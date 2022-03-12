Top 10 Headlines: Russia Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATO; NEET PG Cutoff & More

Russia says Finland & Sweden joining NATO can have political & military repercussions

In a massive development, Russia has threatened military operation on Finland and Sweden days after the invasion of Ukraine in the guise of 'denazifying' the country. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister said that Finland and Sweden joining North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) could have both political and military repercussions. It should be noted that Sweden and Finland are the only two non-NATO members among the eight Baltic and Nordic nations, and Moscow's attack on Kyiv has forced both countries in favour of joining the alliance.

Belarus ready to participate in the Russia-Ukraine negotiation process: Foreign Min Makei

Belarus is ready to participate in the negotiation process to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Saturday. So far, three rounds of talks have been held between Moscow and Kyiv, which have not made much headway, apart from the announcement of brief ceasefires and the establishment of humanitarian corridors. "Belarus is ready to participate in the negotiation process to resolve the conflict in Ukraine if asked to do so," Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei was quoted by Tass news agency as saying.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine to release postal stamp in defiance of Vladimir Putin's attack

The Ukrainian Postal services have confirmed finalizing the release of a vile postage stamp in defiance of the Russian invasion. On Saturday, Emine Dzheppar, the country's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, shared a photo of the stamp which had “Russian warship, go F*** yourself” written on it. Meanwhile, the sketch, created by Boris Groh shows a lone Ukrainian soldier standing in front of a gigantic Russian ship. As per the ministry, the stamp will soon be released by Ukrposhta (Ukraine's National Post)

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine claims Russia lost over 12,000 personnel, 362 tanks destroyed

The Ukrainian armed forces announced on Saturday that the Russian army has lost over 12,000 troops and damaged 362 tanks since the invasion began on February 24. Russia has also lost 1205 armoured combat vehicles, 58 planes, and 83 helicopters, according to a post shared on Facebook by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed on Saturday that Russian armed forces crippled Ukraine's military's vital radio intelligence centre with a high-precision strike. Since Russia's assault of Kyiv on February 24, 3,491 military sites in Ukraine have been decommissioned, according to Igor Konashenkov, a spokesperson for the Russian Defense Ministry.

NEET PG 2021 cutoff reduced by 15 percentile for all categories, results to be revised

NEET PG cutoff reduced: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has directed the National Board of Education (NBE) to reduce the cutoff by 15 percentile for all categories and release a revised result of NEET PG 2021. Ministry of Health and Family welfare (MoHFW) in consultation with National Medical Council (NMC) took this decision on Saturday. With the reduction of cutoff by 15 percentile, the revised qualifying percentile for general category has been reduced to 35 percentile while for PH (Genl) it will be 30 percentile and for reserved category, it will be 25 percentile. MCC has further directed National Board of Education (NBE) to release the revised result and send the list of newly qualified candidates to MCC as per the revised result.

CBI opposes NSE ex-GOO Anand Subramanian's bail plea in NSE scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposing the bail plea of former NSE Group Operating Officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian told a Delhi Court that "Inko lag ra tha yeh Himalyan Yogi banke chupe rahenge but humne inko pakad liya (He thought being the Himalayan Yogi he'll flee but we caught him." The public prosecutor addressing his argument before Special CBI Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal argued, "Moreover, the grounds on which they are seeking bail, I'll show they don't suffice. He was not cooperating with us. Even he deleted material and certain emails. Anand is very influential and there is every possibility that he might flee. Inko lag ra tha yeh Himalyan Yogi banke chupe rahenge but humne inko pakad liya."

Conrad Sangma defends NPP's decision to contest Manipur alone, Open to post-poll alliance

Meghalaya CM and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma on Friday defended his party's decision to contest the Manipur elections on its own, stating that the party had always fought polls on their 'own terms and conditions' and stitched post-poll alliances. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sangma stated that he was happy with the NPP's vote percentage and seat share, and was grateful for the support of the people. Asserting that there was no 'break of alliance' with the BJP, the NPP chief stated that both parties would look into forming the government together.

Delhi: CM Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for kin of Gokulpuri fire victims

Expressing sadness over the fire in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs.10 lakh for deceased adults' families, Rs.5 lakh to deceased children's families and Rs 25,000 to those whose shanties were burnt. CM Arvind Kejriwal also reached the spot on Saturday afternoon to take the stock of the situation. The Gokulpuri fire claimed seven lives.

RCB new captain IPL 2022: Faf Du Plessis announced as skipper; Kohli, ABD share message

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have announced Faf du Plessis as their new captain for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Faf succeeds Virat Kohli as the new skipper of the franchise and RCB fans would hope he can lead the side to their first IPL title. Back in 2014, Virat Kohli took charge of the team from Daniel Vettori, who would later go on to become the head coach. In 2016, the Challengers played the final under the leadership of Kohli but lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Kohli decided to relinquish captaincy duties last year to focus on his batting.

Jhulan Goswami breaks world record during ICC women's world cup match against West Indies

Jhulan Goswami scripted history on Saturday as she became the highest wicket-taker in ICC Women's World Cup history, surpassing Australia's Lynn Fullston's record. During the previous match against New Zealand, Goswami had equalled the record for most wickets in the tournament but was unable to go past the tally after finishing with figures of 1/41 in 9 overs. Earlier skipper Mithali Raj also broke the record for most matches captained in the tournament history.

