Top 10 Headlines: Sidhu Moosewala's Father Seeks NIA Probe; Rakesh Tikait Attacked & More

Sidhu Moosewala's Father Seeks NIA Probe Into Son's Murder; Asks Punjab DGP To Apologise

After Mansa Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Balkaur Singh, the father of murdered Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, Singh has now written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge into the murder that took place on Sunday evening.

CCTV Footage Captures Moment Of Attack On Moosewala; 46 Rounds Fired In 59-sec Clip

A day after Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Mansa, Republic on Monday accessed CCTV visuals capturing the moment of the brutal attack. The 59-second-clip records the moment when Sidhu Moosewala's jeep was fired upon by assailants near Jawaharke village.

Rakesh Tikait Attacked With Black Ink, His Face Smeared Amid All-out Brawl In Bengaluru

In a key development on Monday, black ink was thrown on Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait after he faced massive protests in Bengaluru. Moreover, visuals showed pandemonium at the press conference venue with people throwing chairs at one another. Speaking to the media, Tikait pinned the responsibility on the local police. Alleging that there was no security, he claimed that the Karnataka government was complicit in the protests. He was one of the 7 members of the coordination committee of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha which was in charge of the anti-farm law protests in Delhi.

Elon Musk Quips Twitter Allowing 2,400 Tweets Per Day To A User Is 'Very Bot-Friendly'

Highlighting the issue of fake or spam accounts on Twitter once again, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on Sunday, said that the micro-blogging platform has 'very bot-friendly rules'. The business tycoon responded to a follower who posted about 'current technical Twitter limits'.

Nepal Plane Crash: Rescuers Recover 14 Bodies From Wreckage; No Survivors Found Yet

A day after a twin-engine aircraft carrying 22 passengers crashed in Nepal's Mustang district, the search and rescue team, on Monday, May 30, said that no survivors were found at the crash site yet as they pulled out 14 bodies from the wreckage of the Tara Airlines plane.

EU Nations To Try Reaching An Agreement On Russian Oil Embargo Before Summit On May 30

After the European Union failed to agree on the Russian oil embargo, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the European Union's 27 member states will try once more to find an agreement on the Russian oil embargo to unlock the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. This will be the one final try before the EU summit, which will take place in the second half of May 30. It was not possible to find a solution to the oil embargo that would satisfy all 27 EU member states at a meeting of permanent representatives on the afternoon of Sunday, May 29.

Ukraine's Eurovision Winners Raise $900,000 By Auctioning Trophy For Military Aid

In the latest development of the Russia Ukraine war, the Eurovision winners, Kalush Orchestra have raised nearly $900,000 (£713,000) for embattling Ukraine’s military by auctioning their winning trophy. The Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra which won the Eurovision Song Contest champion on May 14, performed the Ukrainian language song, named "Stefania," featuring a rap mixed with traditional folk music. According to media reports, in the wake of Russia’s military aggression, that song became a patriotic anthem.

Monkeypox Confirmed In 23 Nations, Poses ‘moderate Risk’ To Global Public Health, Says WHO

Monkeypox virus has been confirmed in 23 non-endemic countries with 257 laboratory-confirmed cases and 120 suspected cases, said the World Health Organization (WHO) in its latest update on Sunday, adding that the outbreak currently poses a moderate risk to global public health. In a statement, the United Nations (UN) health body said that the unprecedented appearance of the monkeypox virus in several nations where it is not normally found indicates undetected transmission for quite some time. According to WHO, the recent events of amplification of the virus came after it spread without being discovered.

Ukrainian War Is Costing Russia Its Future And Ties With Free World, Says Zelenskyy

War in Ukraine has cost Russia its future, and cultural ties with the free world, country’s President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy said as the conflict nears 100 days. Addressing his co-patriots on Sunday, he emphasised that by waging a war against his country, Putin's administration has jeopardised the cultural ties of the Russian Federation. Notably, the remarks came as European Union is set to hold a meeting to deliberate upon the sixth sanctions package on Kremlin.

German Government To Release $107 Bn Fund To Modernise Military In Face Of Russia Threat

In the midst of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the German government agreed on Sunday to release 100 billion euros ($107 billion) to modernise the army as Russia continues to pose a threat to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members.

The agreement was reached with the support of the conservative opposition, who also agreed to create a special fund for military procurement. With this development, Berlin would achieve NATO's target of spending two percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on defence.

