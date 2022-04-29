Top 10 Headlines: RSS Gives Nod For BJP-MNS Alliance; 4 Injured In Patiala Violence & More

'Shiv Sena was denied permission for anti-Khalistan march': Patiala SSP says 4 injured

After the clashes between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistan groups in Punjab, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh spoke to Republic TV clarifying that the former had not been given permission to carry out their anti-Khalistan march. SSP Singh revealed that while Shiv Sena had requested permission, it was denied to them. He further shared that even though no march by the outfit took place, the skirmish happened after Sikh organizations reached the site on the basis of certain rumors. Four people have been injured in the resulting clashes and efforts are being made to calm tensions.

Patiala violence: Shiv Sena expels its Punjab leader over clash with pro-Khalistan groups

Shiv Sena has sacked its Punjab working president Harish Singla after clashes broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani groups on Friday in Patiala. The clash took place between the two groups after Shiv Sena marched against Khalistan in Patiala. The clashes broke out when Shiv Sena was carrying out a march under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission.

India's tough talk forces China to allow Indian students' return for completion of studies

The Indian Embassy in China stated that Indian students who were compelled to leave China, following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, are now permitted to return and complete their education. The decision comes after the meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on March 22, earlier this year. The Embassy said in a statement that the Chinese government has expressed its readiness to consider facilitating the return of Indian students to China on a need-assessed basis.

Lt General BS Raju appointed new Vice Chief of Army Staff; to assume office on May 1

Lieutenant General BS Raju has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) succeeding the new Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande. The Indian Army announced the appointment of BS Raju through a Twitter post on April 29 and revealed the new VCOAS will assume office starting 1 May 2022. Following BS Raju's appointment, General MM Naravane along with other top officials extended their best wishes.

Poland provides Ukraine with additional Defence assistance, including over 200 T-72 tanks

Poland continues to help Ukraine in the midst of Russian aggression as it was announced that the country has provided more than 200 T-72 tanks to Ukraine. As per the reports of the Information Radio Agency (IAR), in addition to the tanks, Poland has also deployed several hundred infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Warsaw has already shipped seven billion Polish zlotys worth of equipment to Ukraine. Self-propelled howitzers 2C1 and multiple rocket launchers are among the weapons that Ukraine received from Poland.

RSS gives go ahead for BJP-MNS alliance as Raj Thackeray corners MVA on loudspeaker row

In an exclusive scoop that can potentially change the dynamics of Maharashtra politics, Republic TV learnt that RSS has given a go-ahead for a BJP-MNS alliance. As per sources, this was finalised in a meeting that took place in Nagpur on April 21 in which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and BJP national joint general secretary (organization) Shiv Prakash participated. While BJP is yet to formally take a call on this proposal, such a tie-up can bolster BJP's chances of taking on MVA which comprises Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

Hubballi violence: Congress leader denies reports of offering Iftar gift to kin of accused

Days after the Hubballi violence, reports emerged that Congress leader BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has announced a special food kit and financial aid to the families of the accused in the case. However, after Republic TV's report questioning if the move was part of Congress' appeasement politics, Khan denied the allegation, calling it "baseless and false".

Mehbooba Mufti lets Pakistan & terrorists off the hook; questions Indian Army instead

Former J&K Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday stoked yet another controversy as she dared to target Indian armed forces by asking, 'What is our Army doing?' Mufti further compared India with Pakistan on the grounds of religious issues, speaking about the recent communal clashes across various states. While addessing the media, Mufti said, "What our Army is doing? What our 10 lakh Army people are doing if not able to deal with terrorists?" while speaking on the continous terrorists attacks in the Union Territory.

Congress to convene 3-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Congress will hold a three-day brainstorming session named 'Nav Sankalp Shivir' in Udaipur from May 13 and the focus will be the upcoming 2024 general elections. The Congress Working Committee released a notice which said that the party president Sonia Gandhi will convene a three-day Chintan Shivir that will be held from May 13 to May 15. As per the notice, the focus of the deliberations will be on the current political scenario, economic situation, and the challenges they pose to our society.

Accused Farid played ‘major role’ in Jahangirpuri violence, fled to Kolkata after: Sources

In an exclusive scoop on the Delhi riots probe, Republic has learnt that arrested rioter Farid had provoked crowds and spread rumours to incite the attack on the Shobha Yatra processions on Hanuman Jayanti. Sources in the Special Cell of Delhi police have informed that at the time of the stone-pelting near Kushal Chowk, the accused Farid had provoked the crowd to attack the procession and played a 'major role' in the riots.

