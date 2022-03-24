Top 10 Headlines: UK Offers 6000 Missiles To Ukraine, Birbhum Violence, Hijab Row & More

'Anonymous' Says It Has Hacked Russia's Central Bank; Threatens To Release Secret Docs

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to witness hacktivism across the globe, hacker group 'Anonymous' said that it hacked the Central Bank of Russia on Thursday. Anonymous TV reported that the Anonymous Collective has said that over 35,000 files will be released within 48 hours with secret agreements. Russia’s Central Bank was targeted by the group after Anonymous also targeted the companies that continue to operate in Russia even as Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s forces continue to attack.

In Udupi, Muslim Traders Barred From Temple Fairs; Karnataka Govt Assures Action

Amid steaming controversy over the hijab ban in Karnataka, Muslim vendors have been prohibited from operating stalls at temple fairs in Udupi. The ban was announced through posters and hoardings that were put up overnight ahead of the famous traditional fair at the Hosa Margudi temple in Udupi - the epicenter of the hijab controversy.

Taiwan Considering Expanding Four-month Military Mandate In Wake Of Russia-Ukraine War

Taiwan is mulling to extend its mandatory military service requirement as it believes that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could inspire China to launch an offensive on the island. On Wednesday, Taiwan’s Minister of Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng said the government would not implement any changes immediately but he pledged that it would release the results of its internal research regardless of what it decides. At present, all the eligible men in the country are required to undergo four months of mandatory military training.

Hijab Row: SC Refuses To Fix Date For Plea Hearing Against Karnataka HC Order

Seeking relief for Hijab-clad women students, senior advocate Devdutt Kamat moved the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing of the Hijab plea on Thursday. Appearing before the apex court, Kamat mentioned that exams were approaching, urging the SC to take up the challenge to the Karnataka High Court's verdict. However, The SC bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana refused to fix a date for the hearing maintaining that Kamat's plea had nothing to do with exams.

Birbhum Violence: TMC MPs To Meet Amit Shah, Brief Him On State Govt's Probe, Arrests Made

As political faceoff between BJP and Trinamool over the Birbhum violence heats up, a TMC delegation led by MP Sudip Bandopadhyay will meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. The TMC MPS will inform Shah of the steps taken by the state govt to probe into the incident - constitution SIT, arrests made till date etc. Eight people, including two children, were charred to death in Rampurhat on Tuesday, following the murder of its panchayat deputy chief Bhadu Sheikh.

NATO Estimates Nearly 7000 To 15,000 Russian Troops Killed Since War Commenced In Ukraine

In the four weeks of fighting in Ukraine, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has estimated that nearly 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives. According to a senior NATO military official, the assessment has been based on information from Ukrainian officials, from what Russia has revealed and data acquired from open sources. Citing NATO's ground rules, the NATO official spoke on the condition of anonymity, Associated Press reported.

UK To Provide 6,000 Defensive Missiles, £25 Million Funds To Ukraine Amid War With Russia

Amid the Russian offensive in Ukraine, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will unveil a massive new package of assistance for Ukraine, while also urging the global community to maintain the course on Ukraine and to take a stand against the oppression.

During NATO and G7 leaders' talks in Brussels, PM Boris Johnson committed 6,000 additional defensive missiles and £25 million in financial support for Ukraine's military troops, further pushing the UK's partners to guarantee that Ukrainians have the resources to continue to defend themselves against Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces.

India Rejects China's 'uncalled' Remarks On J&K At OIC Meet; 'no Locus Standi To Comment'

Taking note of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's references to Jammu and Kashmir in his address at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Pakistan's Islamabad, India on Wednesday rejected Beijing's comment on J&K, asserting that the matter related to the union territory was entirely internal to the country. India's response to Wang Yi's comments came in the midst of hectic consultations between the two sides over a possible visit by him to New Delhi in the next two days.

Risk Of Russian President Putin Being Deposed In Coup 'growing Every Week': Whistleblower

As Moscow intensifies its war against Ukraine, risk of Russian President Vladimir Putin being deposed by the Russian security service is "growing every week", a whistleblower at the Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed. In a letter to Vladimir Osechkin, who is well-known for exposing abuse in a Russian prison and is on Russia's most wanted list, the whistleblower said that the botched Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to an air of discontent among security service agents. Speaking to The Times, Osechkin flagged that the fact that a whistleblower is speaking serves as evidence that the security service is vexed at Putin.

'The Kashmir Files' Box Office, Day 13: Movie Beats 'Sooryavanshi' To Establish Record

After a record-breaking run, The Kashmir Files is witnessing a drop at the box office. The movie, which earned double-digit figures for 10 days in a row, was back in single-digit figures, like its first two days. However, there is good news too, as the Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty-starrer has established a record.

