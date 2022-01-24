Top 10 Headlines: Sharad Pawar Tests COVID Positive; Yogi Addresses Hinduphobia & More

Punjab Election: BJP To Contest From 65 Seats, Amarinder Singh's PLC From 37; SAD Gets 15

Ahead of Punjab elections, Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda in a joint briefing with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the seat-sharing formula for BJP-PLC-SAD(S) alliance. The BJP will fight in 65 assembly seats, Captain's Punjab Lok Congress in 37 seats, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) in 15 seats.

Sharad Pawar Tests COVID Positive, PM Modi Speaks To NCP Chief To Enquire About His Health

Nationalist Congress Party supremo and veteran Maharashtra leader Sharad Pawar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, January 24. Informing the news of him contracting the virus, the leader took to his verified Twitter handle and requested those who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested. Pawar further added that he is undergoing treatment as per the doctor's instructions.

PM Modi Interacts With PMRBP Awardees, Invokes Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Learnings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees via video conferencing. Using blockchain technology, the Prime Minister also awarded digital certificates to PMRBP winners for the years 2021 and 2022. During the interaction, PM Modi also recalled Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and said that he inspired people to be honest towards their duties. "Taking the inspiration from the Netaji, we all including the younger generation, must think of the nation first and perform our duty," the PM added.

India, Israel Launch Special Logo To Mark 30th Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations

Israel and India on Monday launched a commemorative logo to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. According to a statement released by the Embassy of India in Israel, the logo was unveiled virtually at an online event in the presence of the Ambassador of Israel to India H.E. Naor Gilon and Ambassador of India to Israel H.E. Sanjeev Singla. Other senior diplomats from both countries also took part in the event.

COVID Cases To Decline By Feb 15; Vaccination Has Reduced 3rd Wave Impact: Govt Sources

As India continues to tackle the third wave of COVID-19, government sources on Monday have claimed that cases across the country are set to decline by February 15, reported news agency ANI. The government sources have stated that the decline in cases will occur as many states and metro cities have started reporting a reduction and stabilisation in the cases.

Outstanding Smriti Mandhana Wins ICC Women's Cricketer Of The Year For 2nd Time In Career

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana has been named the ICC's Women's Cricketer of the Year 2021. She had a sensational year for Team India where she played 22 international matches, scored 855 runs at an average of 38.86. The winner of the ICC Women's Cricketer 2021 also scored one century and five half-centuries.

Amarinder Singh Makes BIG Claim: 'Pakistan PM Wanted Sidhu Reinstated As Punjab Minister'

In a massive development, former CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had requested for Navjot Singh Sidhu's induction in the cabinet. Addressing a press conference to announce his party's alliance with BJP and SAD (Sanyukt) for the upcoming Punjab Elections, Amarinder Singh revealed that the Pakistan PMO had lobbied for Sidhu's inclusion in the cabinet, asking him to remove the latter in case he failed to perform.

Republic Day: Delhi Police Mandates COVID Vaccination For Parade Attendees; Issues SOPs

Two days ahead of Republic Day, Delhi Police issued guidelines considering the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and added that people attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against the virus and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function. A set of guidelines issued by the police further added that people will have to adhere to all COVID-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, at the programme on Rajpath on January 26.

Yogi Addresses Hinduphobia: ‘India Is Secular, UP Is Safe Because Hindus Are A Majority’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with the Republic Media Network ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. During his interaction, Yogi Adityanath also spoke about Hinduphobia and avered that it is a conspiracy against India and Indianism. He further remarked that India is secular because Hindus are a majority.

UAE Retaliates To 2 Ballistic Missiles Launched By Houthis, Destroys Launcher In Al-Jawf

Shortly after the launcher fired two ballistic rockets towards the Emirati capital, the UAE Ministry of Defence has released retaliation footage featuring a strike by the F-16 jets in Al-Jawf. The video released by the Ministry of Defence showed an F-16 striking the ballistic missile launcher used in the Abu Dhabi attack. According to the statement released by MOD UAE, it has identified the site as being near Al-Jawf, a Yemeni province around 1,400 kilometres southwest of Abu Dhabi.

