Top 10 Headlines: Sameer Wankhede's Wife Slams Nawab Malik; Zika Virus Case In UP & More

Sameer Wankhede Says 'women Of My Family Targeted' Amid Attack By NCP's Nawab Malik

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Monday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network and stated that personal attacks are being made against him. He alleged harassment and victimisation of his family members. Earlier in the day, Wankhede filed an affidavit in a Mumbai Sessions court. When asked if his family is being targeted, NCB Zonal Director said, "I cannot speak to media. Filed affidavit regarding harassment, victimisation of family. Women in my family have been targeted. Targeting women of my family is highly condemnable."

Read Full Story Here

Zika Virus Scare: Centre Rushes Multidisciplinary Team To Kanpur After UP Reports 1st Case

The Central Government sent a multidisciplinary team on Monday after Uttar Pradesh reported its first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur. The team will collaborate closely with the State Health Department to examine the situation on the ground and determine if the Union Health Ministry's Zika Management Action Plan is being implemented, said Central Government.

Read Full Story Here

Amit Shah Justifies Post-Art 370 Abrogation Curbs; Reaches Out To Youth Of Kashmir Valley

Addressing a public gathering in Srinagar on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought to address the misgivings of the youth of the Kashmir Valley. In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, he criticised the erstwhile National Conference, Congress and PDP governments for perpetuating corruption. Revealing that he wants to forge a friendship with the youth of the Kashmir Valley, he assured that the people of the Union Territory have the same rights as citizens from other parts of India.

Read Full Story Here

'My Son Is Arjun': Sameer Wankhede's Father Dhyandev Wants Probe Into Accuser Nawab Malik

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father Dhyandev Wankhede while speaking to Republic Media Network took a stand for his son against the allegations made by NCP minister Nawab Malik. Earlier in the day, Malik took to Twitter to share a birth certificate claiming it to be of Sameer Wankhede in which his father's name is mentioned as 'Dawood K Wankhede', and in a correction, is mentioned as Dhyandev Wankhede.

Read Full Story Here

PM Modi Says Previous UP Govts Ruined State's Image, Vows To Make Purvanchal 'medical Hub'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the previous Uttar Pradesh governments for ruining Purvanchal's image and ignoring the developing health care facilities in the region. While inaugurating nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh from Siddharthnagar, PM asserted that the current government's priority is to save the poor's money and provide them facilities. He further questioned the public if the state had ever witnessed such improvement in the health sector over the past years, as so many medical colleges were created. He said that no such projects were ever taken up as the earlier government was focused on political will and political priority over development.

Read Full Story Here

Sameer Wankhede's Wife Kranti Redkar Slams Nawab Malik; Dares Him To Take Charges To Court

Speaking to Republic Media Network, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's wife & actore Kranti Redkar Wankhede said that they and their family are being personally being targeted. "We are being targeted and people are seeking through it," she said, adding that her husband is an honest officer.

Read Full Story Here

'BIMSTEC Is Unarguably A Crucial Link In Connecting South & Southeast Asia', Says Shringla

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday, 25 October, said that BIMSTEC (The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) is a powerful engine of economic growth with 21.7% of the world population and a combined GDP of $3.8 trillion. While speaking at the inaugural address at ‘BIMSTEC: A Vehicle for Growth and Development’, Shringla said that BIMSTEC has added significance for the development of India’s northwestern region. He also went on to term ‘Neighbourhood First’ & ‘Act East’ policy ' as 'relevant' for BIMSTEC and stated that it is unarguably a crucial link in connecting South and Southeast Asia.

Read Full Story Here

Rajnath Singh Chairs Round Table Ahead Of DefExpo 2022, Briefs More Than 200 Delegates

In an attempt to boost outreach to foreign nationals, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday chaired the Ambassadors’ Round Table for DefExpo 2022, in New Delhi. The intention of this Round Table revolved around briefing the Ambassadors of foreign missions regarding the planning and arrangement of the DefExpo 2022, which is scheduled to be held between March 10-13 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. More than 200 delegates including Ambassadors, Heads of Missions and Defence Attaches partook in the Round Table.

Read Full Story Here

India Forms New 'quad' With UAE, US & Israel: What Is It? How Will It Counter China?

In a bid to counter China's 'expansionist' ambitions, India has teamed with United States (US), United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to form a new 'quad' in the Middle East (West Asia). With climate change, energy and regional security in focus, India's new quad deal comes in the background of the Israel-US-UAE 'Abraham accords' which normalised Israel-UAE ties. Moreover, India's talks with China over de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have reached an impasse as the 13th round of talks were not fruitful after Chinese side did not agree to any of India's forward-looking proposals.

Read Full Story Here

Sudan's General Declares State Of Emergency; Here's All You Need To Know About The Crisis

In a major development, Sudan's leading general Abdel-Fattah Burhan declared a state of emergency in Sudan and dissolved the Government, according to AP. The security forces in Sudan have also moved PM Abdalla Hamdok to an unknown location after he refused to issue a statement in support of an ongoing coup. On Monday, 25 October, soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan’s cabinet and a large number of pro-government party leaders, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital Khartoum, the country’s information ministry said, describing the actions as a coup. In response, according to Associated Press, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover.

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republic World