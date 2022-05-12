Top 10 Headlines: Terrorists Shoot Kashmiri Pandit; Sri Lanka Crisis; IPL Updates & More

J&K: Terrorists shoot Kashmiri Pandit clerk Rahul Bhat at Chadoora Tehsildar's office

In a massive development in J&K, a Kashmiri Pandit has been targeted in the Budgam district. Terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat, who is a Clerk in the Tehsildar's office, Chadoora, in the Budgam district. He has been taken to the hospital.

Karnataka Govt approves ordinance on Anti-conversion Bill as Council remains prorogued

In a key development, the Karnataka government approved the ordinance on the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, also known as the Anti-Conversion Bill, on Thursday.

Reciting National Anthem mandatory before commencing classes in UP Madarasa from today

Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for all students and teachers in Madrasa of the state to sing the National Anthem before commencing classes. The order has been implemented from today, May 12. Danish Azad Ansari, minority state minister of UP has passed this order. The decision was taken in the meeting of UP Madrasa education board on March 24.

Gyanvapi Mosque order accessed: Survey to go on; Commissioner to submit report on May 17

After the hearing in the Gyanvapi case at a Varanasi Court concluded, Republic Media Network accessed the order copy on May 12. In the order pronounced by Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, it has been said that the survey in the mosque will continue. It is said that the Advocate Commissioner designated by the Court, the plaintiff, the defendant and the advocates would be present during the survey. Apart from the aforementioned people, no other person will be allowed.

'Jaise neta, vaise follower': BJP claims 'Youth Congress partied at training camp' post Rahul Gandhi's nightclub visit

Just as Congress was struggling to shake off the criticism over Rahul Gandhi's nightclub visit, BJP put out another video accusing Maharashtra Youth Congress leaders of partying at a training camp.

Election Commission announces Rajya Sabha elections for 57 Seats; to be held on June 10

The Election Commission, on Thursday, announced that the biennial elections for 57 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on June 10. The elections were necessitated as 57 members from 15 states are retiring between June and August. These seats are spread across 15 states and Union territories (UTs), including Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, among others.

Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians: Dream11 Team, Head To Head Record & Playing XI News

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in a blockbuster match of the IPL 2022 season on Thursday. The game will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will begin live at 7:30 PM IST.

Singapore issues travel advisory; asks Citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka is witnessing civil unrest, Singapore's government has advised its citizens to postpone all non-essential travel to the island nation. In its latest travel advisory on Thursday, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) asked its citizens in Sri Lanka to exercise vigilance and take all necessary precautions for their personal safety. The ministry also urged them to avoid public places where there are protests and large gatherings of people. Besides, Singaporeans have also been asked to monitor the news closely and heed the instructions of the local authorities.

Tata Sons appoint Campbell Wilson as Air India CEO; 'Delighted to have Aviation veteran'

Campbell Wilson has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Air India, a statement by Tata Sons said on May 12. Wilson, who was the CEO of Scoot, a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across both full service and low-cost airlines.

Russia labels Finland's NATO membership bid 'a threat', warns of direct clash with NATO

The Kremlin on May 12 warned that Finland’s latest bid to join North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), a defensive Alliance, is a threat to Russia’s security. Such an expansion of the military alliance “will not enhance stability and security in Europe or the rest of the world,” warned Kremlin on May 12

