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, which has been titled as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Taliban Warns India Against Military Presence In Afghanistan, Discusses Links With Pak

Afghanistan's second-largest capital Kandahar fell to the Taliban on Friday. Closing in on Kabul, the terrorist group has managed to take over large swathes of territory including the crucial provincial capitals of Herat and Lashkar Gah. As threat looms large on Kabul, Taliban Spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, discussed the Taliban's outlook towards neighboring countries like India, its relations with Pakistan-based terror groups, and recent attacks on religious minorities such as the Sikh community in the war-torn nation.

Goa CM Warns Those Planning To Oppose Hosting Of Tricolour By Navy On Independence Day

Goa CM Pramod Sawant has issued a strong warning against those opposing the unfurling of the national flag on Independence Day. Issuing a statement, the CM has warned that such acts will not be tolerated and that all such 'anti-national activities' will be dealt with, with an iron fist.

Taliban Denies Holding Talks With India In Doha, Says Won't Hurt Diplomats In Afghanistan

Refuting reports of Taliban holding talks with India in Qatar, Taliban Spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen on Saturday told ANI that he could not confirm any separate meeting. Stating that the Taliban delegation had attended a meeting in Doha where India's delegation was present, Shaheen also appreciated the infrastructure India has built over time. The Taliban is gaining control over Afghanistan as US exits the nation by September 11, 2021.

Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju & Mandaviya Ride Bicycles As Part Of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'

Participating in India's Independence Day celebrations, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Health Minister Mansukh Mansukh Mandaviya embarked upon a 3 km bicycle journey. The three union ministers along with other officials on Friday participated in the 'Pedal for Health' initiative under the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' campaign. The ministers started from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi and went on till Akbar Road. The initiative was in collaboration with the Food Corporation of India.

NCPCR Summons Facebook India Head Over Rahul's Post Revealing Rape Victim's Kin's Identity

In a development, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has now summoned Facebook India Trust and safety head Satya Yadav for lack of action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s post which revealed the identity of family members of a rape victim. The commission had earlier written to Facebook and Instagram regarding the matter. However, despite the notice, no action was taken to remove the post from the social media websites.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Visit Kerala & Assam To Review COVID-19 Situation

On August 16, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Kerala. His visit is to assess the state of COVID-19 in the southern state. On August 17, he is expected to travel to Guwahati, Assam. According to sources, it is for holding a review meeting there. The Union minister is expected to visit Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as well as state Health Minister Veena George and other authorities involved in Covid management, according to sources.

J&K: LG Sinha Orders Full Implementation Of Immovable Property Act For Kashmiri Pandits

In a move to safeguard the properties of Kashmiri Pandits, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced strict actions against those violating the J&K Migrant Immovable Property Act 1997. The J&K administration has said that it would take timely action against any violation of the Act, including respect to religious properties, besides ensuring eviction, custody and restoration of such properties. The step is being taken to stop the possible encroachment of immovable assets of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

TMC Urges Rajya Sabha Chairman To Be Neutral As He Mulls Action Against 'unruly' MPs

Objecting to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's decision to take action on 'unruly' MPs, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday, asked him to be neutral. Urging the Vice President to be just, she asked him to question the Prime Minister and Home Minister on their absence from Parliament instead and the Centre's refusal to debate Pegasus. Sources have told Republic TV that Naidu is likely to take action against the unruly behaviour of the Opposition MPs in the Upper House, looking into their past actions.

Delhi Haj House Issue: Dwarka Residents Condemn ADRF's Letter Against Construction

In response to the letter written by the All Dwarka Residents Federation (ADRF) asking for cancelling the construction of the Haj House, some Dwarka residents have now issued a statement opposing the letter and its content. The residents of Dwarka have expressed their disagreement with the letter and said that the letter was written for inciting hatred towards the Muslim community.

IMAGE: Republicworld