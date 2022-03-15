Top 10 Headlines: Union Min Naqvi Hails HC Order On Hijab Row; Curfew In Kyiv & More

EAM Jaishankar details working of 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate Indians from Ukraine

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday made a statement on the prevailing situation in Ukraine in Rajya Sabha. He shared details of how Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, especially students, was carried out from the war-torn Ukraine amid Russia's "special military operation." The EAM said that the exercise was undertaken at a time when military actions, including airstrikes and shelling, were underway.

Ukraine: Airport in Dnipro attacked by Russian shelling; Guv says 'Start of war In Europe'

In the latest development, a civilian airport in Dnipro has come under attack by a Russian airstrike. The runway has also been damaged due to shelling by Russian forces. The governor of the city has also confirmed the Russian shelling at the airport. He informed that the Russian troops fired rockets at the main civilian airport. The Dnipro governor also affirmed that they will take time to repair the damage, however, they will make sure they will win. In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see a major blast taking place at the airport. The camera has managed to capture the overnight strike.

Hijab verdict: 129-page Karnataka High Court judgement accessed; here are key excerpts

In a landmark verdict on Tuesday, a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court held that Hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam. The bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi was hearing the plea of students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi who sought permission to attend classes while wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam. In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and stressed that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.

Rajnath Singh says 'formal high-level inquiry ordered' over accidental missile firing

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Parliament on India's missile-firing episode on Tuesday, March 15, and reiterated that it was an accident. The Defence Minister said that he gave the highest priority to the safety and security of weapon systems and termed the incident regrettable. Making a statement on the "Inadvertent firing of Missile on 9th March 2022" in Parliament, Singh said that he could assure that the missile system is ‘very reliable and safe’.

Hijab Row: Union Min Naqvi hails HC order; 'Pak planned to defame India, faces exposed'

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday welcomed the Karnataka HC's verdict on the Hijab row, stating that the 'conspiracy' to spread misinformation on uniform had failed. Union Min Naqvi alleged that a campaign was run by Pakistan and the Congress to defame India on the Hijab issue, and remarked that there were some people who did not want Muslim girls to get an education.

Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy's advisor says 'peace deal with Russia possible by May' amid war

Moscow and Kyiv could sign a peace deal by early May, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor said on Tuesday. With the 4th round of talks resuming between the two nations, Alexey Arestovich opined that in the best-case scenario, a deal involving the withdrawal of Russian troops could even be reached within a fortnight. Alexey Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, believes Moscow and Kyiv could sign a peace deal "by early May, or maybe even earlier," adding that Monday’s fourth round of talks were more "constructive", Russia's state-media RT reported.

Russia-Ukraine war: Curfew imposed in Ukraine's capital Kyiv amid heavy shelling

Amid Russia's mounting offensive on Day 20 of the Russia-Ukraine war, a curfew has been imposed in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv amid heavy shelling from the Kremlin's troops. The curfew will be in place till 10:30 am (GMT+2) on March 17. A series of Russian strikes struck a residential neighbourhood of Kyiv on Tuesday, March 15, starting a huge fire and frantic rescue effort in a 15-story Kyiv apartment building. In the incident, at least one person was killed.

PM Modi calls for debate on 'Kashmir Files', says 'attempt to discredit, conceal truth'

Days after a row erupted on 'The Kashmir Files', Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP Parliamentary meeting said that 'people have tried to 'suppress what is shown in the film'. Calling out that the film has 'shown the truth which is being suppressed for years', the Prime Minister said, "such movies should be made more often."

PCB chief Ramiz Raja to talk to BCCI's Sourav Ganguly about new cricket 'proposal'

Former Pakistan cricket team skipper and the current Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) chief Ramiz Raza spoke about discussing an important cricket proposal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly. Raza said he will put forward a proposal to launch a four-nation ODI tournament involving Australia and England alongside India and Pakistan while speaking to the reports in the National Stadium in Karachi. As per PTI, Raja cited the reason for the increase in revenue for both cricket-playing nations through the tournament.

Hijab Row: Petitioners disappointed with Karnataka HC's verdict; 'Denying us education'

Hours after the Karnataka High Court pronounced its verdict on wearing hijabs in educational institutions, the petitioners held a press briefing in which they cleared that they will continue the 'fight for their fundamental rights'. In the press briefing, the Hijab-clad women said that they had a lot of expectations from the High Court but the same was not met as the three-judge bench maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious practice' of Islam.

