Top 10 Headlines: Russia Declares Temporary Ceasefire, PM Modi To Speak To Vladimir Putin

Russia Declares Ceasefire In Kharkiv, Kyiv, Sumy & Mariupol To Evacuate Civilians

In a major breakthrough, Russia has declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 AM (Moscow time) on Monday to allow for the evacuation of civilians, according to Russian media Sputnik. The move comes on French President Emmanuel Macron's request, added Sputnik. Russia continues heavy shelling in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kyiv on the 13th day of its invasion into Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Recruiting Skilled Syrians To Fight In Ukraine, Says US Report

As the Russia-Ukraine war has reached its 12th day, the Russian government is recruiting trained Syrians to fight in Ukraine as Russia’s incursion moves further into cities, as per United states authorities. Four US officials revealed that Russia, which has been operating inside Syria since 2015, has been enrolling fighters from there in recent days, believing that their skill in urban battle might help seize Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, and to deliver a catastrophic blow to the Ukrainian government, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

Russia invades Ukraine: Zelenskyy Slams West, Says 'sanctions Imposed On Russia Are Not Sufficient'

After Russia warned that it will soon start missile strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West to do more for his embattled country, saying “sanctions are not enough”. In a video statement released on Sunday, Zelenskyy heaped criticism on Western leaders for not responding to the Russian Defence Ministry’s announcement that it would strike the war-torn country’s military-industrial complex. He also called for organising a “tribunal” to bring to justice those who order and carry out such crimes.

Ukraine Sends Letters To EU, G7 On 'expected' Sanctions Against Russia Over Invasion

As Russian ‘invaders’ continue their attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sent letters to the top diplomats in the European Union (EU), the Group of Seven (G7) and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell with a specific list of sanctions against Russia that Ukraine expects to be imposed. It is to mention that EU ministers have activated a temporary protection directive for Ukrainians and the 27 member bloc has taken swift actions against the Russian Federation by imposing a number of sanctions and airspace ban. Meanwhile, leaders from the G7, on Sunday, vowed to slap new sanctions on Moscow if it continues its offensive on the former Soviet sanctions.

2 Ukrainian Soldiers Fighting Against Russian Invasion Get Married In Kyiv In Midst Of War

Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, two Ukrainian soldiers, on Sunday, got married in Kyiv. The couple, Lesya Filimonova and Valeriy Filimonov bonded their love dressed in military uniform and flanked by soldiers armed with grenades and missiles. The ceremony was held at the Kyiv checkpoint off the side of a busy road.

Exit Poll Results 2022: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch – All You Need To Know

With the voting for the seventh and final phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections ending today, all eyes are now focussed on the Exit Poll Results that could hold a clue to people’s mood in five states where elections were held.

While Goa and Uttarakhand voted in a single phase on February 14, Punjab went to the polls on February 20. The hill state of Manipur voted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh held elections in seven phases between February 10 to March 7.

PM Modi To Speak With Russian Prez Putin This Afternoon, After Dialling Zelensky: Sources

As Russia prepares to bomb Ukraine's military structures, government sources on Monday stated that PM Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin this afternoon - the second time in weeks. Previously, sources reported that PM Modi will speak to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the ongoing conflict- the second time in weeks. Till date, India has abstained from condemning Russia at the UNSC, UNHRC, UNGA, highlighting its ongoing efforts to evacuate over 18,000 Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Russia Asks West To Stick To Vienna Convention Commitments As War Continues In Ukraine

Russia has demanded Western countries to reiterate and observe their commitments under the Vienna Convention, as its invasion of Ukraine continued for the 12th day. Speaking to Rossiya-1 on Sunday, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that Kremlin expected western countries to act in line with Vienna Convention guidelines and accredit its embassies inter alia.

Russia-Ukraine war: US Remains Tight-lipped On Moscow's Statement Over Provocation In Kharkiv Institute

The US Department of Defence offered no comments on the statement by Russia that Ukraine is preparing for provocation using potential radioactive contamination of an area near Kharkiv in east Ukraine. According to the TASS news agency, the Russian Defence Ministry on Monday claimed the Ukrainian Security Forces and the Azov battalion are planning to blow up a reactor at the National Research Center of the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology. The Russian MoD also alleged that Ukraine would then accuse the Russian Armed Forces of launching a missile attack on the experimental nuclear system.

UNHCR Reveals Ukraine Exodus Fastest-growing Refugee Crisis In Europe Since World War II

As the bombardment has intensified in Ukraine by the Russian forces, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) revealed that more than 1.5 million individuals have fled the war-torn nation for neighbouring countries in just ten days. The agency also highlighted that if the “senseless conflict” does not end soon, millions more would be compelled to flee Ukraine in the coming days.

