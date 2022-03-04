Top 10 Headlines: Russia Captures Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant; Sanctions On Russia & More

Russian Troops Occupy Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; Informs Ukraine

After a fierce gun battle, the Russian military has occupied the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear power plant on Friday, informed,Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU). The agency issued a statement that a fire broke out at the training building outside the NPP at 5:55 AM and was extinguished by 6:20 AM. The fire, due to heavy shelling by Russian Army was localized on an area of ​​2,000 square meters, stated SNRIU.

Zelenskyy Warns Of Explosion after Nuclear Power Plant Attack; Says 'Europe Will Be Wiped Out'

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to stop Russia’s attack after the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant caught fire due to Russian shelling on Friday, posing the threat of a nuclear catastrophe. In an emergency address on Friday, Zelenskyy said Russia is the first country in world history to fire on a nuclear power plant.

US Slaps Fresh Sanctions On 'Putin's Cronies', Russian Oligarchs Over War Against Ukraine

US, on Thursday, slapped sanctions on eight prominent Russian oligarchs with close ties to President Vladimir Putin, levelling additional penalties on Moscow for what it termed as “unprovoked” war against Ukraine. According to the White House, the financial assets of those enlisted would be completely frozen and they will be “cut off” from US financial system. Additionally, it also imposed visa restrictions on 19 Russian oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates. Experts have deemed that the new sanctions would hit a handful of opulent Russians who are close to President Putin.

Ukrainian Parliament Allows Seizure Of Assets Owned By Russia Or Russians In Ukraine

In a major development, the Ukrainian Parliament has approved a law to allow the seizure of assets owned by Russian or Russian citizens in Ukraine. Reportedly, the government can suggest which assets to seize to the Security Council, which will then give its approval for transfer to state ownership.

This development comes ahead of the second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine which will begin shortly. Delegation of both sides has reached at Belarus-Poland border for negotiations.

Joe Biden Talks To Zelenskyy Over Shelling On Nuclear Plant; Urges Russia To Stop Attack

After the Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Friday, US president Joe Biden spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On this occasion, Biden urged Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.

Moreover, he also spoke with the Under Secretary for Nuclear Security of the U.S. Department of Energy and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration to receive an update on the situation at the plant.

Another Indian Student Shot In Ukraine's Kyiv, Hospitalised: MoS General VK Singh Confirms

In a major development from war-hit Ukraine, another Indian student has been shot while he was on his way for evacuation and was immediately taken back mid-way and was hospitalised. This came just a few days after an Indian student lost his life in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

UK PM Boris Johnson Speaks To Zelenskyy On Russian Attack On Zaporizhzhia; Calls UNSC Meet

As Russian troops attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, British PM Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, stating that he will call an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council within the next few hours. Issuing a statement, the PM's office stated that UK will raise the issue immediately with Russia and its close partners. Both leaders agreed that a ceasefire was crucial now.

Russia-Ukraine War: As Moscow, Kyiv Hold Talks, UN Says It 'welcomes A Possible Ceasefire'

Following discussions between the Russian and Ukrainian envoys that resulted in an accord to establish humanitarian corridors with a potential ceasefire, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric noted during a press briefing that the UN welcomes any significant progress that would serve to protect civilians and de-escalate the war in Ukraine.

Russian Police Arrests 76-year-old World War II Survivor For Protest Against Ukraine War

Russia has been facing internal resistance from its own people after it announced to invade Ukraine earlier last month. From Moscow to Siberia, Russian anti-war activists took to the streets again to protest against President Vladimir Putin's, despite the arrests of hundreds of protesters each day by police.

IAEA Likely To Hold Presser On Situation At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi is expected to hold a press conference on the situation at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which caught fire after Russian shelling on Friday. The conference is likely to take place at 10:30 CET today. On the 9th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian shelling led to a fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant leading to strong condemnation of Moscow by the West and concerns raised by IAEA.

