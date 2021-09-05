Top 10 Headlines: Taliban Fails To Enter Panjshir; Lookout Notice Against Anil Deshmukh

Ahmad Massoud says 'ready for peace talks if Taliban withdraws from Panjshir, Andarab'

Hailing the 'Afghan ulemas', the leader of National Resistance Front Ahmad Massoud asserted that their articles issued in Kabul on September 4 as a part of the resolution are proof that the clerics have not remained indifferent to the current situation, and are in fact working for ensuring peace and security in the war-torn country. Taking to his official Facebook page, Ahmad Massoud added that if the Taliban withdrew their fighters from Panjshir and Andarab, as was requested by the Afghan ulemas, the Resistance Force would be ready for peace talks.

Taliban fails to take down Panjshir; loses 1,000 fighters to Northern Alliance

Taliban has not only failed to enter Panjshir but has suffered heavy casualties in one of its fiercest battles against Afghanistan's National Resistance Front based there. In an exclusive ground report from the Panjshir Valley, Republic on Sunday reported the ongoing war between the two sides.

ED issues lookout notice against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

In a breaking development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in connection to the money laundering case, as per sources. With the lookout notice issued, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader cannot leave the country.

TMC declares CM Mamata Banerjee as its candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll on September 30

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday officially announced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as its candidate for the Bhabanipur by-polls. Banerjee, who lost the Assembly election from the Nandigram seat, needs to win this by-poll to retain her chief minister's seat.

'Nobody is above law': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel pained by father's derogatory remarks

A case has been registered against Nand Kumar Baghel, who is the father of Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, for making derogatory remarks against an upper community. The case has been registered by Raipur police, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Yechury says CPI-M, other Left parties in farmers' support; 'Why is Centre not listening?'

In a key development, the Communist Party of India on Sunday assured full support from the left parties to the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws and Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. Speaking to ANI, CPI's General Secretary Sitaram Yechury asserted that it was 'unfortunate' that the Central government is not ready to listen to the demands of the farmers.

Abhishek Banerjee slams BJP for ED summons, says 'will hang myself if involvement proved'

TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday asserted that he would hang himself if any Central agency would be able to prove any illegal transaction on his part. Speaking to the media before leaving for Delhi to attend a summon by the Enforcement Directorate, Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP of 'indulging in political vendetta' having lost the state assembly elections.

PM Modi's high approval rating as world leader shows popular support to his policies: BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ranks as a leader with the highest approval rating, which shows popular support to his pro-people policies, said BJP leaders, citing a global survey on Sunday.

PM Modi has topped the approval rating chart of world leaders as per Morning Consult, which regularly tracks the popularity ratings of a host of global leaders. With a 70% approval rating, the Prime Minister of India ranks as the most approved world leader, beating heavyweights like US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

'Biggest challenge': Sunil Gavaskar reveals secret behind Rohit Sharma's impressive ton

Rohit Sharma displayed a masterclass batting performance on Day 3 of the England vs India fourth Test match at the Oval as he scored a century. This was the Hitman's first overseas Test hundred as he scored 127 runs from 256 balls to help India secure a decent score in the second innings. After his outstanding batting, former cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on him.

IN PICS: Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony: Stunning visuals of fireworks, dancers & more

One of the world's biggest tournaments, the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 closing ceremony has come to an end. Here is how it was celebrated. See pictures.

