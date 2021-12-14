Top 10 Headlines: SII To Launch 'Covovax' For Kids; LeT Terrorist Killed In Poonch & More

PM Modi Calls Varanasi India's Roadmap To Development; 'embracing Novelty Of Old'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan on Tuesday where he lauded the city of Varanasi for leading the path of development. Congratulating the nation on the occasion of 'Gita Jayanti', PM Modi shared that today was the auspicious day when humanity was bestowed with the ultimate knowledge of Yoga, Spirituality, and Paramarth.

India Goes All Out To Get Nirav Modi Back; Details Of Strategy In UK Court Accessed

India is leaving no stone unturned to extradite fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi back to India. Republic Media Network on Tuesday accessed exclusive details of India's strategy in the UK High Court ahead of the crucial one-day hearing. In a few hours, the UK Court will hear an appeal filed by Nirav Modi, who is currently lodged at the Wandsworth Prison in London, against his extradition to India. Ahead of the hearing, two senior officers have been sent to London to assist the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service which will be contesting the appeal on behalf of the Indian government.

Serum Institute Of India To Launch 'Covovax' COVID Vaccine For Children In Six Months

Amid surging Omicron cases across India, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla announced on Tuesday that his company has planned to launch a COVID vaccine for children in the next six months. He also said the vaccine 'Covovax' is under trial and would offer protection to children till three years.

J&K: Pakistan-backed LeT Terrorist Involved In Targeting Indian Army Neutralized In Poonch

A terrorist who was eliminated on Tuesday morning in the Poonch district has been identified as Abu Zarar, sent by Pakistan. Sources confirmed to Republic Media Network that the terrorist was involved in targeting Forces earlier in October and was possibly sent to revive terrorism in India. It is also a big success for the J&K Police as Zarar was a top terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

Shiv Sena Welcomes Rahul Gandhi's Hindutva Remark, Claims 'he's Showing New Path To Cong'

Shiv Sena on Tuesday backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindu vs Hindutva' remark saying that the Wayanad MP was showing a 'new path' to the grand-old party. Welcoming his distinction, Shiv Sena in its editorial in Saamana stated that the Congress party was rethinking its strategy under the Gandhi scion since its vote bank was slipping away in several states across India.

Srinagar Terror Attack: Martyr ASI Ghulam Hassan Laid To Rest As Anti-terror Ops Underway

As operations are currently underway in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the final salute was paid to Jammu and Kashmir police Assistant sub-inspector Ghulam Hassan, who died in the Srinagar terrorist attack on Monday. His mortal remains were taken at his native village Bhartund of Ramban district.

Manish Tewari Moves Adjournment Motion In Lok Sabha Over privatization In Banking Sector

Congress MP Manish Tewari filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, opposing the privatization of the banking sector. Tewari in his letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, stated, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: at least 8 banking unions have called for a strike on December 16 and 17, against the government's attempts of privatization in the banking sector. The latest attempt is being made via the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021."

Kerala HC Says 'Frame Guidelines For Conversion Therapy To Change Sexual Orientation'

The Kerala High Court has ordered the government to frame guidelines for conversion therapy to change the sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression of the LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer) community. Justice PV Kunhikrishnan issued the order on the petition filed by Rajashree Raju of Queerala, an organisation for the LGBTIQ community in Kerala based in Ernakulam and PR Raghav, a transman and an alleged victim of forced conversion therapy.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Arrive At Kalina Airport Post Intimate Wedding, Greet Paps Outside

After an intimate wedding, actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally arrived in Mumbai and were spotted together posing for paps at Kalina Airport. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal made their way outside Kalina airport while posing for the paparazzi post their wedding in Rajasthan. Vicky Kaushal dons formal wear while Katrina Kaif looks beautiful in a peach suit as they arrive at Kalina airport after the wedding.

As Tornadoes Wreak Havoc In US, Biden Asks EPA To look Into role Of Climate Change

The United States President Joe Biden has ordered the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to look into the role of the climate change problem in the powerful fatal tornadoes that struck Kentucky and many other states last weekend, killing dozens of people. While addressing the destruction on Saturday, Biden stated that he wanted to determine to what extent the climate problem was a contributing role in tornados, as per the Guardian.

