Top 10 Headlines: Sri Lanka Appoints Gunawardena As New PM; Har Ghar Tiranga & More

Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Hoist Tricolour At Home Between Aug 13-15

Marking the special relevance of July 22 in the history of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared some interesting nuggets amid the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Prime Minister Modi informed that on this day in the year 1947, the Tricolour was adopted as India's National Flag. He further shared details of the committee that was associated with the Tricolour and the first Tiranga unfurled by Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru. PM Modi also asked the citizens to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign.

India & Pakistan Foreign Ministers To Meet At SCO Event? MEA Addresses Speculation

After Shehbaz Sharif replaced Imran Khan as the Pakistan Prime Minister, speculation was rife that the Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan could meet soon. When asked whether an interaction between Bilawal Bhutto and S Jaishankar was possible on the sidelines of the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Foreign Ministers' meeting scheduled next week, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a clarification. Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi did not explicitly rule out this possibility but assured that he will make a public announcement if such a meeting is scheduled.

Sri Lanka Appoints Dinesh Gunawardena As New PM, An Ally Of The Ousted Rajapaksa Dynasty

Amid the ongoing protests over the economic downturn in Sri Lanka, senior Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (MP) Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn-in today as the new Prime Minister in the presence of newly-elected Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Parliament. This was the newly-elected President's first appointment on his first day at the office. Notably, Wickremesinghe has appointed his school classmate Gunawardena to succeed himself. Gunawardena is 73 and belongs to a prominent political family.

NC Bemoans TMC Abstaining From VP Poll; Joins Congress & Left As Opposition Unity Crumbles

The Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference has hit out at the Trinamool Congress decision announcing it'll abstain from the Vice President election, and said that the decision will only help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to Republic over West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's decision to abstain from the Vice President election scheduled for August 6, National Conference's provincial secretary Sheik Bashir said, "In the Presidential election, the Opposition fought together. Winning and losing are a part of democracy. Everyone knew BJP has an absolute majority. But the decision to abstain shows that regional parties are coming under pressure. The BJP is trying to suppress the regional parties. It has to be seen how small fishes survive when big fish is coming to eat them."

World Athletics Championships: India’s Rohit Yadav Joins Chopra In Men's Javelin Final

Tokyo Olympics 2022 gold-medalist in men’s Javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra made it to the headlines on Friday morning, for his feat of qualifying for the men’s javelin final at the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2022 in Oregon, US. Chopra earned a qualification in stellar fashion with a throw of 88.39 m in his first attempt in the qualifying round. While Chopra left everyone in awe of his performance, India’s celebration reached to new heights as Chopra’s fellow javelin thrower, Rohit Yadav became the second Indian to qualify for the men’s Javelin throw finals at the World Championships.

India Supplied Fuel Worth $700 Mn To Sri Lanka; Vows To Further Aid Economic Recovery

India has provided fuel supplies to the tune of USD 700 million to Sri Lanka, besides commercial assistance, and will continue investing to build more capacity for the nation's economic recovery, Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI on the assistance provided by India to the crisis-ridden nation, Baglay said, "About USD 700 million worth of fuel supplies have come from India. Commercial supplies are also continued. The Sri Lankan government is also looking for other avenues for meeting these requirements."

BJP Claims 2 TMC MPs & 1 MLA Cross-voted For Droupadi Murmu; Takes Swipe At Mamata

After Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged that multiple TMC lawmakers cross-voted for her. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Malviya asserted that 2 MPs and one MLA belonging to the Mamata Banerjee-led party defied the party line and backed Murmu. Yashwant Sinha, a BJP-turned-TMC leader was selected as the joint opposition candidate after NCP chief Sharad Pawar, ex-J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi opted out of the presidential race.

US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 With 'very Mild Symptoms'

US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and experiencing "very mild" symptoms. According to Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary for the White House, the President is taking Paxlovid, an antiviral medication intended to lessen the severity of the illness. She further stated that Biden will isolate himself in the White House in accordance with CDC recommendations, and continue to properly perform all of his duties during that time.

Turkey Says Russia & Ukraine Set To Sign UN-backed Food Grain, Fertilser Export Agreement

Ending months of palpable talks, Russia and Ukraine are expected to sign the United Nations-proposed deal to free food grain and fertilizers export on July 22, Friday, said a statement by the office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The agreement, which reached to resume grain exports via the Black Sea amid the looming global food crisis, will be locked "under the auspices" of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, alongside Erdogan around 1:30 pm (GMT), Erdogan's spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said in a statement. The announcement comes after Guterres left for Istanbul late on Thursday.

UK To Provide Ukraine With Artillery Guns, Drones To Fend Off Russia's 'unjust' Invasion

As the war between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of subsiding, the United Kingdom is set to send scores of artillery guns, hundreds of drones, and additional anti-tank weaponry to war-torn Ukraine in the upcoming weeks, said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. According to the press release from the Ministry of Defence, delivering the additional aid will greatly increase the UK's assistance as the nation strives to fend off Russia's ruthless and unjustified invasion.

