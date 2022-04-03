Top 10 Headlines: Sri Lanka Blocks Social Media, Raj Thackeray Attacks MVA Govt & More

Sri Lanka Blocks Social Media, Declares Nationwide Curfew To Curb Protests Amid Crisis

The Sri Lanka government imposed a countrywide social media blockade after midnight on Sunday, a day after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government imposed a 36-hour curfew on Saturday in the island country.

According to an internet observatory, the Sri Lankan government imposed a nationwide social media blackout after midnight on Sunday. According to NetBlocks, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram were among the social media platforms affected.

Ukraine Hoists National Flag Above Chernobyl Nuclear Plant After Russian Troops' Departure

Following the departure of Russian troops, the Ukrainian flag has been hoisted above the Chernobyl nuclear power facility, the state corporation which is in charge of nuclear power plants stated on Saturday. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Energoatom, a nuclear power company in Ukraine, announced in a statement on Telegram, “Today, April 2, at 11:00, the Ukrainian flag was raised over the Chernobyl NPP and the anthem was sung,” CNN reported.

Raj Thackeray Attacks MVA Govt Over Political Crisis In Maharashtra; Cites UP's Example

On the occasion of Gudi Parva, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in one of his largest public addresses post-2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, spoke extensively on the issues of the state on Saturday. In the address at Shivaji ground, Raj Thackeray broke his silence on the political crisis that emerged after the assembly elections with Shiv Sena claiming the chief ministerial post from long time ally in the state Bharatiya Janata Party despite remaining mum throughout pre-poll rallies.

Pakistan Oppn Demands Removal Of Assembly Speaker Ahead Of No-trust Vote Against Imran

In a bid to exhaust all constitutional provisions available to oust the Imran Khan-led PTI government in Pakistan, PML-N's Murtaza Javed Abbasi has sought the removal of the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser. The application comes to the fore as Khan is slapped with a no-trust motion by the Opposition and the session is set to go on a vote on Sunday. While a member requires a majority of 172 to form government in Pakistan, Khan currently enjoys the support of 165 while Opposition has claimed the support of 176 lawmakers.

Ahead Of No Trust Vote Against Imran, Pakistan COAS Wants Talks With India Over Kashmir

As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to face a no-confidence vote today in Pakistan's National Assembly, the country's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa suggested that Pakistan is ready to talk with India to resolve all the outstanding issues between both countries including Kashmir issue.

'Kyiv Liberated' Says Top Ukrainian Defence Official As Troops Regain Control Of Region

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 39th day, the Deputy Defense Minister of the war-torn nation, Hanna Malyar announced on Saturday that the whole Kyiv region has been 'liberated' from Russian forces. On her official Facebook page, the Ukrainian defence official said in a post, “Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel and the whole Kyiv region were liberated from the invader!”

UK Says Working To Collect 'proof Of Russian War Crimes' In Bucha As Ukraine Retakes Kyiv

In a massive development, Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel and the 'whole of Kyiv region' were recaptured by Ukrainian troops, as Russians shifted their focus to the southeastern part of the war-torn country. On Saturday, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine Ganna Maliar said that Zelenskyy's army has gained control over “the whole Kyiv region”. Now, the UK has announced that it will collect evidence for Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy Thanks People For Defending Nation As Ukrainian Troops Regain Control Of Kyiv

In his latest statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to 'everyone who takes to the streets in the temporarily occupied cities'. As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 39, the President highlighted those who are defending Ukraine and its freedom from Russian aggression. On Saturday, during an interview, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had talked about sanctions on Russia and asserted that they will work.

Russia-Ukraine War: US Claims Moscow Shifting Focus To Win By Early May In Eastern Ukraine

In the midst of Russia's unjustified invasion of Ukraine, many United States officials who are familiar with the current US intelligence assessments claimed that Russia has changed its Ukraine war plan for attempting to gain control of the Donbas and other eastern Ukraine territories by early May. According to CNN, Russian troops have been unable to maintain control of regions where they have been battling for over a month. The US officials have stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently under pressure to show that he can win and that eastern Ukraine is the location where he is most likely to do so soon. Moreover, one of the officials said that US intelligence has hinted that Putin is concentrating on May 9, Russia's "Victory Day".

Russia-Ukraine War: Pope Francis Hits Out At Putin For Launching 'savage' Attack

Delivering his most pointed denunciation of Russia's invasive activities in Ukraine, Pope Francis on Saturday lashed out at Russian President Vladimir Putin alleging him of launching a "savage" war in Ukraine. During his speech in Malta on Saturday, Francis not only dropped hints of his possible visit to the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv but also made an indirect attack on Russia and its military actions in the country.

