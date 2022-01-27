Top 10 Headlines: Union Budget On Feb 1; Sidhu & CM Channi's Ultimatum To Congress & More

Budget 2022-23: Driving the $5 trillion dream, with elections, welfare & reform in tow

When the finance minister stands to present the Budget 2022-23, she will try to address the challenges around life and livelihood posed by the aftermath of the once-in-a-century COVID-19 pandemic. The current third wave has again slowed down our GDP growth during the current fiscal, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed our GDP growth estimate in 2021-22 to 9% last week from an earlier projection of 9.5%. The good news is that for both 2022-23, and the year thereafter, IMF in its global economic outlook report has made an upward revision of 0.5% in respect of India’s GDP growth. It expects an improvement in India's credit growth which would boost consumption and investment due to the better-than-anticipated performance of the financial sector.

Budget 2022: No tradition halwa ceremony this year, sweets sent directly due to COVID

The Union Budget 2022-23 will be presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, confirmed the Finance Ministry on Thursday. Like last time, the budget will be presented in paperless form, and the document will be made available to the Members of the Parliament and the general public alike, at one place - Union Government Budget App.

Navjot Sidhu, Channi give ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi to declare Punjab CM face in 7-10 days

In a big political churn in Punjab, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday gave an ultimatum to Rahul Gandhi to announce the CM face in the next 7-10 days. Addressing Rahul Gandhi, who was sitting in the front row of a meeting in Jalandhar, Sidhu took to the stage asking the Congress high command to take a decision. Clearing his political intentions, he told the Gandhi scion that he did not want to be kept as a 'showcase horse'.

UP elections: Amit Shah slams SP, BSP; 'Bua-Bhatija ruled state with goons around'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, January 27, held 'Prabhavi Matdata Samvad' in Greater Noida ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections. Speaking at the event, Amit Shah attacked the opposition and said that when Bua-Bhatija ruled the state, the mafia was at its peak and nobody dared to investigate the criminal act. He also said that the 2022 elections will not only decide the fate of MPs, Chief Minister to be elected but the development of Uttar Pradesh for the next 20 years.

Goa elections: Congress' Pratap Singh Rane backs out after BJP fields his daughter-in-law

Ahead of the Goa elections, in a major setback for Congress, its senior-most candidate Pratap Singh Rane has withdrawn his candidature from the Poriem Assembly constituency citing old age. The former chief minister was pitted against his daughter in law Divya Rane who is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Poriem.

'Lack of democracy in Congress, juniors running show': Ex-Union Min C.M. Ibrahim quits

As the Vadra-Congress faces revolt across states in the run-up to the 2022 assembly elections, Karnataka Congress heavyweight C. M. Ibrahim has expressed his outrage with the functioning of the party under Rahul Gandhi and its lack of democracy.

BJP reacts to 'alcohol in supermarket' policy; 'won't let Maharashtra be Madya Rashtra'

After the Maharashtra government's decision to allow liquor sale in supermarkets, kirana stores, the Bharatiya Janata Party said that they won't let the state become 'Madya Rashtra'. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the state Devendra Fadnavis highlighted how during the pandemic when schools and colleges, as well as religious places like temples, were shut, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government kept the liquor shops open. He also highlighted that at a time when the price of basic amenities like petrol were soaring, the price of liquor was dipping.

Param Bir Singh summoned by Maharashtra ACB for third time, asked to appear on February 2

With two summons avoided, Maharashtra's Anti-Corruption Bureau issued a third summon to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The ACB has asked Singh to appear before it at its office in Worli, Mumbai, on February 2, 2022, at 12.30 pm. The summon has been issued in connection to a complaint filed by police inspector Anup Dange to the chief minister and the home department on February 2, 2021, alleging that Singh had sought money for not initiating departmental action against him.

We are planning to hold Ranji Trophy in two phases: BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Thursday said that the board intends to hold the Ranji Trophy in "two phases" after they were forced to postpone the premier first-class competition due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Explained: What Is 'conditional Market Authorisation'? Covishield, Covaxin Get Nod; Read

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday, January 27, granted 'conditional market authorisation' approval for COVID vaccines, Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. This is applicable for the COVID vaccine to the adult population only. Earlier on January 19, a Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation recommended permitting regular market approval for use of the vaccines in the adult population subject to certain conditions to both the COVID vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin.

