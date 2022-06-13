Top 10 Headlines: Satyendar Jain's ED Custody Extended; Sidhu Moosewala Murder & More

Protest Erupts Outside AICC Office Over ED Summons To Rahul Gandhi, Cong Workers Detained

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, June 13, in connection with the National Herald case. In wake of this, Delhi Police have now detained several Congress workers for protesting against the central agency's move from outside the AICC office. The ED had originally issued summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case in connection with the National Herald-Associated Journals Ltd deal on June 1.

BJP Says Congress Giving 'heroic Spin' To National Herald Case To 're-launch' Rahul Gandhi

BJP on Monday hit out at Congress after its party workers staged a massive protest in New Delhi against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald Scam case on Monday. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on June 13, BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra asserted that the Gandhi-Vadra family is "not above the law." He claimed that Congress is attempting to give a heroic spin to this scam by making it a scheme to launch Rahul Gandhi again. He further claimed that all the attempts of the Congress party is going to fail.

KCR Discusses Launch Of National Party With Prashant Kishor, 2023 Polls Also On Agenda

Amid his ambitions to launch a national-level political party, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao met poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday, June 12. Sources have revealed that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief held a series of meetings with the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) head at the Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the launch of his national outfit, which is expected to be named ‘Bharatiya Rastra Samiti’. His plan of action for the 2023 assembly elections also featured in the meeting between Rao and Kishor.

NATO Chief Says Madrid Summit 'not Deadline' To Approve Finland & Sweden's Membership Bids

North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO's) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated recently that the military alliance does not see the forthcoming Madrid summit as a deadline to approve Finland and Sweden's membership bids as Turkey's concerns pertaining to the same are being reviewed. Notably, the Madrid summit is scheduled to be held at the end of this month on June 28-30. NATO's chief made these remarks at a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki on Sunday, June 12. "The summit in Madrid was never a deadline. Turkey has raised some concerns and we are working on them. We have frequent, regular contacts with Turkey, and with Finland and Sweden, to look into the issues that Turkey has raised," Stoltenberg remarked, TASS news agency reported.

Hima Das Dethrones Dutee Chand To Win 100m Title At National Interstate Championships

Indian sprinter Hima Das made a stunning return to the tracks by winning the gold medal in the 100 meters Women’s event at the 61st National Interstate Athletics Championships on Saturday. Das won the gold by defeating her closest rival Dutee Chand in the 100m final. The win was confirmed by the closest of margins as Das clocked 11.43 seconds, while Chand finished second at 11.44 seconds.

Canada: Ottawa Police Launches Probe Post Bomb Threat Near Parliament, No Explosives Found

In the wake of a bomb scare near Parliament hill on Saturday, June 11, the Canadian Police carried out a thorough investigation into the matter. Canadian cops rushed to the premises near the Parliament building upon receiving intel regarding possible explosives in the area, Global News reported citing two senior intelligence sources from Canada. The Ottawa Police combed two vehicles in the area and detained at least two people in relation to the incident. However, the information received by the police was false as no bomb was recovered near the spot, according to sources.

Satyendar Jain Sent To 14-days Of Judicial Custody In PMLA Case; Bail Hearing Tomorrow

Amid the ongoing probe against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in relation to a money laundering case, the Rouse Avenue court on Monday, June 13, sent the AAP leader to 14-days of judicial custody in the matter. This came on the same day when the AAP Minister's ED remand was about to end after the court extended it for another five days earlier on June 8.

Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Pune Police Arrest Shooter Santosh Jadhav From Gujarat

In a major breakthrough in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, Pune Police has arrested shooter Santosh Jadhav, an official said on Monday. Santosh was arrested from Gujarat. He was produced before the magistrate court late at night, where the court remanded him to police custody till June 20.

UK Says River Crossing Ops Key Factor To Determine Future Course Of Russia Ukraine War

As the invading Russian forces continue to wreck through Ukrainian towns and cities, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) stated in its latest defence intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine that the battle in the vicinity of Sieverodonetsk raged on over the weekend. It further claimed that the river crossing operations are anticipated to be one of the most crucial determining elements in the war's outcome in the coming months.

Russia Asks US To Clarify Its Military Biological Operations In Erstwhile USSR Countries

Russia on Monday demanded an explanation from the United States regarding its military biological activities in post-Soviet countries. While addressing a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the US must fulfil its responsibilities under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), which is crucial for international security.

