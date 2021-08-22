Top 10 Headlines: Taj Mahal Re-opens For Night Viewing; Indians Evacuated From Afghanistan

Over 100 Earthquake Observatories To Be Set Up In Next Five Years In India: Jitendra Singh

On Saturday, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh informed that the Centre is now in plans to add more earthquake observatories to its already existing roster. According to the minister, India is going to add 35 more earthquake observatories by the end of this year and 100 more in the next five years. Dr Singh also informed that the country currently has only 115 earthquake observatories.

Read Full Story Here

Afghan Crisis: Air India Flight With 87 Indians Lands In Delhi, Afghan MPs Also Evacuated

Amid the Afghanistan crisis, more Indian Air Force (IAF) sorties and flights were flown into Kabul on Saturday to evacuate Indian citizens. As per sources, one Indigo flight from Hamad International Airport carrying Indians landed in New Delhi on Sunday. Another Air India flight carrying 87 Indians has also reached back, sources reported. The Air India flight was bringing back citizens who were evacuated by the IAF from Kabul and flown to Tajikistan. Afghan MPs and two Nepalese nationals were also a part of the evacuation from Hamad International Airport, as per reports.

Read Full Story Here

Taj Mahal Re-opens For Night Viewing After 1.5 Years, 150 Visitors To Be Allowed

Following the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions in Uttar Pradesh, the Taj Mahal was reopened to guests for night viewing on Saturday. This was done over 1.5 years after it had been closed. Due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the monument has been closed to night-time viewing since March of last year.

Read Full Story Here

ICRA Says Rainfall As Per IMD Forecast; fertiliser Volume To See Marginal Dip In FY22

Primary fertiliser sales declined by 11% in the first four months of FY22 compared to 4M FY21. This decline was primarily due to the base effect as fertiliser sales increased during H1 FY21 owing to panic buying by farmers following the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown. Overall rainfall, which influences the sowing pattern in India, has been normal in the current southwest monsoon season, according to rating agency ICRA. ICRA informed that there has been a 2% shortfall as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read Full Story Here

Former Assam CM Sonowal Says 'Centre Taking Initiatives To Develop Brahmaputra River'

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday informed that the Centre is taking initiatives to develop the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers. The announcement comes weeks after a Parliamentary panel observed that the Chinese movement on the Brahmaputra must be monitored. Earlier, the people of Assam had expressed apprehension over the Chinese government’s plan to build a dam on the river.

Read Full Story Here

Assam Govt Says Electric, CNG Buses Will Replace Diesel Fleet To Reduce Carbon Emissions

The Assam Government is all set to introduce electric and CNG buses to replace its diesel-run fleet in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Friday. Chief Minister Sarma was addressing the press after a state Cabinet meeting that discussed several issues, including ways to reduce carbon emissions in major cities. The Assam chief minister announced that his government will be procuring 200 electric and 100 CNG buses in Guwahati. Sarma said that this will help reduce carbon emissions from diesel-run buses.

Read Full Story Here

AAP Alleges 'PM Targetting Us With CBI, ED Ahead Of Polls'; Delhi CM Welcomes 'attack'

Slamming the Centre for 'targetting' the AAP government and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday, alleged that PM Modi had shortlisted 15 people to implicate in fake cases. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Sisodia alleged that using CBI, ED and newly-appointed Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana, the PM was targeting AAP ahead of elections. Claiming that BJP fears AAP's popularity, he added that it will fail again. While six states go to polls in February 2022 - Punjab, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi's civic body (MCD) too goes to polls in April.

Read Full Story Here

Afghanistan crisis: US Defense Department Reveals Story Behind Mother Handing Over Her Toddler To Troops

The US Defense Department on Saturday issued a clarification behind the heart-wrenching video of an Afghan mother handing over her toddler to the US troops over a barbed wire. US Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby revealed that the parents had urged the US Marines to take the baby to a hospital, which was located within the Kabul Airport premises, after he reportedly fell ill. The toddler has been successfully treated and reunited with his family.

Read Full Story Here

J&K: Advocate Claims RTI Query Revealed Details Of State Land Owned By Former Dy CM

A recent RTI query by an advocate has revealed that former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta holds the claim of "state land". The advocate claimed that Kavinder Gupta along with two other persons had occupied the land illegally. However, the BJP leader denied the allegations and demanded a probe against the same.

Read Full Story Here

JEE Main Admit Card 2021 Released; Check Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets Here

JEE Main Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency has released Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main Admit Card 2021. The admit card which has been released on August 21 is for Session IV. NTA informed about the release through an official notice. The exam will be conducted on August 26, 27, 31, 2021 and September 1, 2, 2021. It is to be noted that JEE Main 2021 Session 4 would be held for both Engineering and Architecture/ Planning aspirants. Candidates who registered themselves for JEE Main August exam can now download their hall tickets. It has been uploaded on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Read Full Story Here

IMAGE: Republicworld