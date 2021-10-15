Top 10 Headlines: Shocking Jashpur Hit & Run; Sidhu Likely To Remain PCC Chief & More

Amit Shah Visits 'Savarkar's Cell' In Andaman's Cellular Jail; Calls It 'Pilgrimage Place'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, marked his presence in the Cellular Jail at Port Blair on Friday, October 15. Shah visited the cell where Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was imprisoned by the Britishers. He noted the jail as a "pilgrimage site of India's freedom struggle". Under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Union Home Minister paid floral tributes to freedom fighters.

Sidhu may take back his resignation post-meeting with Rahul Gandhi

Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to continue as Punjab Pradesh Congress President, as the Amritsar East MLA after meeting with Rahul Gandhi asserted that all is well. "I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. Everything has been sorted out," he told the media.

ISKCON temple & devotees attacked by mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh

Devotees at an ISKCON temple in the Noakhali area were violently attacked by a mob, during which many devotees suffered injuries and the temple property was damaged. Sharing pictures of the vandalized temple, ISKCON said there was significant damage to property and that condition of a devotee who was allegedly attacked with a dagger remains critical.

Singhu Lynching: Haryana Police Detains 2 Nihangs After Killing Of 35-year-old Man

Haryana Police has detained two Nihangs in the brutal murder of a 35-year-old man in Haryana, close to Singhu Kundli border where farmers are demonstrating against three farm laws. According to police, the body of one Lakhbir Singh was found hanging by a police barricade in Haryana's Sonipat on Friday morning. In the exclusive visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the cops can be seen taking away protestors, who were lynching.

Govt rebuts Global Hunger Index ranking as 'unscientific, devoid of reality'

A day after India slipped to the 101st position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 ​​of 116 countries, the Ministry of Women and Child Development issued a rebuttal to the publishers of the index. Dismissing the ranking as 'unscientific,' the Centre alleged that the report is “devoid of ground reality". It also said that Concern Worldwide and Welt Hunger Hilfe have not done their “due diligence” before releasing the report.

UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess Dies After Being Stabbed 'multiple Times'

A Conservative UK MP died after being stabbed 'multiple times' on Friday, 15 October at his own constituency surgery at a church in Essex, reported Sky News. Sir David Amess, who represents Southend West in Essex was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, by a 25-year-old man who was arrested after the police arrived at the crime scene and a knife was also recovered, as per the Essex Police official release.

ED Issues Fresh Summons To Actor Jacqueline Fernandez After She Skips Summons

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency and record her statement on Saturday after she skipped her summons on Friday in connection with a money laundering case being probed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, officials said.

Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh Slams 'missing' Baghel Over Jashpur Car Killing

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh called the Jashpur incident very painful and alleged mismanagement on the part of the state government. He alleged that the SUV was loaded with drugs- ganja -and questioned the police role. One person died and several others have been injured after a speeding car moved the devotees when they were on their way to Durga idol immersion in Jashpur's Pathalgaon village.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Raman Singh said, "The car was loaded with drugs. There are also rivers of liquor flowing in Chhattisgarh. This is the situation of the state at the moment, and meanwhile, the government is missing."

Kedarnath & Badrinath Temples To Be Shut Next Month; PM Modi To Visit Kedarnath On Nov 9

The doors of the Kedarnath and Badrinath Temples will close next month as heavy snowfall and low temperature makes it difficult for people to visit the pilgrims at high altitudes in winters. Announcing the closing dates on Friday, the Devasthanam Temple board ushered the mandate of temples being shut until summer next year.

CSK Vs KKR Live Score, IPL Final 2021: Chennai Making A Comeback; Narine Dismissed

CSK vs KKR: Faf du Plessis' outstanding knock of 86 runs from 59 deliveries helps the Chennai Super Kings set a brilliant target of 193 runs for the Kolkata Knight Riders to chase in the IPL Final.