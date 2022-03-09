Top 10 Headlines: UK To Phase Out Russian Oil Imports; US Army Reaches Germany & More

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy Thanks Biden For 'striking In Heart Of Putin's War Machine', Banning Russian Oil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US counterpart Joe Biden for his leadership in “striking in the heart” of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s “war machine” and banning Russian oil, gas, and coal from the US market. Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Zelenskyy’s gratitude for the United States came after Biden announced on Tuesday that Washington is “targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy” and “banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy.” By cutting off Russia from the American market, the Biden administration sought to respond to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine which has now lasted for at least 14 days.

Joe Biden Hits Out At Russian President, Says 'Ukraine Will Never Be A Victory For Putin'

Launching a fierce attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the United States President Joe Biden vowed that Ukraine will be a "victory" for Putin and he will never be able to control all of Ukraine. It was during his speech from the White House on Tuesday when President Biden said, "Putin may be able to take a city — but he will never be able to hold the country."

Pakistan Student, Rescued By India From Ukraine, Thanks PM Modi And Indian Embassy In Kyiv

With India determined to safely evacuate all its nationals from Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Kyiv rescued a student from Pakistan who was stranded in the war-hit country. On a gratitude note, Pakistan's Asma Shafique thanked the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for evacuating her.

Russia-Ukraine War: US Army Reaches Germany To Support EU Amid Russia's Aggression

To combat Russia's aggression on Ukraine, 7,000 service members from the United States reached the European region on Wednesday. In a statement, the US army assured that NATO allies are 'prepared to support other requirements in the region.' Earlier on Tuesday, President Joe Biden had announced to ban all imports of Russian gas, oil and energy amid Russia Ukraine war, responding to which his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy had thanked POTUS.

Sweden PM Rejects Opposition's Calls To Consider Joining NATO: 'May Destabilise Europe'

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Tuesday rejected the opposition's calls to consider applying for North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) membership, saying that it would destabilise security in northern Europe. Addressing a presser after meeting with opposition party leaders to discuss the worsening situation in eastern Europe in the wake of the raging Russia-Ukraine war, Andersson highlighted that Sweden's accession to NATO would further "increase tensions."

Congress' Sandeep Dikshit Files Police Complaint Against Kejriwal Ahead Of Punjab Results

Congress stepped up the ante against AAP ahead of the Punjab election results as ex-MP Sandeep Dikshit filed a police complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. In a complaint submitted to the SHO of Nizamuddin East Police Station in the national capital on Tuesday, the Congress leader accused Kejriwal of speaking lies and spreading ill-will against other political leaders and parties for influencing voters in the Punjab polls and the upcoming MCD election. According to him, the AAP supremo wanted to build an honest image and make political gains by levelling false claims.

12 Congress Leaders Attend Amarinder's Party; Fuel Buzz Of Jumping Ship Post Punjab Result

In a new twist ahead of the Punjab election results, 12 Congress and 2 AAP candidates attended Captain Amarinder Singh's dinner party at his farmhouse in Siswan on Tuesday. He was seen crooning on the occasion to celebrate his birthday which falls on Friday, March 11. The presence of the Congress leaders assumes significance as exit polls have predicted a disastrous poll performance for the party.

Russia-Ukraine War: EU Announces EUR500 Million In Humanitarian Assistance To Kyiv

The European Commission on Tuesday underlined the European Union's strong support for refugees fleeing the violence in Ukraine and announced to provide 500 million euros in humanitarian assistance to Kyiv. As per a press release by the commission, European solidarity in action is assisting people via direct humanitarian aid, emergency civil protection support, border support, as well as a clear legal status that allows those escaping the conflict to receive immediate protection in the EU.

UK PM To Ban Russian Oil Imports, 'will Ensure Putin’s Invasion Fails & Ukraine Is Free'

After Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addressed the House of Commons of the United Kingdom, urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “make sure Ukrainian skies are safe” and recognise Russia as a “terrorist state", the British PM on Tuesday hailed his Ukrainian counterpart, stating that he "moved the hearts of everybody" with his speech. Boris Johnson further announced that Britain will stop importing oil from Russia, assuring that his country will provide weapons and every other assistance to Ukraine until the Russian invasion ends.

'Putin Will Not Stop', Warns Poland's PM Morawiecki, Seeks Independence From Russian Oil

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday during his visit to Oslo held a joint conference with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in the government's official residence and proclaimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop and will constantly expand his empire through such moves. This came in the backdrop of Poland continuing to remain one of the most outspoken supporters of Ukraine condemning Russia on multiple occasions since it began its invasion on February 24. The country is now looking forward to imposing more measures as punishment against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

