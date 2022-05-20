Top 10 Headlines: SC Transfers Gyanvapi Case To District Judge; Sidhu Surrenders & More

Gyanvapi row: SC transfers case to District Judge, interim order to continue for 8 weeks

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of the Gyanvapi mosque case to the district judge, Varanasi. While hearing Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee's plea against a Varanasi court order which directed a videography survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex close to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the top court said that a senior and experienced judicial officer of UP Judicial services will hear the case.

Rajnath Singh asks students to develop the right 'ethos'; 'Follow APJ Abdul Kalam'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a convocation ceremony at the DY Patil Vidyapeeth in Pune, said people working at both Infosys and Al-Qaeda are educated but it is the ethos that differentiates them. One works for the betterment of society while the other carries out the 9/11 attacks, he said.

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders in road rage case day after SC's one-year jail term order

A day after he was sentenced to undergo one year of rigorous imprisonment in a road rage case, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu reached the Patiala court and surrendered before District and Session Judge Tarslem Mangla on Friday. Republic has learnt that the Congress leader has been taken into custody, and will soon be sent to the jail.

Indrani Mukerjea walks out of jail after 6.5 years post bail in Sheena Bora murder case

After the Supreme Court granted her bail in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea walked out of the Byculla prison on Friday after 6.5 years. Accompanied by her lawyer Sana Raes Khan, the former media executive, made her way out of the prison, smiling and waving to the media. In her first statement, to the reporters, she said that she was 'extremely happy'.

Ukraine MP says Russia's war will aggravate food insecurity for over 47 mn people

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, that entered day 86 on May 20, has now started impacting the global food supply. Expressing grave concern over the current situation, Ukraine MP Lesia Vasylenko said that Russia's "special military operation" has already brought severe food insecurity worldwide. According to the legislator, more than 47 million people are likely to suffer from food insecurity due to the ongoing war. She said that the Russian forces have blocked the major Ukrainian port and added that if Black Sea ports will be deblocked, it could avert the crisis. In a Twitter post, the lawmaker appealed to world leaders to start a military operation in the blocked seaport in order to address the emergency like situation.

SFJ hints at possible jail break in Himachal Pradesh; 'Can't hold pro Khalistanis forever'

Weeks after 'Khalistan' flags were found hoisted and slogans written on the wall of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly building in Dharamshala, designated terror group 'Sikhs for Justice' has now hinted at a possible jailbreak in the state. Citing the Burail and Nabha Jail Breaks, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was heard saying, “no Jail in Himachal can hold pro Khalistan Sikhs forever" in an audio statement.

Congress rejects PM Modi's language row remark; 'BJP leaders & PM speak differently'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, reacted to the ongoing language row in the country. While addressing a meeting of the national office-bearers of the BJP in Jaipur via video conferencing, he said that BJP considers all Indian languages to be the soul of Indianness.Congress leader Rashid Alvi told Republic TV, "What PM Modi has said is correct. But the problem is that BJP leaders and PM Modi speak differently. If the PM really wants this, why doesn't he take action against leaders who incite language debate? I don't remember exactly, but one BJP MLA from UP has given a statement that the person who doesn't speak Hindi, is a traitor. Why there is no action against him?"

RJD dubs CBI's new case against Lalu Yadav as BJP's 'political revenge'; 'not scared'

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has hit out at the BJP-led Centre after the CBI registered a fresh corruption case against party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter Misa Bharti. Speaking to Republic Media Network on Friday, RJD leader Shakti Yadav attacked the Centre and stated that CBI's raids pertaining to the case against Lalu Yadav is "BJP's political revenge". Shakti Yadav also added that the central agencies should instead investigate economic offenders like Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi.

New Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar & ECs relinquish Income Tax, LTC benefits

The Election Commission (EC) under new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar decided to not avail Income Tax (IT) benefits and also agreed to avail of one Leave Travel Concession (LTC) instead of the available 3. Moreover, the various other benefits available to the CEC and the Election Commissioners (ECs), including the I-T relief available on the sumptuary allowance, were also reviewed.

Karti Chidambaram asked to join probe in Chinese visa scam case within 16hrs of his return

In the latest development, Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram has withdrawn a plea seeking anticipatory bail plea in the alleged 'bribe for visa' case after a Delhi Court asked him to join the investigation within 16 hours after coming back to India. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that the plea was not maintainable at this stage. The Court said that in case Karti needs to be arrested, then three days of time shall be given.

