Top 10 Headlines: Republic Impact In Bengaluru Electrocution Case, PM's COVID Meet & More

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi assures India has sufficient coal; says 'no need to panic'

Amid rising concerns over coal shortage across the nation, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, assured the country that thermal power plants have enough stock. While talking to news agency ANI, the Union Minister provided the details and asserted that the thermal power plants of the country till April 25 had 21.55 mn tons of coal. It is important to mention here the aforementioned quantity of stock is enough to generate power for 9 to 9.5 days, as per the Union Minister.

Gap in BJP & non-BJP states' petrol & diesel prices? As PM Modi appeals, fuel rates here

PM Modi on Wednesday pleaded with some states to cut fuel taxes and pass on the benefits of the cut in taxes to the citizens, as the war situation between Russia and Ukraine continues to drive up India's fuel import bill. Prime Minister Modi was addressing the Chief Ministers after a Covid review meeting. He noted while BJP ruled states followed the Centre's move to slash central taxes on petrol and diesel (Excise) by removing the Value Added Tax in their states, some states (naming the non-BJP ruled states) decided to continue to charge fuel taxes to earn revenue. He pleaded to the states, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, should also reduce the fuel taxes and transfer the benefits to their people.

PM Modi chairs 24th meeting with CMs on COVID-19; 'Vaccination of children main priority'

Chairing his 24th meeting with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation amid a slight rise in cases, PM Modi on Wednesday urged all states to remain alert. Maintaining that the pandemic remains a key challenge, he called for a pre-emptive, proactive and collective approach to stop the spread of the infection at the outset, Stressing the need to promote COVID appropriate behaviour in public places, he urged the state governments to ensure that the health infrastructure remains functional. On this occasion, he emphasised that vaccinating children at the earliest should be the biggest priority as schools have reopened.

Muslim Group files case against Congress; 'incited unrest using Alwar temple demolition'

In a significant development in the Alwar demolition case, a Muslim group has now claimed that a Congress leader resorted to 'hate speech and provocation' to incite riots in the region. Filing a case against Congress Zilla head Yogesh Mishra, the community has alleged that the party used the Alwar demolition to 'ruin the atmosphere' in Rajgarh. A Muslim youth in the region said, "The entire role behind the demolition of the temples in Rajgarh is that of the Congress. A Congress MLA is responsible. We Muslims do not have anything to do with this, we did not want the temples to be demolished. Congress was responsible for this, it was their administration, their MLA had gone there."

Republic Impact in Bengaluru electrocution case: Karnataka CM orders probe, assures action

In a major Republic TV campaign impact, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has now ordered a probe into the electrocution of Bengaluru resident Kishore. The 22-year-old was electrocuted in the Sanjay Nagar area of Bengaluru late on Monday night after the victim, who was walking home, accidentally came in contact with a live wire hanging from a tree over the footpath. Following the incident, Republic TV had run a campaign questioning whether the victim died due to the crumbling infrastructure in the state.

Kyiv Mayor orders demolition of Soviet-Era statue, symbolic of Russia-Ukraine friendship

On April 26, the mayor of Kyiv ordered the demolition of a Soviet-era monument commemorating Ukraine's ties with Russia. The eight-metre-tall bronze statue depicted an Ukrainian and a Russian worker on a plinth, each carrying a Soviet order of brotherhood. It was a symbolic gift from the Soviet Union to honour Ukraine's reunification with Russia, but as tensions between the two countries increased, it became increasingly controversial. The memorial stood directly beneath the still-standing titanium 'People's Friendship Arch.' The 50-meter-long rainbow-shaped tower was created in 1982 to commemorate the Soviet Union's 60th anniversary.

Abdullahs and Mehbooba to fight J&K polls together? Omar makes Gupkar alliance offer

In a massive statement, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) should together fight assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to the media, the former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state said that they should not be giving permission to the BJP and its 'B-team, C-team' to lead to a division of vote.

Uttar Pradesh: Police remove 433 loudspeakers in Lucknow; regulate decibel level of others

In an ongoing initiative started on the orders of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh police removed hundreds of loudspeakers from religious places. In Lucknow itself, 433 loudspeakers have been removed and the sounds of several thousands of loudspeakers have been regulated on Wednesday. In Lucknow, religious leaders, irrespective of their faith, supported the administration, the officials said. They further added that loudspeakers from temples, mosques, churches and gurdwaras were either removed or were regulated. In support of the administration, several religious places itself removed the loudspeakers.

J&K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in Pulwama; 1 jawan injured

An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Mitrigam area of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Republic Media Network has learnt that Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army are engaged in the ongoing encounter. The CRPF has also been brought in as a part of the outer cordon. The encounter ensued after forces got credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in the region.

Thanjavur temple chariot tragedy: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits site, meets kin of victims

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday met families of the deceased in Thanjavur, who lost their lives after a temple car came in contact with a live wire during a chariot festival. Eleven people were killed in the incident. Earlier in the day, Stalin informed the state assembly that he has instructed the Minister for School Education in the state, Anil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, to oversee the relief operations. Tamil Nadu Assembly had also observed a 2-minute silence for the deceased. CM Stalin also announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the bereaved families of those who passed away in the incident.

