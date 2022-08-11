Top 10 Headlines: Shrikant Tyagi Denied Bail In Noida Assault Case; CBI Arrests TMC Leader

China Blocks India-US Proposal Seeking Terror Designation Of Masood Azhar's Brother

China on Wednesday placed a hold on a joint proposal of the United States and India to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar, one of the masterminds of the Indian Airlines Flight 814 hijack, under the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions.

Abdul Rauf Azhar, also known as Rauf Asghar, is the brother of Jaish-e-Mohammad founder and leader Masood Azhar. He is said to have been the main conspirator who planned and executed the hijacking of the IC814 travelling from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on December 24, 1999, as well as the attack on the Indian Parliament (2001) and the attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot (2016).

Shrikant Tyagi Denied Bail In Noida Assault Case; To Remain In Judicial Custody

In a massive development, a UP court rejected the bail application of abusive politician Shrikant Tyagi who assaulted a woman after having a heated argument. He was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty). Thus, he will remain in jail until August 23. Meanwhile, the hearing in another matter in which he has been slapped with IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) will be held on August 16.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Sworn-in As 14th Vice President Of India, Oath Administered By Prez Murmu

Former West Bengal Governor and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar took oath as the 14th Vice President of India on Thursday, August 11. Jagdeep Dhankhar was administered the Oath of Office by newly elected President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prashant Bhushan Attacks Supreme Court After Kapil Sibal: 'SC Assaulted Civil Liberties'

After Independent MP Kapil Sibal, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan also attacked the Supreme Court at an event organised by a US-based advocacy group. He was speaking via video link at the Indian American Muslim Council's so-called briefing on "Indian Supreme Court rolls back civil liberties" on Wednesday. In a shocking statement, he accused the SC of abdicating its responsibility to protect fundamental rights and going further to assault the civil liberties of citizens. Bhushan also contended that the independence of the Supreme Court is seriously under question.

CBI Arrests TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal After He Skips 10 Summons In Cattle Smuggling Case

In a massive development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal after he repeatedly skipped the summons of the agency in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. A team of the CBI is said to have entered his residence at around 10 AM on Thursday with the CRPF being deployed outside.

His arrest comes after the top aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to appear before the agency and chose to skip the CBI summons for the 10th consecutive time on Wednesday. Sources told Republic Bangla that Mondal's lawyers were seen entering the CBI office on August 10 and seeking a 14-day extension for Mondal.

PM Modi Takes Veiled Swipe At AAP; Asserts 'freebie Culture Not In National Interest'

Inaugurating the second-generation ethanol plant of India Oil Corporation in Panipat on Wednesday, PM Modi reiterated his disapproval of the freebie culture. According to the PM, announcing doles would hurt the interests of the honest taxpayers of the country. This was perceived as a criticism of AAP which has made poll promises such as free electricity up to 300 units, a monthly allowance of Rs.3,000 to the unemployed youth, and a monthly allowance of Rs.1,000 for all women above the age of 18 years.

Kim Jong-un Fell ‘seriously Ill With Fever’ During COVID-19 Outbreak Across North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo-jong has said that her brother fell "seriously ill with a high fever". Kim Yo-jong suggested that her brother was among those who contracted the virus and stressed that Kim Jong-un "could not lie down for a moment" as he thought about the people he had to take care of until the "end in the face of anti-endemic war," The Guardian reported. In her remarks at a meeting of health workers and scientists in Pyongyang, Kim Yo-Jong called for an easing of restrictions and termed 74 deaths an "unprecedented miracle in the history of the world health community."

IAF And Egyptian Air Force Interact During Tactical Leadership Training Programme At Cairo

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Egyptian Air Force (EAF) participated in a one-month engagement in the month of July at Cairo West Air Force Base's Egyptian Fighter Weapon School. According to the press release from the Ministry of Defence, this kind of interaction is considered to be the first between the two air forces as it was performed between their respective Fighter Weapon Schools. Further, three Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft and six Combat Instructor Pilots from Tactics and Air Combat Development Establishment (TACDE), which represents the IAF, took part in the training.

Japan Halts 12 Infrastructure Projects In Crisis-hit Sri Lanka Until IMF Issues Roadmap

As Sri Lanka continues to reel under an unprecedented economic crisis, Japan has decided to suspend its at least 12 projects in the island nation until the International Monetary Fund (IMF) establishes a roadmap to alleviate the turmoil. According to reports, the halted projects were being carried out under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka SC Extends Overseas Travel Ban On Mahinda & Basil Rajapaksa Until Sept 5

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the travel ban imposed on former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his younger brother and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa until September 5. The latest move follows an earlier interim order that prevented them from leaving the country without Apex Court’s permission until August 11 as the country remained crippled by the worst economic country.

