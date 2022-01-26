Top 10 Headlines: SAD's Parkash Singh Badal To Fight Punjab Polls; Russia-Ukraine Conflict

On Republic Day 2022, Tallest National Flag Unfurled In Shopian District Of South Kashmir

On the occasion of Republic Day, a large National Flag was hoisted atop a 111-foot flagpole, the tallest in the Kashmir Valley, installed at a stadium in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. Lt Gen D P Pandey who heads the strategically located XV Corps of the Army in the Kashmir Valley unfurled the 150-feet National Flag.

Amit Shah Lauds J&K Police For Bagging Lion's Share Of Gallantry Awards On Republic Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir Police for winning the highest number of the Gallantry awards on Republic Day. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the BJP leader dubbed the police of the valley region as the spearhead of India’s fight against terrorism and called their winning 115 of the Gallantry awards a reflection of their valour and commitment.

Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal To Contest From Lambi Seat In Punjab Assembly Elections

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday announced that former Chief Minister and party supremo Parkash Singh Badal will be contesting from his stronghold Lambhi in the Punjab assembly elections. Since 1997, Badal has contested and won from Lambi, as many as five times. In the 2017 elections, he had won the assembly elections from the seat, defeating Captain Amarinder Singh, who went on to secure the Patiala Urban seat. Badal polled 66,375 votes while Amarinder Singh secured 43,605- there was a difference of over 22,770 votes.

Republic Day: Tableau Showcase Objectives & Accomplishments Of Ministries At Rajpath

At the outset of the grand 73rd Republic Day celebrations, various Ministries showcased their tableau at the most-awaited parade at Rajpath in the national capital. While few denoted the objective of the Ministry, others put forth the guiding force and accomplishments of their respective departments. The Ministries that showcased their respective tableau were the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Ministry of Textiles, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Culture.

Russia Warns US Sanctions On Putin Would Be Destructive Amid Rising Tensions Over Ukraine

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that anti-Putin sanctions are politically damaging after US President Joe Biden warned that Putin would face sanctions as he has never seen if Russia invades Ukraine. Peskov also said that it is not painful, but it is politically destructive, as per the reports of Sputnik.

Republic Day 2022: From Nepal To Italy, Grand R-Day Celebrations Take Place Across Globe

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India, the national flag was unfurled across the globe, sweets were exchanged between armies at the border with neighbouring nations and buildings were lit in tricolour. From Sri Lanka to the United States and from Perth to Italy, Indian embassies in several countries provided a glimpse of the Republic Day celebrations as officials commemorated the spirit of an independent and individual India.

Covaxin & Covishield COVID Jabs Likely To Be Capped At ₹275 After Regular Market Approval

As India continues its COVID vaccination drive, in a recent update, the price of Covishield and Covaxin are likely to get regular market approval from India’s drug regulator-- the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). According to official sources, the COVID vaccine prices will be capped at Rs 275 per dose and an additional amount of Rs 150 will be levied as a service charge.

Republic Day 2022: Boris Johnson Greets Indians, Asserts 'UK & India Tied By Deep Bonds'

As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, UK PM Boris Johnson extended wishes to the Indian government and its citizens on the auspicious occasion. Taking to Twitter, Johnson said that the two countries are tied by deep bonds that span through generations. In a statement released on the eve of Republic Day, Johnson had also stated that the people of the UK and India are connected with the bonds of rich culture and heritage. He added that as two diverse democracies, he is proud of India and the UK’s “strong friendship” demonstrated by the launch of free trade negotiations.

VHP Protests Against Renaming Mumbai Garden After Tipu Sultan; Heavy Security Deployed

A massive protest erupted in Mumbai over the inauguration of a sports complex named after 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on Wednesday. On the occasion of Republic Day, Congress leader and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Aslam Shaikh is scheduled to inaugurate the revamped park at around 5 PM today.

IMF Warns Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Further Increase Energy Costs Worldwide

A possible Russia-Ukraine conflict could further escalate energy costs for many countries, the International Monetary Fund’s First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday. While speaking at live-streamed IMF World Economic Outlook Update, Gopinath said that consequences for energy markets would likely be a further increase in oil and gas prices and, therefore, energy costs more broadly for many countries in the world.

