Top 10 Headlines: SFJ's Threat Calls To SC Lawyers; Govt Asks BARC To Release TV Ratings

After PM's Security Breach, SFJ Targets Republic Day In Another Threat Call To Lawyers

Khalistani terror group "Sikhs For Justice", which is looking to target Republic Day celebrations in India, issued another threat call to Supreme Court lawyers on Wednesday, propagating its agenda for 26 January. The calls, issued from a Canadian phone number, contained an audio recording of SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, where he was heard asking supporters to "block" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remove the tricolour from Delhi on 26 January. This is the fourth time threat call issued by the banned outfit to the lawyers in the last three days.

COAS MM Naravane Says India, China Working On 'mutual Disengagements'; Threat Not Reduced

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Wednesday said that both India and China have been working on “mutual disengagement” and there have been some positive developments. However, during a press conference, COAS Naravane also noted that the “threat” has not been reduced along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and is very much high. The Army chief said that the 14th round of commander-level talks between India and China were also held today, January 12. General Naravane held the press conference on the occasion of Army Day on January 12.

Kalicharan Maharaj Arrested By Wardha Police For Hate Speech, Sent To Judicial Custody

Trouble mounted for Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj on Wednesday after the Wardha Police arrested him in a case registered in Maharashtra. A complaint was lodged against him in the state for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi on December 29, 2021. The Wardha police arrested him on Wednesday after submitting a production warrant, an official told PTI. According to sources, the Hindu religious leader was brought to Wardha at around 5 am from Raipur. He was produced before the court of a local magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody.

Saina Nehwal Accepts Actor Siddharth's Apology: 'Happy In My Space, God Bless Him'

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday said she is happy that actor Siddharth issued a public apology for his unsavoury remarks on her after she raised concerns about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach recently. Siddharth's reply to the Olympic bronze medallist's tweet on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab attracted much flak a few days ago, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) asking Twitter India to "immediately" block the actor's account.

Big! Govt Instructs BARC To Release TV Ratings For 'News Genre' With Immediate Effect

In a big victory for the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), the central government on Wednesday instructed the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to immediately release monthly TRP ratings for the news genre. According to an official release, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked for the immediate release of ratings for the news genre in a monthly format including ratings for the last three months. The monthly ratings will now be based on a 4-week rolling average concept.

Rupee Ends Almost Flat At 73.93 Against US Dollar

The rupee inched higher by just 1 paisa to close at 73.93 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as elevated crude oil prices offset the impact of weak American currency and positive domestic equities. Forex traders said the less hawkish-than-expected statement from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell calmed fears of aggressive Fed policy tightening and supported emerging market currencies. However, appreciation bias was capped as crude oil prices continued to strengthen.

What Is Winter Virus? Know About Symptoms, Treatment And Everything About RSV In Children

Amid the daily increasing cases of COVID, cases of common winter illness among children have escalated concerns among the parents who have been asked to stay alert. According to a report published in the Independent, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among young children is "rife" due to lowered immunity, said the British Lung Foundation (BLF). The non-COVID virus affects mostly young children and usually peaks in winter, especially in January.

Teenage Mother Gives Birth To UK's Smallest Premature Baby In 20 Years

A 17-year-old mother has given birth to a baby believed to be the UK’s smallest premature baby in 20 years, British media outlet Nottingham Post reported. Ellie Paton was previously warned by doctors that her baby might not survive due to her tiny size. However, Ellie had a C-section on the 25th week of her pregnancy and gave birth to Hannah, who weighed just 325 grams at the time of birth.

Sutapa Sikdar, Writer And Wife Of Late Actor Irrfan Khan, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Writer-producer Sutapa Sikdar says she has tested positive for COVID-19 and mourned the loss of a relative, whose funeral she could not attend due to her diagnosis. Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, gave a health update to her followers on Facebook Tuesday. The producer, who had backed the 2016 Irrfan-starrer "Madaari", wrote about the passing away of the actor's aunt at whose place the couple had stayed when they first shifted to Mumbai.

Need To Be More Consistent With Work We Did In Last 12 Months: Mithali Raj

India skipper Mithali Raj has stressed on the need to be "more consistent" in the areas they worked on over the last 12 months besides talking about the scope of improvement in her own batting ahead of the Women's World Cup in March-April. To cap off the "best possible" preparation for the ODI World Cup amid COVID times, India will play a five-match series against hosts New Zealand, starting February 11. The World Cup will begin in the same country from March 4.

