Top 10 Headlines: Taliban Frees Dozens Of Terrorists; War-like Situation In Afghanistan

Tokyo Paralympics: India To Send Biggest-ever Contingent; Check Full List Of Athletes Here

India will be sending a contingent of as many as 54 athletes competing in nine sports at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. This is the biggest-ever contingent India has sent to any Paralympics. All 54 athletes are a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) as per the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 24, with Rio Olympics gold medalist high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu named the flag bearer.

Afghan Crisis: After Ghani's Brother, Ex-Nangarhar Guv Shafiq Gul Agha Sherzai Pledges Support To Taliban

In yet another setback for politics in Afghanistan, former governor of Nangarhar province Mohammad Shafiq Gul Agha Sherzai on Sunday pledged his allegiance to the Taliban, as per local Afghan reports. Sherzai, who was governor of Nangarhar in 2005 was termed as 'bulldozer' by the terror group. As per reports, Sherzai, a Pashtun from the Barakzai tribe, had fought against the Soviet invasion into Afghanistan and was Kandahar's governor before being ousted by the Taliban in 2001, state reports.

Afghan MP Narendar Khalsa Evacuated By India From Kabul Breaks Down: 'Have Lost 20 Years'

As India evacuates close to 400 people from Kabul, Afghan MP Narender Singh Khalsa who reached India on Sunday, broke down over the loss of rebuilding Afghanistan in the past 20 years. Morning the loss, he said, "Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now". Khalsa and Afghan Senator Anarkali Honaryar were the two Afghanistan leaders India managed to evacuate from Kabul.

Punjab CM Warns Sidhu’s PPCC Advisors Against Making 'atrocious' Anti-national Remarks

Punjab's Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday took the case of the advisors of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Navjot Singh Sidhu-Malwinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg. Referring to their recent comments on sensitive national issues like Kashmir and Pakistan, Amarinder Singh underlined that they could prove 'potentially dangerous' to the peace and stability of the state and the country.

Taliban Frees Dozens Of Terrorists In Faryab After Releasing 1,000 Prisoners Last Week

As the Taliban has taken complete control of Afghanistan, the terror group on Sunday freed dozens of terrorists in Faryab province. It is important to mention here that these terrorists are known to be some of the most dreaded ones. Earlier, the Taliban had released around 1,000 criminals, drug traffickers among several others from at least six cities that are now under their control.

Finance Ministry Summons Infosys' Salil Parekh; Seeks Explanation On Tax Portal Glitches

The Finance Ministry (FM) has summoned the MD and CEO of Infosys Salil Parekh on August 23 to explain the complications faced by the new income tax e-filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in) lately. The Income Tax department notified via a release on Sunday that FM Nirmala Sitharaman was in dire need of an explanation as to why even after 2.5 months since launch, users were facing technical glitches. The release also stated that the portal was not available for use since August 21.

Union Min Scindia Backs India's Commitment To Safely Evacuate Indians From Afghanistan

Following the Air India flight evacuating 87 Indian nationals from Kabul on Sunday, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia affirmed the nation's commitment to safely bring back Indian citizens from the terror-torn, landlocked country. A special Air India flight carrying 87 Indians from Kabul via Tajikistan landed in Delhi early on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh: 12 Lakh Cases Disposed Of In Lok Adalat, Says CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, 20 August, announced that the state had disposed of over 12 lakh cases in the Lok Adalat. This placed the state at the top of the list in the country for the disposition of cases. Adityanath spoke at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan yesterday to honour district judges who had performed admirably.

War-like Situation Arising In Afghanistan As Taliban Sends Battalion To Recapture Baghlan

As the situation in war-torn Afghanistan worsens, Afghan National Defence Security Forces (ANDSF) Commando Wazir Akbar Mohmand informed that the Taliban have sent a massive battalion from Kunduz to recapture Baghlan. While informing the Taliban force is superior in number and artillery, Wazir Akbar said that ANDSF will fight to the last man and make a stand there. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "If I die, then I die as a free man and not a slave of Pakistan. "

Taliban Take 20 Children Hostage From Kashnabad, Baghlan; Northern Alliance Ready To Fight

In a shocking development in the Afghanistan crisis, the Taliban on Sunday held as many as 20 children, hostage, in the Kashnabad valley of Baghlan province. The children, the sources informed, are those of men taking part in the resistance against the militant group's rule in the country. As demand for the release of the children, the group has asked all of the men to surrender. This is to weaken the resistance that is brewing in the war-torn country, as part of which three districts- Banu, Pol-e-Hesar, and De Salah in Afghanistan's Baghlan province have been captured.

