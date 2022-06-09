Top 10 Headlines: Swapna Suresh Files Petition In HC; Bhima Koregaon Probe And More

Swapna Suresh Files Petition In HC, Claims CM’s Aide Approached For ‘settlement Or Arrest'

In a sensational twist in the Kerala gold scam case, prime accused Swapna Suresh has now filed a petition in the Kerala High Court. Swapna has in the petition has told the Court that Kerala Chief Minister’s aide approached her for ‘settlement’ in the backdrop of the gold scam case. The prime accused, who had earlier raised allegations against the CM and his aides, has informed the High Court that she was asked to settle the case or face arrest.

Russia Unwilling To Negotiate Ongoing War As It 'still Feels Strong': Zelenskyy

Amid the ongoing brutal war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, does not want to end the war as he still "feels strong" despite numerous efforts of preventing his unlawful actions. While speaking with the US corporate leaders on Wednesday, he reiterated that to negotiate with Putin, it is necessary to seize the "muscle power" of Moscow.

NIA Raids 8 Locations In Tamil Nadu; Searches Linked To ISIS And Terror Funding

In a major anti-ISIS crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday held raids at eight locations across Tamil Nadu. The searches were held at residences and office buildings of persons linked to the terror outfit ISIS. The NIA raids were held across Tamil Nadu at locations including Karaikal, Mayiladuthurai and Chennai.

Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal Receives Threat Call; Contact Traced To Malaysia

Rajasthan Minister Govind Ram Meghwal, who was staying at a resort in Udaipur along with other Congress MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, allegedly received threatening calls from a man who demanded Rs 70 lakh from him.

The caller, identified as Sethi Ram alias Sunil Bishnoi was traced to Malaysia, said IG (Bikaner) Omprakash. Sunil reportedly made an internet call to the Minister on Tuesday and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to make the payment.

WHO Describes Monkeypox As 'real Risk' In Non-endemic Countries As Cases Top 1,000 Mark

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday upped its warning over the clustered outbreak of monkeypox as global virus cases surpassed the 1,000 mark. In a press briefing, WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus outlined that "the risk of monkeypox becoming established in non-endemic countries is real," but preventable. The chief of the apex health care body recommended that there is no immediate need for mass vaccination as no deaths from solely the virus transmission has been reported so far in the non-endemic countries.

US, France, Germany & UK Call On Iran To 'cooperate' With UN Nuclear Watchdog IAEA

On Tuesday, Germany, the United Kingdom, as well as France, which is collectively known as the E3, asked Iran to reconsider its decision to halt the implementation of the Additional Protocol to the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT), under which it offers special audit permits to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors. According to diplomats, the United States, the UK, France, and Germany have filed a motion to the United Nation's atomic energy watchdog, IAEA to censure Iran for its "lack of cooperation" with the organisation.

Macron Faces Flak Over Candidacy Of MP Allegedly Linked With Chinese Associations: Report

Ahead of election campaigns for the second term in the parliament, a Parisian lawmaker from French President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique party is facing an extra hurdle to prove his innocence against allegations of having links with China. According to a report by Politico, the French Member of Parliament (MP) with roots in Cambodia, Buon Tan, is facing flak for not endorsing parliament policies deploring China. For a long period, he also remained under fire for participating in Beijing-linked associations, like China Overseas Friendship Association (COFA), the report said.

SP MLC Lal Bihari Yadav Booked For Alleged 'derogatory Remarks' Against Lord Shiva

A case was registered against Uttar Pradesh MLC and Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bihari Yadav in Moradabad on Wednesday for allegedly making indecent remarks about Lord Shiva. The case was registered at the Kanth police station following a complaint by Bajrang Dal workers about the SP leader's remarks.

Zelenskyy Urges International Companies To Leave Russia And Enter Ukraine

On the 106th day of the Russia-Ukraine war in Eastern Europe, the embattled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday urged companies who have not shuttered operations in Russia to depart the nation and start operating in Ukraine. While addressing the United States business leaders at the Yale CEO meeting, he also warned of severe famine if Moscow does not break its blockade of Ukrainian ports, which has impeded the shipment of grains.

Bhima Koregaon Probe: Commission Summons Chiefs Of Six Political Parties From Maharashtra

In a major update, the Koregaon Bhima Commission has issued summons to six political party presidents from Maharashtra to appear before the commission. The Commission has ordered chiefs of parties including the Shiv Sena, Congress, and BJP to appear before the commission and file an affidavit before June 30. The leaders are ordered to give their oral statements before the body as well.

