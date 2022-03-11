Top 10 Headlines: Russian Forces Bomb Kharkiv Institute; Ukraine's EU Membership & More

China Terms Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine A 'War' For First Time, Hopes Fighting Stop Soon

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi publicly called Russia’s invasion into Ukraine a “war” for the first time since Moscow said that it launched a ‘special’ military operation in Kyiv last month. It is to note that China is one of the few nations which has showcased support for Russia and even accused NATO of pushing Russia to a ‘breaking’ point.

Read the full story here.

Biden Blames Putin For Soaring Inflation In US; 'Prices Higher If Tyrant Not Dealt With'

In a continued attempt to punish Russia over the military operations in Ukraine, the US has been heavily impacted as the new consumer price index report suggested soaring inflation. President Joe Biden noted that Americans’ budgets are being stretched by price increases and families are starting to feel the impacts of Putin’s price hike. Stating that he is fighting to bring down the everyday prices that are squeezing Americans, Biden said that the battle for peace has cost heavily at home as well.

Read the full story here.

European Union Leaders Accept Ukraine's EU Membership As War With Russia Enters Day 16

Nearly two weeks after Ukraine filed an application seeking membership in the European Union, the bloc's leaders have given a green light for the country's "euro-integration." Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda informed on Friday that after five hours of heated discussions, EU leaders have said yes to granting membership to war-torn Ukraine.

Read the full story here.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Forces Bomb Kharkiv Institute Housing Nuclear Reactor

As Russia continues its military offensive in Ukraine, Ukrainian authorities claimed that Russian forces have bombarded a nuclear research centre, further accusing Moscow of "nuclear terrorism." The Kharkiv Institute, which houses an experimental nuclear reactor, was attacked, Kyiv Independent reported, citing a statement from Ukraine's State Inspectorate for Nuclear Regulation.

Read the full story here.

Russian Forces 'advance' 3 Miles Closer To Kyiv After On-ground Movement For 24 Hours: US

After being stalled for days, the Russian forces have now inched as close as 3 miles to the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, in the past 24 hours, a US Defence Ministry informed. As of now, the Russian military is stationed about 15 km from the city center. Two parallel Russian troops have simultaneously advanced from the northeast to push into the capital, however, some invaders emanating from the northern town of Sumy, reportedly turned around towards the northeast, ABC News reported.

Read the full story here.

Punjab: AAP's CM-elect Bhagwant Mann To Take Oath At Bhagat Singh's Ancestral Village

After emerging victorious from the Dhuri Assembly constituency with 65,858 votes, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Chief Minister-elect, Bhagwant Mann, drew cheers from the crowd when he said that he would take his oath of office in Khatkarkalan, Nawanshahr district. The place is the ancestral village of the independence warrior, Bhagat Singh.

Read the full story here.

Zelenskyy Refutes 'developing Chemical Weapons'; Warns Russia Of More Sanctions

Refuting claims of 'developing chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction', Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, warned Russia of further sanctions. In his evening address to Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said that Russia's allegations worried him as Russia usually carried out those actions which they accuse others of, reported AP. Day 16 of Russia's attack on Ukraine continues with Moscow encircling Kyiv.

Read the full story here.

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia Warns Europe Of 'wave Of Consequences' Against Massive Western Sanctions

Europe will face severe consequences against the hefty anti-Russia sanctions imposed in the wake of the "military operations" in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said on Thursday. Speaking to Izvestiya publication, Pankin explained that the "wave" of the impact will render a ripple effect across western Europe. He went on to say that despite the sweeping penalties, Russia will fulfill its obligations to the accords signed in the past.

Read the full story here.

Akhilesh Yadav Attempts Face-saver Post SP Loss; 'Seats Rose By 2.5 Times; BJP Tally Down'

Issuing his first reaction to BJP's victory in the UP election, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attempted a face-saver by highlighting the positives for his party. For instance, he thanked the people for increasing SP's seats and vote share in comparison to the 2017 polls. Contending that BJP's seat tally will continue to plummet just like this time's result, he vowed to continue the struggle for the public interest. A day earlier, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary conceded defeat and extended his best wishes to all newly elected MLAs.

Read the full story here.

Ukrainian Human Rights Activist Sings Lullaby Urging NATO To Impose 'no-fly Zone'

As the Ukraine-Russia war continues for the 16th day, a Ukrainian human rights activist and the head of the Center for Civil Liberties, Oleksandra Matviichuk has sung a lullaby urging for the implementation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The message of the Ukrainian rights activist, which went viral on social media, surfaced as North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has resisted enforcing a no-fly zone in response to Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine. NATO has opposed imposing it, fearing a full-fledged war in Europe, as per The Guardian.

Read the full story here.