Top 10 Headlines: Russia Admits Suffering Troop Losses, US Sends Arms To Ukraine & More

Pakistan PM Imran Khan To Hold Key Cabinet Meetings Today After Supreme Court Verdict

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a series of Cabinet meetings after the verdict of the Supreme Court on Thursday that rejected the deputy speaker’s ruling on the dissolution of the no-confidence motion against the Islamic Republic’s premier. Khan called a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on April 9 and subsequently will address the nation in the night, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted on April 8.

Read the full story here

Russia Admits Suffering 'significant' Troop Losses In Ukraine, Calls It 'huge Tragedy'

For the first time since Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has admitted to bearing “significant” loss on the ground as the Moscow-Kyiv conflict entered day 44. Peskov's brief confession of Russian forces suffering the loss of its troops came amid reports stating that Moscow was ramping up the admission of conscripts to fight against the Ukrainian army. Kremlin spokesperson also called Russian troops’ casualties “a huge tragedy”.

Read the full story here

Ukraine Says Sumy Region Free Of Russian Army But Shelling Continues As War Enters Day 44

In the latest development pertaining to the Russia Ukraine war, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky announced on Facebook that the region is clear of Russian forces. However, he said that explosions may still be heard as rescue service workers dispose of ammunition left by the Russian military, according to Kyiv Independent. In the message posted on social media, the Sumy Regional Military Administration head emphasised that the territory of the region was still not safe.

Read the full story here

France Puts Hand Up As Ukraine's Security Guarantor Post Zelenskyy's Interview With Arnab

In a huge development after Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Emmanuel Macron stated that France is ready to be a security guarantor for Ukraine. Essentially, a guarantor country will be obligated to provide Ukraine with military assistance in the scenario of an attack by Russia. According to the French president, the war-hit nation will be able to achieve a ceasefire at some point in time after which the world shall have to ensure peace. "This cannot be done without a guarantor, and France is called upon to be one of those guarantors," Macron was quoted as saying by the news agency TASS.

Read the full story here

Russian Sukhoi Jet Crashes Near Borodyanka Days After Ukraine Recaptures Town

As Ukraine continues to put up a sturdy resistance against Russian forces, visuals of Russian fighter jets being mowed down by the Ukrainian army have emerged time and again. On Thursday, Republic TV accessed exclusive footage of a Russian Sukhoi jet that crashed near Borodyanka settlement in Bucha Raion in Kyiv Oblast in Ukraine. According to information gathered by Republic Media Network, the pilot of the supersonic Russian Sukhoi 34 fighter jet failed to escape the crash and was killed.

Read the full story here

EU Proposes Another 500 Million Euros In Military Aid For Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

In order to help war-torn Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian invasion, European Council President Charles Michel has backed a proposal to release an additional 500 million euros ($540 million) to provide arms for Ukraine. As per the official, this aid would take the EU's military assistance for the war-torn nation to a total of 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion) since Russia commenced its special military operation on February 24. In a tweet, Michel thanked EU's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell for proposing the extra funding.

Read the full story here

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: UP ATS Intensifies Probe; Calls Accused's Father For Questioning

Intensifying its probe into the Gorakhnath temple attack, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) summoned accused Ahmad Abbasi's father Munir Abbasi for questioning. As per sources, the investigators are likely to cross-verify the facts that have emerged during the course of the investigation. In the aftermath of the attack, Munir Abbasi had told ANI, “He (my son) is not mentally stable. Since childhood, he is suffering from depression. He also received medical treatment. Due to some developments, he believed that police were after him. He had no planning and did this due to his current mental state".

Read the full story here

US Sends 5,000 Javelin Missile Systems, 50 Million Rounds Of Ammo To Ukraine

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its day 44th day on Friday, April 8, US Defense Department has disclosed the list of weapons that were sent to Ukraine. According to the announcement, the Biden administration has sent at least 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; more than 5,000 Javelin anti-armour systems; more than 7,000 small arms; and 50 million rounds of ammunition to the war-torn country. US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin, who took to his microblogging site on Thursday evening, said that the US has committed over $1.7billion in security assistance to Ukraine. He affirmed that the Biden administration will continue to work around the clock to fulfil Ukraine’s priority security assistance request.

Read the full story here

European Parliament Voices 'grave Concern' Over Taliban's Ban On Girls' Education

Amid the worsening humanitarian crisis and atrocities on women in Afghanistan, the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have voiced grave concern about the Taliban's recent decision to prolong the ban, restricting girls in seventh grade and up from attending school indefinitely. The European Parliament has asked for the lifting of these limitations in a resolution passed on Thursday, stressing that the Taliban had previously said that all residents would have access to education, as per a press release from the parliament.

Read the full story here

Russian Brokerages Forced To Sell 80% Of Their Dollar Revenues And Buy Rubles: Jen Psaki

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday, April 7 said that Russia’s central bank has ordered brokers to suspend the execution of orders by foreign legal entities to sell Russian securities. She informed that as a result of the West’s coordinated sanctions, the Russian economy collapsed by 15 percent, wiping out the gains made in the last 15 years, and additionally, the Inflation is spiking up to 15 percent.

Read the full story here