Top 10 Headlines: Rising Concerns Over COVID Variant Omicron, AIMIM Slams CM Yogi & More

WHO director warns South-East Asian nations must keep the guard up amid Omicron scare

Amid a scare of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the COVID virus, the top health agency warned the South-East Asia Region to take extra precautions to curb the spread of the virus. Notably, the statement from Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia Region came after the scientists of South Africa identified a new version of the Coronavirus called B.1.1529, Omicron.

In Mumbai, fresh COVID guidelines issued amid threat of Omicron variant; Check details

Amid mounting concerns over the new COVID variant 'Omicron' emerging from South Africa, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday conducted an important meeting. In the meeting that had in attendance Health Officers, ward officers, Additional Commissioners among others, the Municipal Corporation revised the COVID guidelines on the basis of the guidelines issued by the State government.

UP CM Yogi reveals Tikait thanked him when Farm Laws were introduced, later took a U-turn

In a massive revelation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared that the Tikait family had visited him personally in Lucknow and had thanked the Modi government when the Farm Laws were first introduced in 2020. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV Executive Editor Aishwarya Kapoor, CM Yogi Adityanath stated that the Tikait family had visited him in Lucknow and had expressed how they wanted a reform like this since 1993.

Baba Ramdev urges farmers to end protest post farm laws repeal; 'Can bring up MSP later'

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday said that after the three farm laws are repealed, farmers should stop their protest and go back home. Pointing out that the intention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the schemes of the Central government is good, Baba Ramdev has urged the farmers to later bring up other issues like Minimum Support Price (MSP), and come to a solution.

Kejriwal assures 'son of soil' will be Punjab CM; interrupted by slogans from Mann lobby

In the run-up to Punjab Elections 2022, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a public meeting in Mohali where he assured voters that AAP's Chief Minister candidate would be from Punjab and not from outside. His remark came in response to a demand by an elderly worker, who told Kejriwal that the CM should be one of the local leaders like Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema or Aman Arora.

AIMIM slams UP CM Yogi's 'B-team' remark, quips 'Congress, SP & BSP- ABC team of BJP'

The AIMIM on Saturday came down heavily on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath for calling it the 'B team' of Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP). Speaking to the media, AIMIM spokesperson Syed Asim Waqar asserted that Congress, SP and BSP were in fact the 'ABC team' of BJP.

Sidhu vows to 'quit politics' if SAD shows proof for alleged meeting with DGP Sahota

In a key development, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu challenged Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to prove his closed-door meeting with Punjab director general of police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota. Referring to Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the blue-eyed boy of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, he underlined his disliking towards him from the first day for illegally detaining innocent Sikh boys in 2015, and giving clean chits to Badals.

Akhilesh Yadav compares Lakhimpur incident to Jallianwala Bagh; 'BJP runs jeebh and jeep'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government by comparing the recent Lakhimpur incident with that of Jallianwala Bagh. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, Akhilesh Yadav underlined that 'just like protesters were shot at from behind in the Jallianwala Bagh incident in 1919, protesting farmers were mowed down from behind in the Lakhimpur incident in 2021'.

Nawab Malik alleges conspiracy, claims he's 'being framed like Ex-Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh'

In a big statement, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Saturday alleged that there was a conspiracy being hatched to frame him, 'just like former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh'. Without taking names, Nawab Malik alleged that some people were following him as part of the conspiracy, at the behest of officials in central agencies. During a press conference, the Maharashtra Minister said that he will give the information about the same to the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Kurla rape case: Mumbai CP Hemant Nagrale visits crime scene; building cordoned off

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale visited the spot of the Kurla rape and murder case on Saturday morning where a 20-year-old girl was found sexually assaulted and murdered. The Police Commissioner was accompanied by Joint Commissioner of Police Vishwas Nangre Patil. As per sources, the building where the horrific incident took place has been cordoned off to preserve evidence. The identity of the 20-year-old has been ascertained in the case and a family member of the victim is expected to visit the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar where her body has been kept.

CJI Ramana says legislature doesn't assess impact before passing laws, leads to big issues

When a legislature does not conduct studies or assess the impact of the laws that it passes, it can lead to big issues, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) N. V. Ramana on Saturday. Addressing the Valedictory Function of the Constitution Day celebrations, CJI Ramana cited Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act as an example, saying that such laws further burdened magistrates with thousands of cases.

