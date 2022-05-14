Top 10 Headlines: Tripura CM Resigns, CBI Probes IPL Betting Racket, Gyanvapi Row & More

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Submits Resignation, Likely To Be Replaced By Evening: Sources

In a massive development, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has tendered his resignation to the Governor SN Arya on Saturday, sources told Republic. Sources have revealed that Deb was allegedly sacked by the high command and was asked to resign over certain differences.

Gyanvapi Mosque Row: 40% Survey Completed With Full Cooperation On Day 1 Amid Security

In a key development, 40% of the videographic survey in the Gyanvapi mosque complex was completed on Saturday amid tight security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident. As per sources, 4 basements were surveyed. To begin with, barricades were placed to block the movement of vehicles and all surveyors were strictly instructed to keep their mobile phones outside the mosque premises. Moreover, shops within an approximate radius of 500 m from the mosque remained close until day 1 of the survey concluded.

CBI Launches Probe Into IPL Betting Racket With Links To Pakistan; Over 28 Under Radar

In the latest development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe against certain 'private individuals and government officers' that are believed to be involved in an IPL betting racket with potential links to Pakistan. According to sources, over 28 people are under the radar as of now in this massive scandal.

'Language of the nation' | Sanjay Raut Backs Amit Shah Amid Hindi Language Row; Advocates 'One Nation, One Language'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on May 14 pitched for ‘one nation, one language' and said that Hindi is spoken across India and is widely accepted. The Shiv Sena leader further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should accept the challenge and implement one language in all states.

Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Says BJP 'top Priority' In First Response After Resignation

In his first response after tendering his resignation as the Chief Minister of Tripura, on May 14, Biplab Deb said, 'party is the top priority'. Speaking to the media, Deb highlighted that he was a dedicated member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and exuded hope that he was able to do justice to whatever responsibility he was entrusted with by Prime Minister Narendra Modi- be it in the capacity of a party leader or the Chief Minister.

Navjot Sidhu Urges Reinstatement Of Sunil Jakhar To Congress; 'Worth His Weight In Gold'

After Sunil Jakhar announced his surprise exit from Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu called for negotiations to re-induct the leader into the grand-old-party's fold. The former leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, Sunil Jakhar was suspended by the party's disciplinary committee on April 26 over alleged 'anti-party activities.' The former Punjab Congress chief's decision holds significance as it came at a time when the grand old party is busy with its mega brainstorming conclave, the "Chintan Shivir" in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

As Biplab Deb Resigns As Tripura CM, TMC Says People Of State No Longer With BJP

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday claimed that Biplab Deb's resignation as Chief Minister of Tripura is the result of infighting in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also alleged that there are two to three fronts formed in the BJP's state unit.

Kashmiri Pandits Write To J&K L-G Over Safety Concerns After Rahul Bhat's Killing

Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday wrote to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha over their safety following the killing of Rahul Bhat on Thursday. The community has urged the administration to move them to a safer place. They said that they are ready to mass resignation if no step is taken.

Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Govt Orders The Demolition Of Houses Of Poachers Involved In Killing 3 Cops

Following the killing of three police personnel by blackbuck poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Friday night, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government had ordered the demolition of the houses of poachers involved in the ghastly incident and on Saturday, bulldozers were seen in action at the Bhadauria village in Guna district, Madhya Pradesh.

Amit Shah Inaugurates Forensic Science Lab In Hyderabad; To Expedite Cyber Crime Disposal

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the ‘National Cyber Forensic Laboratory’ (NCFL) in Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) campus, Hyderabad on May 14. The NCFL will speed up the process for disposal of cybercrime cases in the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had in December 2021 cleared the setting up of the NCFL for evidentiary purposes in the CFSL, Hyderabad.

Image: Republic World