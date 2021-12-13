Top 10 Headlines: UK Confirms First Death Due To Omicron; Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor & More

Omicron: UK PM Johnson Confirms 1 Death From New Variant, Urges People To Get Booster Jabs

At least one patient has been confirmed to have died after being infected with the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday as per Sputnik. Johnson’s confirmation of the one fatality of Omicron infection came after the UK earlier raised its COVID-19 alert level to four amid the rapid spread of the new ‘highly-mutated’ variant of SARS-CoV-2. Shortly afterwards, British PM called on Britons to receive their booster shots at the earliest as the country is “now facing an emergency”.

PM Modi Shares Lunch With Workers Of Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor, Lauds Them For Hard Work

After inaugurating the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a moment to express his gratitude to the hundreds of workers who put their sweat, blood and tears to bring the dream project to completion. Addressing the crowd that comprised Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Governor Anandiben Patel among other big names, PM Modi bowed down to the workers.

IAF Helicopter Crash: Group Capt Varun Singh's Condition Critical But Stable, Informs IAF

The condition of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others, continues to remain critical but stable. IAF officials in a statement on Monday informed that Captain Varun Singh remains to be in a critical but stable condition at the Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru. Singh was shifted here on Thursday from Wellington's Military Hospital for further treatment.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan And Amrita Arora Test Positive For COVID-19

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The report comes a few days after the duo enjoyed a night out with several other notable personalities at producer Rhea Kapoor's dinner party.

PM Modi Slams Opposition For Ignoring Varanasi; Says 'Kashi Withstood Aurangazeb's Attack'

After inaugurating his dream project - 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor', PM Modi on Monday, lashed out at the Opposition for not developing India's most ancient city - Varanasi. Addressing the workers who built the corridor, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Guv Anandiben Patel, BJP chief JP Nadda and other priests, PM Modi slammed Mughal emperor Aurangazeb for his multiple attacks on the Kashi temple. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project has been constructed at the cost of Rs 339 crores and was personally monitored by the Prime Minister.

DCW Issues Notice To CBSE Over Question In Class 10 Exam, Seeks Details On Action Taken

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued a notice to the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) for the controversial 'anti-women' question in the CBSE Class 10 English exam. Issuing the notice, the DCW stated that the comprehension passage is 'infuriating for its totally sexist and warped in its approach.' The committee said that the article is not only 'offensive towards women, it is also very offensive towards children.' In the notice, DCW also highlights that it is evident that the writer is 'a woman hater' and his 'understanding of women issues and feminism is totally perverted.'

Kerala HC Shuts Petitioner For Objecting To PM Modi's Photo On COVID Vaccine Certificate

The Kerala High Court on Monday questioned the objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph being affixed to the COVID vaccine certificates. While hearing a petition filed by a Right to Information (RTI) activist against PM's photo in the COVID vaccine certificate, the bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan underlined that Narendra Modi was the Prime Minister of India and that he came to power because of 'people's mandate and not through any shortcuts'.

Conman Sukesh Transferred Money To Jacqueline's Family, Details Of Luxury Gifts Accessed

In the latest development in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case, Republic Media Network on Monday accessed exclusive details of actor Jacqueline Fernandez's statements before the Enforcement Directorate (ED). As per the ED chargesheet, Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly confirmed that she knew Sukesh Chandrashekhar as 'Shekhaar Ratna Vela' and said that he claimed to be the owner of Sun TV.

Rajinikanth Pens Special Note For PM Modi; Thanks Him For Birthday Wishes

Superstar Rajinikanth, who has a stellar career graph with iconic films in his kitty, turned a year older on December 12. The actor who ringed in his 71st birthday received endearing wishes from all across the globe while fans prayed for his long health. Rajinikanth who received heartfelt wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sincere gratitude to him.

Florida Democrats Plot For 2022 As GOP Voting Numbers Grow

In Florida, for the first time in modern history, registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading into a reelection campaign buoyed by a national profile and a cash reserve unmatched by any Democratic challenger. And Republicans control virtually all of state government.

