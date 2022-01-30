Top 10 Headlines: Sidhu Claims Congress Is Unbeatable; BJP Slams SP & More

'Mann Ki Baat' Highlights: Vaccine Drive To Collarwali Tigress, Here's What PM Modi Said

As part of his monthly routine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the 85th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. The radio show was the first episode of this year. The Mann programme that began at 11:30 AM (30 mins late than usual) saw PM Modi speak to the country on Martyrs' day.BJP Slams SP For Criminalizing Politics; '90% Of Their Candidates Have Cases Against Them'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav acrimoniously denounced Samajwadi Party and its supremo, Akhilesh Yadav, over the latter's claims that the saffron party has given tickets to criminal candidates in the impending Uttar Pradesh elections.

UP Elections: JP Nadda Slams SP For 'appeasement Politics & Injustice To Muslim Sisters'

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday accused Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party of politics of appeasement while doing injustice to the Muslim sisters. Addressing a gathering in Hathras, he said that when the Modi government was making a law on Triple Talaq to help Muslim women in Parliament, the Samajwadi Party was shedding tears.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Claims No One Can Defeat Congress; Vows To Make New Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday, January 30, asserted that no political force can defeat Congress in the state. Referring to factionalism in the party's state unit, Navjot Sidhu said only Congress is capable of defeating itself. He expressed confidence over Congress developing a 'New Punjab'.

Budget Session 2022: Opposition Set To Target Centre Over Pegasus Row, MSP & Other Issues

As a political storm continues to brew over the Pegasus spyware controversy and farmers' demand for minimum support price (MSP) and other matters, the opposition is all set to target the Centre during the Budget Session of Parliament which begins on Monday. Speaking on it, the Congress said that it will be raising key issues, including the Pegasus snooping row, farmers distress, Chinese 'incursions' in Ladakh, sale of Air India, relief package for COVID-19 victims, and others.

As Trudeau Goes Into Hiding, Abhishek Singhvi Jibes 'never Forget Karma Hits Back Harder'

As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau goes into hiding over security concerns sparked by anti-vax protests, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi took a dig at the Liberal Party of Canada leader hoping that his 'anti-India friends' would come to his rescue. Taking to Twitter, Singhvi asserted that before poking his nose into the internal matters of India, the Canadian PM should have remembered that 'karma' had the potential to 'hit back hard'. His remark came in response to the unwarranted statements made by Trudeau during India's farmers' protest in 2020.

US: Donald Trump Promises Capitol Rioters To Pardon If He Comes Into Power In 2024

Nearly 25 days after the United States observed the first anniversary of the Capitol riots, former US President Donald Trump, on Saturday, assured the rioters pardon if his government comes into power in 2024, ANI reported citing news agency Sputnik. Notably, the statement from the former POTUS came while he was addressing his supporters at the Saturday rally in Conroe, Texas. Also, Trump assured the rioters to be "treated fairly" as they are already tortured unfairly by the incumbent Biden administration.

Pakistan: Farmers & Their Families Plan Protest Against Imran Khan Govt Over GST Exemption

Farmers in Pakistan have decided to demonstrate against the Imran Khan-led government in Multan City of Punjab province on February 14 after GST exemption from agriculture was revoked. The News International reported that Khalid Mehmood Khkhar, president of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) on Saturday said that after several fruitless meetings with the representatives of the federal and provincial government, the organisation is forced to stage a demonstration in Multan followed by all the districts and provincial and federal capitals.

Veteran Indian Batter Dinesh Karthik Hopeful Of Comeback; 'Fire Still Burning Brightly'

Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hasn't given up on his hopes of making a comeback in T20Is for Team India. The 36-year-old hasn't donned the national colours since India's fateful semi-final against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup, but he hasn't thrown in the towel just yet.

Shark Tank's Aman Says He Has Better Punches Than Ashneer Grover In Hilarious TKSS Video

The judges from the popular show Shark Tank India recently graced Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show with their presence. They shared some hilarious moments on the show with each other, the famous host and the audience members as well. Archana Puran Singh, who is also part of the comedy show shared a funny clip from behind the scenes of the show, in which Aman Gupta says he has better 'punches' than his fellow shark, Ashneer Grover.

