Top 10 Headlines: SC Refuses Urgent Hearing On Team Uddhav's Plea; PLC-BJP Merger & More

Setback for Uddhav as SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking suspension of rebels

In another setback for Uddhav Thackeray, the Supreme Court refused to grant an urgent hearing on Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu's fresh application. A day after Eknath Shinde took oath as the CM of Maharashtra, Prabhu moved the SC seeking the interim suspension of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs until the final adjudication of the disqualification proceedings against them.

Captain Amarinder Singh set to merge Punjab Lok Congress with BJP; final call next week

In an exclusive scoop on Friday, Republic learnt that former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to merge his party Punjab Lok Congress with BJP soon. As per sources, he is likely to take a final call on this proposal after his return from London next week. On June 27, the PLC leader was discharged from a London hospital after undergoing successful spinal surgery. Earlier, sources had revealed that PM Modi had personally spoken to Singh and enquired about his health. Moreover, sources also indicated that his wife Preneet Kaur will resign as a Lok Sabha MP from Patiala.

Manipur: Massive landslide claims 7 lives, HM Amit Shah-CM Singh discuss relief operations

Following the massive landslide that occurred at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district on Wednesday night, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister N Biren Singh to discuss the ongoing rescue operations at the site. Furthermore, he also spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the wake of the landslide.

Assam floods: Over 29 lakh people impacted across 25 districts, death toll climbs to 159

As Assam continues to combat the grim situation surfacing due to the incessant floods and landslides, over 29 lakh people have reportedly been affected due to the heavy downpours in the 25 districts across the state. As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASMDA), though the tally of flood-affected people has been reduced, 8 more people were reported dead, increasing the total death toll to 159.

Shiv Sena reacts to Eknath Shinde becoming CM; asks 'why did BJP break alliance in 2019?'

Reacting to rebel MLA Eknath Shinde becoming the CM of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena contended that democracy can't survive by destroying an opposition party. Penning an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, Executive Editor Sanjay Raut also hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the judiciary for purportedly trampling upon the rights of the Legislative Assembly. Taking a dig at Devendra Fadnavis for accepting the Deputy CM's post, he questioned why BJP let the alliance with Shiv Sena disintegrate by not conceding the latter's demand for the rotational CM post in 2019.

Ban on single-use plastic comes into effect from today; Centre issues list of banned items

In a recent development, the ban on select single-use plastics by the Centre in order to reduce plastic wastage comes into effect from today. Single-use plastics are products that are discarded after being used just once and do not go through the recycling process. They extensively contribute to plastic pollution.

Sanjay Raut asserts he will appear before ED today; calls summons 'politically motivated'

After being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection to a money laundering case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will be appearing before the central agency on Friday, July 1 in Mumbai. Raut has been asked to appear for questioning after the investigating agency had earlier declined his request to provide extra time for appearing.

Biden mixes up Sweden & Switzerland in NATO gaffe; jokes he's anxious about group's growth

US President, Joe Biden on Thursday declared that he had spoken to the leader of Switzerland, instead of Sweden, to discuss abandoning the neutrality and joining NATO. Speaking at a press conference after concluding a 2-day NATO summit in Madrid, Biden made the gaffe taking the spectators by surprise. He then quickly corrected himself, saying: 'My goodness, I'm getting really anxious about expanding the NATO alliance."

Spain: Scores of Ukrainians stage protests in Madrid, urge NATO to help ending war

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Spain, scores of Ukrainian nationals protested on Wednesday in the nation’s capital, Madrid, urging the alliance to support war-torn Ukraine and to put a stoppage to the conflict. The sizable pro-NATO crowd gathered in Madrid to show their support for Ukraine in its struggle with Russia. According to an Associated Press report, the Ukrainians residing in Spain participated in the peaceful demonstration in support of the alliance and welcomed it for supporting Ukraine during Russia's invasion.

US envoy embarks on visit to India, Pak, Bangladesh to boost economic ties with South Asia

In a bid to bolster economic relations with South Asian countries, the US Special ambassador for Commercial and Business Affairs, Dilawar Syed is headed for a four-day trip to India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh amid China's growing influence in the region. Taking to Twitter, the special representative informed that his visit is focused on building upon the commercial ties with the three significant South Asian nations, which are "brimming with talent, dynamism, and opportunity." Syed added that he was honoured to lead the US' economic engagement with India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh "at this historic time."

