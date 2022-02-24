Top 10 Headlines: Ukraine's Airspace Closed, Sensex Crashes 3%, Putin Declares War & More

Explosions Rock Kyiv, Kharkiv As Russia Launches Operation To 'demilitarise' Ukraine

As President of Russia Vladimir Putin ordered the 'special' operation in Donbass region, explosion reports emerged from several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. On-ground sources have informed Republic Media Network that two booms were heard from an apartment on Khreshatyk, Kyiv in 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have also entered Ukraine from Crimea in the south just moments after Kremlin leader said Moscow does not plan to invade the former Soviet Union member nation.

Ukrainian Airspace Closed; Air India Plane Departs From Delhi To Bring Back Indians From Ukraine

An Air India plane took off for Ukraine on Thursday morning to bring back Indians from the eastern European nation, which is now facing a Russian offensive.

However, as the Ukrainian authorities on Thursday morning closed the country's airspace for civil aircraft operations, Air India and the central government are considering whether the plane should be called back or allowed to continue on its journey, officials said.

'Putin On Record Declared War On My Country': Ukraine Envoy Rebukes Russia At UNSC Meet

Russia met with serious condemnation by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin declared a full-scale war on Ukraine, defying repeated warnings from the West and the European countries.

Condemning the invasion, Ukraine's Representative to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya said, "Russian President on record declared war on my country. It's the responsibility of this body to stop this war. It is too late for talks of de-escalation. Should I play the video of your president calling the war?" he asked the Russian Ambassador across the table.

Joe Biden Condemns Putin's 'premeditated War' On Ukraine, Prays As Russia Attacks Donbass

As Russia orders military operation in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass, US President Joe Biden on Thursday, issued a statement offering prayers for Ukraine. Terming the act as 'unprovoked and unjustified', Biden blamed Russia for the 'death and destruction this attack will bring'. He added that the US and its allies will respond in a united and decisive way.

'India-Russia have special ties' Ukraine Envoy To India Seeks PM Modi's Intervention As Russia Continues Attack On Kyiv

In a desperate attempt to salvage the war crisis in Kyiv, Ukraine's Ambassador to India Igor Polikha urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin given the 'special' ties between Moscow and New Delhi.

Antony Blinken Warns Russia May Launch Full-scale Invasion Of Ukraine Before Night Is Over

The United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on Wednesday amid the Moscow-Kyiv unrest that the Biden administration anticipates Russia would launch a full-fledged assault of Ukraine before the night is over. During a one-on-one interview with NBC News, Blinken answered, "I do," when asked if he had any reason to believe the Russian invasion would occur soon. "I can't put a date or an exact time on it," he continues. Explaining the reason, he said that Russia has deployed its troops throughout Ukraine's borders, “to the North, to the East, to the South, everything seems to be in place for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine," ANI reported.

Paralympian Sharad Kumar Shares Concerns On Ukrainian Coach: 'Can Hear Bombing From Room'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a 'military operation' in Ukraine a day after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement saying Moscow will invade its western neighbour within hours. Explosions were heard in multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv. Amidst the ongoing war, Indian paralympian Sharad Kumar turned to social media to share an update on his Ukrainian coach, who, according to him, is worried and can hear the bomb explosions from his room.

Putin Orders Military Operation In Ukraine's Donbass Aimed At ‘demilitarising’ Ukraine

As UN General Secretary Antonio Gutteres urges Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his troops from attacking Ukraine, Putin on Thursday, ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, as per Russia Today (RT). Putin re-iterated that Russia does not plan to occupy Ukraine and that its military action is to 'demilitarize' Ukraine. He also urged Ukrainian troops in Donbas to give up their weapons and 'go home'.

Sensex & Nifty Crash In Early Morning Trade After Russia Launches Operation In Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a military operation in Ukraine had a detrimental impact on the Indian markets in the opening trade on Thursday. While Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark Sensex tanked 1,461 points or 2.55% to 55,770.71, Nifty slipped by 430.10 points, i.e. 2.52% to 16,633.15. Moreover, Sensex constituents such as Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and SBI suffered the most dropping by nearly 8%. Meanwhile, the Rupee plummeted 55 paise to 75.16/US Dollars in early trade.

