Top 10 Headlines: SP Releases Candidates List For UP Elections; 2022 Budget Session & More

2022 Budget Session to begin with President's address on Jan 31; COVID protocols in place

The Budget Session of the parliament will commence from January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. According to ANI, all necessary COVID-19 protocols will be implemented in the upcoming Budget Session. The Rajya Sabha proceedings will begin from 9 AM and Lok Sabha would commence discussions from 4 PM. The Union Budget 2022 will be presented on February 1, after which the new protocol will come into effect from February 2.

UP elections: MoS Pankaj Chaudhary backs Yogi Adityanath's take on Hinduphobia; slams SP

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday said that since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power in Uttar Pradesh there have been no riots. The MoS backed Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath's statement that Hindus love peace and India is a secular nation because Hindus are a majority.

Samajwadi Party releases candidates list for UP elections; jailed Azam Khan to fight polls

With the assembly polls round the corner in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party on Monday released the list of candidates for the state. In the list that comprises 159 names, it has been cleared that party supremo Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting from Mainpuri's Karhal. While Karhal is fixed now, it is pertinent to mention here that earlier he was mulling to contest from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency or any constituency in Kannauj or Sambhal.

Uttarakhand elections: Congress releases 2nd list; Harish Rawat to contest from Ramnagar

Two days after releasing the first list, Congress on Monday has released the second list of 11 candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections. As per the list, former Chief Minister, and Congress' campaign in-charge for the elections Harish Rawat will contest from Ramnagar. The 73-year-old had pitched to fight from the constituency, which happens to be his paternal place, and got the approval of the party in the Central Election Committee meeting.

Bengal actor Bonny Sengupta quits BJP; 'No development in state & Bengali film industry'

Bengali actor Bonny Sengupta on Monday informed that he has ended his association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that the party has failed to keep promises for West Bengal and the Bengali film industry. The 'Parbona Ami Chartey Tokey' actor has been maintaining distance from BJP after it failed to emerge victorious in the state despite excessive campaigning. He had joined BJP in March 2021.

Sonu Sood claims he was offered Rajya Sabha seat twice; 'CM face is not big thing but...'

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, actor Sonu Sood on Monday claimed that he was offered a Rajya Sabha seat twice, however, he refused to mention the name of the political party. This comes just a few days after the Punjab Congress announced that his sister, Malvika Sood will contest the state Assembly elections from the Moga constituency.

Channi rebukes sacrilege attempt at Patiala Mandir; 'trying to destabilise social harmony'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday issued his first response on the attempted sacrilege at the Sri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala saying that vested interests were attempting to disturb the social harmony of the state.

PM Modi honours Dhritishman Chakraborty; All about India's youngest multilingual singer

Five-year-old Dhritishman Chakraborty has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) this year. Dhritishman, a native of Sivasagar in Assam, was dubbed as the youngest multilingual singer by the India Books of Records. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Monday to applaud the child prodigy and congratulated him for being one of the winners of the PMRBP.

Amazon faces boycott call for sale of Indian flag imprinted products ahead of Republic Day

Just a couple of days ahead of Republic Day, Amazon on Monday received the flak on Twitter over selling products with the imprint of the Indian National Flag. The products sold by the E-commerce company include T-shirts, mugs and keychains. Further, chocolate wrappers, which was noticed by the Twitteratis, received flak with some pointing out that using the Tricolour in such a manner was an 'insult and a violation of the country's flag code'. A call to immediately 'boycott' the products was also given by netizens following the insult to the Indian flag.

'Lucknow Super Giants': Lucknow IPL team reveals name; owner thanks fans for suggestions

Ending the speculation, new IPL entrants Lucknow have revealed what they will be called going into the IPL 2022 season. Taking to Twitter the RPSG group led by Sanjiv Goenka announced that the franchise will be known as 'Lucknow Super Giants'. This name was drawn from their previous franchise which was known as ' Rising Pune Super Giants'.

