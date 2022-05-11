Top 10 Headlines: Sedition Law Hearing; Gyanvapi Mosque Case; Marital Rape Hearing & More

In Sedition Law Hearing, SC Urges Centre & States To Refrain From Filing New Sec 124A FIRs

In a groundbreaking development in the Sedition law hearing, the Supreme Court on Wednesday urged the Centre and States to refrain from registering any FIRs invoking Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana while dictating its order on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Sedition law, said it will be appropriate not to use this provision of the colonial-era law till its reexamination is over.

Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court Reserves Final Order For May 12

The Varanasi court on May 11 reserved the order on the Gyanvapi Mosque case and the final order will be given on May 12 at 12 pm. The Gauri Shringar side in the Gyanvapi case had pressed before the court three basic demands - when and where the survey should be conducted, and security concerns at gate 4 of Gyanvapi mosque as over 300-400 people obstructed the movement of the survey team during the last visit of the team at the survey site.

The Gauri Shringar side has also requested for a complete mapout of the movement of the Court Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra during the survey and also the officials who associate him. Recently, the controversy has been around the survey of various religious deities including Shringar Gauri, located in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises and the Gyanvapi Masjid complex. On Friday May 6, a court appointed official and lawyers carried out an inspection at the Mosque along with a plea seeking the access of the Hindu Temple behind it.

Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP Govt Over 'unemployment And Rising Inflation'

Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav while briefing the media lashed out BJP government alleging that the country's economy can become like that of Sri Lanka if, ration is removed. Yadav demanded that India should debate on fundamental issues like poverty, unemployment and inflation. SP chief also targetted the incumbent government over dripping value of Rupee as compared to the US dollars.

Parents Move Court Against Son, Daughter-in-law; 'Give Us Grandchild Or ₹5 Crore'

In a bizzare case, a couple have moved the court against their son and daughter-in-law and have demanded either a grandchild or Rs 5 crore in compensation. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, SR Prasad claimed that he and wife got their son married in 2016 with hopes of having grandchildren. Prasad also remarked that they did not care about the gender, but asserted that they wanted a grandchild.

ACCESSED: Moment Of Attack On Punjab Police Intel HQ At Mohali Caught On CCTV Camera

In a breaking development in the blast at the Punjab Police Intelligence HQ office in Mohali, Republic TV has now accessed first visuals of the Grenade launcher attack on the Punjab Police office. The CCTV footage of the attack on the Punjab Police Intel HQ at Mohali has now been accessed. The visuals reveal the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Punjab Police Intel HQ.

Bhilwara Murder: Adarsh's Mother Speaks To Republic; Demands Justice For Son's Death

After a boy named Adarsh Tapadia was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday, the distraught family members of the deceased demand justice. Adarsh's mother, while speaking to Republic TV on the gruesome murder, broke down and requested stern action against the culprit as her son was clobbered to death.

Marital Rape Hearing: HC Bench Split On Verdict; Case Expected To Move To Supreme Court

The two-judge bench of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday pronounced a split verdict on a plea seeking to criminalize marital rape. While Justice Rajiv Shakdher ruled in favour of criminalizing marital rape, Justice Hari Shankar disagreed, holding that Exception 2 to IPC Section 375 (rape) doesn't violate the Constitution as it's based on 'intelligible differentia'.

Azam Khan's Troubles Mount As NBW Issued Against Wife, Son In Two Birth Certificates Case

In the 'two birth certificates' case, a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued by the Rampur Court against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's family members on Wednesday. The NBW was issued against Khan's wife Dr Tazeen Fatima and son Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan after the two failed to appear for the hearing in the case that was heard in the MLA-MP Special Court.

Maharashtra Congress Slams Ally NCP's 'backstabbing'; Prefers 'enemies That Are Openly So'

Cracks within Maharashtra's ruling coalition - Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) - are starkly visible yet again as Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has openly attacked ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Speaking to the media, Nana Patole has alleged that in the last 2.5 years, the NCP has poached members from the grand old party. He further added that the Sharad Pawar-led party also went ahead and forged an alliance with the BJP for the Gondia Zilla Parishad polls.

Navneet & Ravi Rana's May 14 Aarti At Delhi Hanuman Mandir To Counter CM Uddhav's Rally

Navneet Rana & Ravi Rana announced on Wednesday that they will be conducting a maha aarti at Delhi's Old Hanuman temple on May 14, the same day when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is slated to hold a public meeting. The announcement comes amid their ongoing tussle with the Shiv Sena, ever since they were arrested over their Hanuman Chalisa dare late last month.

