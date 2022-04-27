Top 10 Headlines: Thanjavur Temple Chariot Tragedy; Yogi's 'asset Declaration' Push & More

Thanjavur Tragedy: Eyewitness Shares Ordeal, Says 'victims Were Thrown Off Chariot'

In a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, in which at least 11 persons were electrocuted on Wednesday, an eyewitness at the spot shared his ordeal to Republic TV and said that the chariot stumbled and touched the electricity line wire, which resulted in the electrocution.

The eyewitness of the Tamil Nadu temple tragedy defined the ordeal to Republic TV saying, "I was there when the accident took place when the Chariot car left at around 1 am this morning. During the end time, at around three, it was the final stretch to the temple when it was turning when there is a lot of activity," the eyewitness said. "There were little kids and adults who were near the chariot car," he further added.

Noida Mall Murder: Victim's Wife Claims 'No Bruises On Body'; Laments Lack Of Police Help

A 30-year-old man died allegedly after engaging in a brawl at a resto-bar in Noida's Garden Galleria Mall on Tuesday over the issue of bill payment. Officials claimed that the victim died after being critically injured in a dispute with bar personnel.

The resto-bar was sealed and 16 of its employees were detained in the wake of the incident. The deceased has been identified as Brijesh Rai, who hailed from Chhapra in Bihar and worked for a private firm in Noida.

EAM Jaishankar Tells Europe To Look Beyond Ukraine; 'Afghanistan Was Thrown Under The Bus'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while responding to questions on the Russia-Ukraine war, said it was a wake-up call for Europe to look at pressing issues in other parts of the world.

He reminded his European counterparts of last year’s humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan after the West withdrew its troops from the country and the Taliban took over.

China: 1st Human Case Of H3N8 Bird Flu Virus Reported In Henan; NHC Downplays Risks

After the COVID-19 virus, China recorded the first human infection with the H3N8 strain of Bird Flu in the country. According to media reports on Tuesday, the first human infection with the H3N8 strain of bird flu was reported from the Henan province of China.

National Health Commission (NHC) of China announced the case in a statement however, it downplayed its risk. They said that the risk of it spreading among people was low. A four-year-old boy in the Henan province of China was found to have been infected with the virus H3N8 after developing several symptoms including fever, according to the NHC statement.

Thanjavur Tragedy: PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh For Victims' Kin; BJP Demands High-level Probe

In a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur, at least 11 persons were electrocuted during a temple chariot procession on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pain over the mishap and announced Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

UN Ready To Evacuate Civilians From Besieged Mariupol, Says Guterres After Meeting Putin

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 63rd day, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres informed Russia's Foreign Minister on Tuesday that he is ready to completely mobilise the UN's resources to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Following a meeting between Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, Russia has also agreed "in principle" to UN participation in the removal of civilians from the last remaining holdout in Mariupol, UN News reported.

US Defense Secretary Says World Has 'galvanized Against Russia's Imperial Aggression'

US Defense Chief, on Tuesday, said the world was galvanized against Russia's “imperial aggression “ against Ukraine as he hosted more than 40 countries for defence talks in Germany that sought to speed and synchronize the delivery of arms to Kyiv. During the forum meeting, several countries agreed to bolster supplies far beyond what they were already to safeguard Kyiv’s sovereignty. Applauding the move, General Lloyd Austin III said that there was no time and that Ukraine’s allies need to move at the speed of war.

Mumbai Police's EOW Likely To File Case Against Navneet & Ravi Rana Amid Sena MP's Charge

In more trouble for Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, the Mumbai Police is likely to register another case against them. As per sources, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) might register an FIR amid Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut citing Navneet Rana's election affidavit to allege that she had taken a loan of Rs.80 lakh from Yusuf Lakdawala. Raut claimed that the latter had connections with the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Yogi Adityanath Orders UP Bureaucrats, Ministers To Make Public Declaration Of Assets

In an endeavour to usher in more transparency, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asked all bureaucrats and ministers to make their movable and immovable assets public. This was one of the many directives issued by the Chief Minister in a special meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

US Concerned That Iran Might Obtain Nuclear Weapon 'In A Matter Of Weeks': Report

After United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated that Iran had expedited its nuclear programme, White House press secretary Jen Psaki expressed concern that Tehran may produce a nuclear weapon in weeks. During a press conference on Tuesday, Jen Psaki told reporters, “What Secretary Blinken said during his testimony this morning was that (Iran's) breakout period is down from about a year, which is what we knew it was during the deal—to just a few weeks or less", Newsweek reported. She further voiced her concern. "It definitely worries us," she said.

