Top 10 Headlines: Russia Claims Capture Of Ukraine's Melitopol; UP Elections & More

Russia-Ukraine War: Protesters Across The Globe Demand Cessation Of Russian Hostility

As Russian forces advance into Ukraine’s Capital, Kyiv, launching an assault on the residential buildings, protesters worldwide flooded into the streets of major cities across the globe with Yellow and Blue Ukrainian flags to express solidarity for the conflict-ridden nation. Demonstrators in several European cities including Italy demanded more robust actions from the European leaders against Russia’s authoritative regime. They condemned the loss of dozens of civilians and service members’ lives, according to on-ground reports.

Farooq Abdullah Slams Delimitation Commission In J&K: 'It Has Alienated People’

The National Conference (NC) and Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) chief Dr Farooq Abdullah on Saturday slammed the Delimitation Commission, accusing it of escalating alienation across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The development comes four days after the Ministry of Law and Justice on February 21, granted a two months extension to the Delimitation Commission, which is currently working on the demarcation of boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir constituencies. Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs had nominated five Lok Sabha MPs from J&K - NC's Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi, Akbar Lone and BJP's Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore - as associate members of the panel.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Soldier Captured, Interrogated By Ukrainian Forces | WATCH

With Moscow swiftly closing in on Kyiv, a Russian soldier was captured by the Ukraine Army on Saturday. In the video accessed by Republic TV, the Ukrainian forces can be seen seemingly interrogating the Russian soldier who has been blindfolded. Upon being asked why he was here, the Russian soldier reportedly responds that he has been sent to capture the territory. The video is said to be from Kharkiv, the second-largest city of Ukraine, just east of Kyiv and north of the Donbass region.

Russia-Ukraine War: Indians Gather At Ukraine-Poland Border, Seek Indian Govt's Help

At a time when the Indian Embassy in Ukraine has advised stranded Indian nationals against moving towards the border posts without coordination with officials, students along with several Ukrainian citizens were seen crowding at the Poland-Ukraine border hoping to be evacuated from the war-hit nation. The Republic team which continues to provide direct coverage from the Poland-Ukraine border post reported hundreds of people along with large numbers of vehicles gathered there, waiting to move out of the country. Russia's offensive against Ukraine has intensified and on its third day, there have been reports of residential areas in Ukraine being struck by Russian missiles.

Russia-Ukraine War: Italy & Cyprus Back Ukraine's Demand To Remove Russia From SWIFT

As the war intensifies in Kyiv, Ukraine has been getting support from some countries on its call to remove Russia from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) banking system. On Saturday, Italy and Cyprus extended their support to Ukraine's call and urged the world to cut off Russia from SWIFT-- a network that enables smooth cross-border financial transactions. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he held a telephonic conversation with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi during which the latter supported Kyiv's call to remove Moscow from SWIFT.

UP Election 2022 Phase 5: Date, Time, Key Candidates, Exit Poll & All You Need To Know

The heartland of the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi movement goes to polls on Sunday in the Uttar Pradesh Election phase 5. With 692 candidates in the poll fray, a tough battle will be witnessed between BJP and SP for the 61 seats in the saffron stronghold in 12 districts - Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda. The polling is set to begin at 7 am.

Uttarakhand BJP Asks Congress To Apologise Over 'fake' Video Shared By Harish Rawat

The Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded a public apology from the Indian National Congress for making a "fake" video viral which purportedly showed tampering of postal ballots. The clip allegedly showed a man wearing a military uniform tampering with the postal ballots.

Russia Captures Melitopol City In Ukraine, Claims No Damage To Resident Buildings

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Saturday that the country's forces have taken complete control of Melitopol city - located in Ukraine's southern part. "This comes just hours after the Ukrainian armed forces stated that no major city fell to the Russian troops. "Units of the Russian Armed Forces have captured the city of Melitopol," Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesperson for Russian Defence Ministry, said during a press briefing. "I would like to emphasize once again that the attack is conducted only on the objects of the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, excluding damage to residential and social infrastructure," he said.

IPR Plays Important Role In Strengthening Growth, Focus On Development: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India is at a stage where growth and the focus on development have got to be strengthened from every side and intellectual property rights (IPRs) have an important role in it. The minister mentioned that 28,000 patents were granted last year as opposed to 4,000 in 2013-2014 and the last year also witnessed registration of 2.5 lakh trademarks and over 16,000 copyrights, which will have a very strong ripple effect on the economy.

UP Elections: CM Yogi Slams SP, BSP; 'hathi slipping Here & There, Cycle Can Be Punctured'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a dig at political parties ahead of the 5th phase of the UP Elections saying that his government had 'bulldozers' for those who ate poor people's ration. Addressing a public event in Ambedkar Nagar, the UP CM jibed that while the elephant (hathi) is slipping here and there, the cycle can be easily punctured. Elephant and cycle are the election symbols of Mayawati-led BSP and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party respectively.

