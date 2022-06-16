Top 10 Headlines: Renuka Chowdhury Grabs Cop By Collar, PM Modi's Himachal Roadshow & More

SHOCKING: Renuka Chowdhury Grabs Policeman By The Collar At Congress' Hyderabad Protest

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury was seen on Thursday grabbing a Hyderabad police personnel by the collar. The former MP held the on-duty cop's collar in a vice-like grip when the police tried to stop her from heading towards Raj Bhavan in Telangana amid protests over the summons issued to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi by Enforcement Directorate (ED) pertaining to National Herald case, in which Rahul Gandhi is to be summoned for a fourth day on Friday.

Agnipath Scheme: Myths & Facts Of Indian Armed Forces' New Recruitment Program Here

The government on Tuesday, June 14, unveiled its new Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services. The Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the new defence recruitment reform, which will come into effect immediately, and the soldiers recruited under the scheme will be called 'Agniveers'.

West Bengal: Suspension Of 7 BJP MLAs Including Suvendu Adhikari Revoked From Assembly

In a key political development from West Bengal, the suspension of seven BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, was revoked on Thursday. Two separate motions for the revocation of suspensions of the legislators were moved before the Assembly Speaker, Biman Bandhopadhyay, which was passed.

Sidhu Moosewala Murder: How A Small Clue Led Punjab Police To Fatehabad To Uncover Case

The Punjab Police, which is working in close coordination with central agencies and other State Police Forces to arrest suspected killers in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case recently came across a small clue in the vehicle used in the crime, which helped unveil the trail of events that occurred before the murder of renowned Punjabi Singer.

Heavy Downpour In Meghalaya Blocks NH 6; CM Sangma Forms 4 Committees To Restore Traffic

As incessant rains wreak havoc across the North-Eastern side of India, some parts of the National Highway 6 (NH 6) have been damaged and commuters have been advised to avoid the route, Taking cognisance of the situation, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Thursday held a review meeting and instructed authorities concerned to restore the highway for traffic movement at the earliest.

NCW Summons Maha DGP Post Marathi Actor's Arrest Over 'objectionable' Post On Sharad Pawar

National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent a notice to Maharashtra Director-General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth for a hearing in the case wherein Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale was arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on social media.

WATCH: PM Modi holds roadshow, receives warm welcome in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 16, received a warm welcome from locals in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi will preside over the first National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Dharamshala for 2 days starting today.

After Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi is scheduled to visit his home state Gujarat on June 18, Friday. He will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of the Central University of Gujarat to come up on a 100-acre land at Kundhela village near Vadodara, as per the state government.

Rahul Gandhi Seeks 3-days Postponement Of ED Summons Scheduled For June 17: Sources

After three rounds of back-to-back interrogation from June 12-15, and the fourth round scheduled for June 17 in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded more time from the Enforcement Directorate, Republic TV learnt on Thursday. The Gandhi scion has asked if he could appear on June 20 instead, a demand which is yet to be responded to by the ED, sources informed the channel.

MLC Polls: Bombay HC To Deliver Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's Bail Pleas Verdict On June 17

The Bombay High Court reserved its orders while hearing the bail pleas of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday, June 16. The court is expected to pronounce its final verdict on Friday, June 17. Earlier, both the politicians from Maharashtra had filed bail pleas so that they can cast their vote in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections scheduled for June 20.

At ED Grilling, Rahul Gandhi Blames Late Motilal Vora For Transactions With AJL: Sources

In a stunning twist to the National Herald case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday that former Congress treasurer Motilal Vora was responsible for all the transactions between Young Indian and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), as per ED sources.

Image: RepublicWorld