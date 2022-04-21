Top 10 Headlines: UK PM To Announce Trade Deals With India, Jahangirpuri Crisis & More

Dubbed As 'SATAN 2', Russia Test-fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Sarmat

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has showcased his power to the West by launching a new intercontinental ballistic missile, Sarmat, on Wednesday. During its launch, Putin said that the latest missile launch is capable of firing up to 15 nuclear warheads in a single strike. According to him, the launch of Sarmat is able to overpower all modern means of missile defence and would make the West “think twice” before harbouring any aggressive intentions against Moscow. "There is not — and won’t be — anything comparable in the world," he said.

Pentagon Makes U-turn On Military Supply To Ukraine; Avers US Didn't Send Aircraft To Kyiv

A day after Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby informed that the Biden administration sent the whole aircraft to Ukraine, he took a U-turn on Wednesday and clarified that he told it by mistake during a press briefing on Tuesday. He clarified that Ukraine has not been given any fixed-wing aircraft by the Biden administration or any other allies.

China Adds Three Warships Into PLA Navy Ahead Of Its 73rd Founding Anniversary

China has recently added three new warships to its People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy prior to its 73rd founding anniversary on April 23, Saturday. According to a Global Times report, before the anniversary, the Chinese PLA Navy unveiled three of its newest warships that have just entered into the service, including two ‘Type 055 10,000 ton-class massive destroyers’ as well as a ‘Type 052D destroyer’.

Telangana: Union Min Prahlad Patel Partakes In BJP's Padayatra To 'end KCR's Corrupt Rule'

On Wednesday, the Union Minister, Prahlad Patel and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief, Bandi Sanjay Kumar carried out a Padayatra in Telangana's Mehboob Nagar district to bring an end to the alleged corrupt rule of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state.

Union Minister Prahlad Patel while addressing the press conference said that the Padayatra started by the state BJP chief, Bandi Kumar is historic. "It is a proud moment for me. Bandi Sanjay has started a historic Padayatra in Telangana," he said according to the ANI. Patel further added that the party has been supporting the state of Telangana in every way possible.

Gujarat: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani Arrested By Assam Police; Taken To Guwahati

In a late-night development on Wednesday, Jignesh Mevani-Independent MLA from Gujarat was arrested by the Assam Police from the Palanpur Circuit House. Thereafter, the Kokrajhar Police took him to Ahmedabad from where they boarded a train to Guwahati. As per his team, no FIR copy has been shared with them. However, sources revealed that action was taken against Mevani in pursuance of an FIR over his tweet claiming that PM Modi considers Godse as God and that he should appeal for peace and harmony after communal clashes in Gujarat.

UK PM Boris Johnson To Announce Major Trade Deals With India Worth Over Rs 9,957 Crore

During his two-day visit to India, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be announcing major agreements concerning India-UK trade worth around £1 billion (over Rs 9,957.87 crore), the UK government informed in a statement. During his visit to India, the British Prime Minister is expected to strengthen trade relations between the two countries in terms of investment and technology partnership.

Sasikala's Woes Continue; Police To Quiz Ex-AIADMK Leader In Kodanad Heist-cum-murder Case

In more trouble for VK Sasikala, the expelled AIADMK general secretary will be quizzed by the Tamil Nadu Police in connection with the Kodanadu heist-cum-murder case on Thursday. As per sources, a special investigation team led by West Zone IG Sudhakar will conduct the questioning at her niece Krishnapriya's house in Chennai where she is staying at present. This comes days after the SIT interrogated Amma Peravai functionary 'Anubhav' Ravi and ex-AIADMK MLA VC Arukutty. While 200 persons have been questioned in this case, 10 individuals have been arrested and are facing trial in the Kotagiri court.

Jahangirpuri Demolition Case: Supreme Court Continues Stay Order; Hearing After 2 Weeks

In a key development on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued notice in all the petitions filed pertaining to the Jahangirpuri demolition case. A bench of the SC comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai was hearing a bunch of pleas challenging the anti-encroachment drive that took place in Jahangirpuri on April 20. At the outset, senior advocate Dushyant Dave argued that a particular section of society was being targeted. He said, "If this is allowed there will be no rule of law left. How is that the President of (Delhi) BJP writes and asks to start demolition and they start? A 5-15 days notice is a must".

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Thanks EU For Its Support & Aid Amid War With Russia

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the President of war-torn Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday, further thanking the European Union for its support and assistance in Ukraine's struggle. According to an official statement from the Ukrainian President's office, Zelenskyy said, “European partners have made a significant contribution to our military capabilities".

Russia-Ukraine War: UN Head Urges For Meeting With Putin, Zelenskyy In Bid To End War

In a bid to end the Russia-led war on Ukraine and maintain peace in the war-hit zone, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote to Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive him in Moscow and Kyiv. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric mentioned that both letters were sent to respective countries' UN Missions in New York on Tuesday.

