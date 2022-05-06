Top 10 Headlines: Tajinder Bagga Arrested By Punjab Police; Kedarnath Temple Opens & More

Delhi Police files kidnapping case over arrest of Tajinder Singh Bagga by Punjab Police

In a massive development, Delhi Police has now registered a kidnapping case in connection with BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest. This comes after Punjab Police arrested Bagga on Friday morning over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Police informed that they have received a complaint from BJP leader that the standard operating procedure (SOPs) was not followed during the arrest and hence Punjab police should be booked under these charges.

AAP issues 1st response on Tajinder Bagga's arrest; 'Could be Kapil Mishra's turn next'

In its first response to BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, AAP warned Kapil Mishra that he can be taken into custody next if he doesn't stop making incendiary remarks. Taking to Twitter, the former Delhi Minister had condemned the arrest of Bagga by the Punjab Police and affirmed that he will not be intimidated by such tactics. Hitting back at Mishra, AAP spokesperson and East Delhi Councillor Ghanendra Bhardwaj said, "Mishra Ji, you keep spitting a lot of poison, you too get better soon, otherwise it could be your turn next too".

West Bengal BJP cancels celebrations to welcome HM Shah over karyakarta's death in Kolkata

In view of the unfortunate death of BJP youth wing leader Arjun Chowrasia, the Bharatiya Janata Party has cancelled all celebrations organised to welcome Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata. Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to West Bengal.

"The death & murder of our committed karyakarta Arjun Chowrasia (27), resident of Kashipur Assembly, is deeply distressing. In view of the unfortunate killing, all celebrations to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata stand cancelled", Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal."

Russia-Ukraine war: UN chief appeals to stop 'cycle of death' as fighting enters day 72

Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday urged to end the "cycle of death and destruction," in war-torn Ukraine. At a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the crisis in Ukraine, the UN chief said that the war must "end for the sake of the people of Ukraine, Russia, and the entire world...the cycle of death, destruction, dislocation, and disruption must stop," UN News reported.

Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 postponed as China struggles with huge Covid outbreak

The upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in China was postponed by the Olympic Council of Asia on Friday with the new date yet to be revealed according to Chinese media report. The Asian Games were originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, from September 10 to 25. The multi-sport event, which is organised every four years, has come under the scanner due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Ashok Gehlot govt deflects blame; claims 'People angry at media coverage of Jodhpur clash'

Facing the opposition's ire over the Jodhpur violence, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government sought to deflect blame by making the media a scapegoat. In a press release issued on Thursday, the administration mentioned that meetings of the peace committee were held at multiple places in the Jodhpur city including Sadar Kotwali, Sadar Bazar, Nagori Gate, Khanda Phalsa, Uday Mandir, Sardarpura, Pratapnagar, Pratapnagar Sadar, Dev Nagar and the Sursagar police station area. On this occasion, it quoted locals as saying that they were miffed with the media for exaggerating the incident and trying to paint the city in a bad light.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested by Punjab Police; BJP accuses Kejriwal of misusing power

The BJP on Friday claimed that its spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga has been arrested by Punjab Police. BJP leaders claimed that Bagga was arrested from his Delhi residence by the Punjab Police without following protocols. BJP leader Kapil Mishra and spokesperson Prashant Umrao on Friday slammed the arrest and called it an ‘emergency like situation’.

Kedarnath temple opens for devotees; Uttarakhand CM & 10,000 pilgrims in attendance

After a prolonged shutdown amid COVID-19 curbs for nearly two years, the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened with rituals and Vedic chanting during the early hours of May 6 in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife. More than 10,000 pilgrims were present at the event when Kedarnath's Rawal Bhimashankar Linga opened the doors of Baba Kedar temple; the property was said to be decorated with 15 quintal flowers.

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for 'lying' about COVID deaths amid row over WHO report

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently claimed that India suffered 4.7 million "excess" million deaths between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021, due to COVID. Despite the Centre rubbishing the argument claiming that the data provided by the WHO was wrong, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has now come forward backing the same. Reiterating the data brought forth by WHO, Rahul accused PM Modi of spreading false data.

ISIS and other terrorist organisations trying to regroup in Afghanistan: US General Milley

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, claimed on Tuesday that the Islamic State (ISIS) and other terrorist organisations are attempting to regroup in Afghanistan.

Voicing his concerns, Milley said, “ISIS and other groups are trying to put themselves back together. They have not succeeded yet and they have not yet presented a threat to the US homeland but we are watching that very, very, closely and if they raise their head and do present a threat, we will take appropriate (action)", Tolo News reported.

