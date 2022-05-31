Top 10 Headlines: Satyendar Jain Sent To ED's Custody; Sidhu Moosewala Cremated & More

India's GDP grew by 8.7% in 2021-22, quarter ended March registers 4.1% growth rate

As per data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's GDP growth during Q4 2021-22 was at a rate of 4.1%. The overall growth in India's GDP through FY 2021-22 was at 8.7%, as compared to a 6.6% contraction in FY 2020-21.

Delhi min Satyendar Jain sent to ED's custody till June 9, 'modus operandi' spelled out

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court remanded Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to the Enforcement Directorate's Custody for ten days in a five-year-old money laundering case on Tuesday. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel sent Jain to ED's custody till June 9 after he was picked up from his residence a day earlier, and interrogated by the investigative agency for hours at its office in the national capital's Janpath.

PM Modi lauds NDA govt's foreign policy; asserts 'India won't bow down before any nation'

Launching fresh salvos against the erstwhile UPA government, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, proclaimed that India doesn't bow down before any country but extends a hand to help other nations. Addressing a Garib Kalyan Sammelan in Shimla after virtually interacting with beneficiaries of governmental schemes, PM Modi asserted that India has proved that it not only has the 'potential' but can also perform.

Delhi CM Kejriwal backs minister Satyendar Jain booked in money laundering case by ED

Calling the members of the Aam Aadmi Pary 'honest patriots', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came forward to back the Health Minister in his government, Satyendar Jain, on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Kejriwal said that he himself has seen the documents of the case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and said that it is 'false, and fabricated'. The Delhi CM said that the minister has been arrested as part of a political vendetta.

Sidhu Moosewala cremated amid sea of supporters, slogans raised against Punjab govt

Thronged by a sea of fans and supporters, Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was cremated in Punjab’s Mansa on Tuesday afternoon. Emotional scenes were witnessed ahead of the cremation with thousands joining the late youth icon’s final journey. Heartbreak, as well as rage against the Punjab administration, was evident as the atmosphere ricocheted with slogans against the Bhagwant Mann government, which was responsible for downgrading the late singer's security a day prior to his gruesome death.

Russia's FM Lavrov to visit Turkey to discuss grain exports from Ukraine across Black Sea

On Tuesday, it was announced that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkey on June 8 to discuss the supply of Ukrainian wheat across the Black sea, among other things. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that during Lavrov's visit to Turkey, the question of constructing a "security corridor" for the supply of Ukrainian wheat over the Black Sea will be discussed at the meeting, among other things.

After Hindu teacher's murder, J&K govt seeks details of Jammu migrants working in Kashmir

Hours after the brutal killing of a Hindu woman teacher, the Jammu and Kashmir government has sought details of all migrant employees (other than PM package) of the Jammu region working in the Kashmir region. All Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir have been asked to submit details to the government today.

Asaduddin Owaisi raises questions over 'selective leak of Gyanvapi tapes despite SC order'

Media is making a very big mistake, opined AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi while speaking about the circulation of the Gyanvapi survey video on Tuesday. Speaking to the media at an AIMIM event, Owaisi outlined how the Supreme Court had, in clear words, noted that the videography & photography pertaining to the Gyanvapi survey should not be leaked, and asked who was giving the selective permission for playing them on air.

Krishna Janmabhoomi land dispute: 2 more pleas filed seeking survey of Mathura Mosque

Two more petitioners have moved court in connection with the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah Mosque dispute in Mathura. The petitioners have requested the court to send an advocate commissioner to the location to trace signs of a temple. The pleas seek the removal of the mosque, which they claimed was constructed at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple. Demanding a survey of the mosque, petitioner Dinesh Sharma alleged that the evidence could be destroyed during the court's vacation period.

'Imran Khan's supporters were carrying automatic weapons at Azadi rally': Pak Defence Min

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that protesters in the Azadi March were carrying not only guns but also automatic weapons on the orders of ousted prime minister Imran Khan. Khan led his thousands of supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to Islamabad last Wednesday in a protest and had planned to stage a sit-in until new elections were announced but abruptly called off the sit-in at the last minute after making it to the capital.

Image: RepublicWorld