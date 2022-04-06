Top 10 Headlines: Russia Bombs Children's Hospital In Mykolaiv; Sri Lanka Crisis & More

Zelenskyy urges UNSC to 'dissolve Itself' if it cannot punish Russia for war crimes

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, in an impassioned speech, appealed to the United Nations Security Council representatives to hold Russia accountable for what he described as "the most terrible war crimes" since World War II. Zelenskyy warned that the “horror” seen in Bucha could be witnessed in other Ukrainian cities still occupied by Russia. He then urged that the United Nations must convene a global conference to guarantee recognition of borders as Russian troops have retreated towards the separatist breakaway oblasts in Donbass. The Ukrainian leader in an address to the Security Council demanded recognition of the 'indefensible new border' in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Mariupol, stating that it was the only way to end Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine.

Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa revokes emergency amid protests, economic crisis

As Sri Lanka continues to witness mass protests over its worst-ever economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday issued a notification revoking the proclamation issued declaring the State of Emergency. As per Daily Mirror, the State of Emergency will be revoked from midnight on April 5.

Kerala Nun Rape Case: HC admits appeal against acquittal of Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Almost a week after the nun moved the Kerala High Court against the Roman Catholic Church Bishop Franco Mulakkal's acquittal by a trial court, the appeal had been admitted by the Kerala HC on Tuesday.

Further after admitting the appeal against the decision of the Additional District and Sessions Court, the court has also sent a notice to Bishop Franco Mulakkal in this regard. The appeal which was heard by a division bench of Justice K. Vinod Chandran and Justice C. Jayachandran noted the arguments presented by the prosecution as well as the state government that alleged that nun was indeed raped by the bishop between 2014 and 2016 and was further subjected to unnatural offence against the order of nature by the accused who wielded power at that time.

UN says videos, footage from Bucha show that civilians were 'directly targeted, killed'

The images of atrocities carried out in Ukraine’s Bucha show “all the signs” that civilians were “directly targetted and directly killed”, said the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday. While addressing a virtual press briefing, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) spokesperson Liz Throssell averred the UN’s “horror” over the images that surfaced from the Ukrainian town near Kyiv which showed civilian bodies strewn across the streets.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian shelling hits children's hospital in Mykolaiv, wreaks havoc

As the Russian offensive against Ukraine continues to escalate widespread devastation and crisis, the chief of the Mykolaiv regional military administration, Vitalii Kim has shared a photo and video of a Russian shell striking a children's hospital.

According to a visual accessed by Republic, a bombardment was observed striking the children's hospital yard, where ambulances were parked. Black smoke was seen coming out from one of the ambulances which was completely destroyed by the shelling. Further, Kim posted a photo of a playground following the attack, which featured a toy robot, Ukrinform reported.

Twitter working on edit feature since 2021, before Elon Musk's poll; to start testing soon

In a key development, Twitter recently announced that the micro-blogging site has been working on adding the edit feature button since 2021. It added that its testing will begin in the coming months among users. The tech giant further said it will begin testing the said feature with users who are so-called Twitter Blue subscribers, which will also offer users access to miscellaneous features on the platform. The announcement comes to the fore a day after Twitter declared that Tesla founder Elon Musk has been appointed to its board and CEO Parag Agrawal welcomed the association.

Extreme poverty in India less than 1% even during COVID due to PMGKAY, same as 2019: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday released a paper presenting the estimates of poverty and consumption inequality in India through the pandemic years. According to the IMF paper titled ‘Pandemic, Poverty and Inequality: Evidence from India’, extreme poverty in the country was less than 1% in the pre-pandemic year 2019, and food transfers were instrumental in ensuring that it remained at that low level in the pandemic year 2020. The IMF further noted that the PMGKAY scheme was critical in preventing an increase in extreme poverty levels in the country through the pandemic.

Czech Republic becomes first NATO member to provide military tanks & IFVs to Ukraine

In a bid to bolster Ukraine's defence against Russia, the Czech Republic on Tuesday became the first member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to send tanks and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Kyiv. Reportedly, the batch is the first such delivery of heavy weapons to the embattled ex-Soviet nation since the Russian invasion started. Dozens of Russian-built T-72 tanks and armoured vehicles loaded in a train were seen passing through the Czech countryside yesterday (April 5), The Times UK reported.

Pakistan: Qureshi denies 'threat letter' drafted in FM's office claim made by Maryam Nawaz

Shortly after PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif levelled a series of allegations against the PTI-led government in Pakistan and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly refuted those calling them "irresponsible". This came after Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday had alleged that the "threat letter" shown by Imran Khan was actually drafted in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was not credible.

